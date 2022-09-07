ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Telemedicine Diagnoses Match Those of In-Person Doctor Visits Most of the Time

By Amy Norton
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gWII0_0hltUPur00

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- With online medical visits growing in popularity, a new study offers some reassurance: Diagnoses made via video are usually on the money.

Mayo Clinic researchers found that of preliminary diagnoses made during video appointments at their centers, 87% were later confirmed during in-person visits.

The caveat is, the accuracy varied somewhat according to the type of medical condition: Not surprisingly, the researchers said, some conditions are tough to pinpoint without a physical exam or some type of test or imaging.

They include, for example, skin conditions and ear-nose-throat problems that often rely on "hands-on" exams and diagnostic tests.

On the other hand, video visits worked very well for mental health diagnoses , which depend heavily on conversations. Those diagnoses were confirmed 96% of the time at follow-up in-person visits.

"I think, first and foremost, these findings should be reassuring to patients and [providers]," said lead researcher Dr. Bart Demaerschalk, of Mayo's Center for Digital Health in Phoenix.

But, he added, "I think this also tells us that with clinical conditions that rely heavily on in-person exams, if you're using a video visit as an entry point, there should be a swift conversion to in-person care."

The findings make sense, according to one expert not involved in the research.

The question of how telemedicine best fits into overall health care is still being worked out, said Dr. Douglas Salvador, a board member with the nonprofit Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine.

And when it comes to the accuracy of telemedicine diagnoses specifically, Salvador said, "the evidence has been scant.

"That's where this study is helpful," he said.

Salvador agreed that the findings are reassuring. But ongoing studies, he said, will be necessary to keep improving patient care.

"Studies like this one will inform us on when and how it's best to use telemedicine," Salvador said.

The findings, published Sept. 2 in the journal JAMA Network Open , come from the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic -- when telemedicine visits nationwide skyrocketed.

Demaerschalk said he and his colleagues took advantage of that surge to study how well telemedicine worked in making new diagnoses.

The researchers looked at more than 97,000 video visits made to Mayo Clinic locations across the country between March and June 2020. Among them were over 2,400 patients who had a visit for a new health concern, and followed up with an in-person appointment within 90 days.

Overall, the study found, almost 87% of their video diagnoses were confirmed at the in-person appointments.

That "concordance" was highest in specialties like mental health, allergy and immunology, orthopedics and urology. It was lowest in specialties like dermatology and ear-nose-throat -- though even then, close to 80% of video diagnoses were confirmed in-person.

In general, the study found, diagnoses from primary care doctors were not as accurate as those from specialists.

But that's understandable, Demaerschalk and Salvador said: Primary care doctors are the first line, seeing many patients with a range of often-vague symptoms. Even so, most diagnoses by primary care doctors -- 81% -- were accurate.

At this point, over two years since the pandemic made telemedicine a household term, diagnoses might be even more accurate, Salvador said.

He noted that many medical practices now have systems that "triage" appropriate patients into telemedicine visits.

"To some degree, they're being screened," Salvador said. "It's possible concordance is better now, because we're better at selecting patients for tele-visits."

Not all patients fare as well with video visits, or want them. In the current study, patient age stood out as an important factor: For every 10-year increase in patient age, the odds of an accurate video diagnosis dipped by 9%, on average.

According to Demaerschalk, that might reflect older patients having more trouble with the technology, or their higher rates of disability, including vision and hearing problems.

Going forward, both doctors said, the goal will be to keep refining a "hybrid" system that includes remote and in-person visits for the appropriate patients.

"In my experience," Demaerschalk said, "people are enthusiastic about telemedicine." But, he added, "there is no one-solution-fits-all."

More information

The Mayo Clinic has more on telemedicine.

SOURCES: Bart M. Demaerschalk, MD, MSc, Department of Neurology and Center for Digital Health, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, Mayo Clinic Hospital, Phoenix, Ariz.; Douglas Salvador, MD, MPH, chief medical officer, Baystate Medical Center, associate professor, medicine, University of Massachusetts Medical School-Baystate, Springfield, Mass., and board member, Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine, Alpharetta, Ga.; JAMA Network Open, Sept. 2, 2022, online

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment

In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Avoid Surgery and Hospitalization: Study Finds That Antibiotics Can Treat Appendicitis

The researchers found that antibiotics are often effective in treating patients with appendicitis. According to a recent study, outpatient antibiotic management of selected appendicitis patients is safe, enabling many patients to avoid surgery and hospitalization, and should be explored as part of the doctor-patient shared decision-making process. This research is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?

Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telemedicine#Medicine#Time#Healthday#Mayo Clinic
Health

How Alzheimer's Disease Progresses: From Diagnosis Through the 7 Stages

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurological condition that typically affects older adults and often causes memory loss, confusion, changes in behavior, and other troubling symptoms. It's the most common type of dementia. Approximately 10.7%—or one in nine—Americans over the age of 65 live with the condition, with women representing nearly two-thirds of cases.1 As baby boomers continue to reach their golden years, the number of Americans with Alzheimer's disease is projected to rise to 7.16 million in 2025, and 13.9 million by 2060.2.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Philips Respironics recalls masks used with breathing devices

Sept. 7, 2022 -- Medical device maker Philips Respironics is recalling some masks used with breathing machines because of potential risk of serious injury, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced. The masks have magnetic headgear clips or straps that can interfere with implanted metallic medical devices and cause...
BUSINESS
MedicalXpress

Gut microbes may lead to therapies for mental illness, study reports

The role of the microbiome in intestinal and systemic health has garnered close attention among researchers for many years. Now evidence is mounting that this collection of microorganisms in the human gut can also impact a person's neurological and emotional health, according to a recent perspective article in Science by a UT Southwestern researcher.
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Alternative Treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Multiple sclerosis, or MS, is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the protective covering of nerve cells (myelin) in the brain and spinal cord, impairing nerve signaling and causing a variety of symptoms. This is a lifelong condition, but there are a variety of ways people with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
Nature.com

Time to CT scan for patients with acute severe neurological symptoms: a quality assurance study

Emergent brain computed tomography (CT) scan allows for identification of patients presenting with acute severe neurological symptoms in whom medical and surgical interventions may be lifesaving. The aim of this study was to evaluate if time to CT from arrival at the emergency department exceeded 30Â min in patients admitted with acute severe neurological symptoms. This was a retrospective register-based quality assurance study. We identified patients admitted to the emergency department with acute severe neurological symptoms between April 1st, 2016 and September 30th, 2020. Data were retrieved from the registry of acute medical team activations. We considered that time to CT from arrival at the emergency department should not exceed 30Â min in more than 10% of patients. A total of 559 patients were included. Median time from arrival at the emergency department until CT scan was 24Â min (IQR 16"“35) in children (<"‰18Â years), 10Â min (IQR 7"“17) for adults (18"“59Â years), and 11Â min (IQR 7"“16) for elders (>"‰60Â years). This time interval exceeded 30Â min for 8.2% (95% CI 6.1"“10.9) of all included patients, 35.3% of children, 5.9% of adults, and 8.6% of elders. No children died within 30Â days. The 30-day mortality was 21.3% (95% CI 16.4"“27) in adults, and 43.9% (95% CI 38.2"“49.8) in elders. Time from arrival at our emergency department until brain CT scan exceeded 30Â min in 8.2% of all included patients but exceeded the defined quality aim in children and could be improved.
HEALTH
beingpatient.com

Could Ultrasound Help Detect Alzheimer’s Early?

An experimental brain imaging tool explores existing ultrasound technology as a way to detect Alzheimer’s earlier. Researchers at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign are developing a new imaging tool that could help doctors better study early changes to the brain caused by Alzheimer’s disease. The imaging method — which uses ultrasound — is essentially refining an already existing technique: the use of a microbubble contrasting agent.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Boots becomes first pharmacy to offer HRT medication without prescription

Boots has become the first pharmacy to sell hormone replacement therapy (HRT) over the counter without requiring a prescription.The medication, which is used to treat symptoms of menopause, will be available at more than 590 Boots stores and on its website as a pharmacy medicine from Thursday 8 September.The Gina 10mg vaginal tablet, a locally acting oestrogen HRT, is the only treatment available without a prescription that is clinically proven to target and treat the cause of vaginal atrophy and its associated symptoms after menopause.The pills were reclassified from a prescription-only medication to a pharmacy medicine earlier this year...
HEALTH
aao.org

Week in review: Stem cell implant for dry AMD, telemedicine in pediatric ophthalmology, glasses wearing and COVID-19

Comprehensive Ophthalmology, Pediatric Ophth/Strabismus, Retina/Vitreous. A weekly roundup of ophthalmic news from around the web. A first: Stem cells are implanted in a patient with dry AMD. As part of a phase 1/2a clinical trial being conducted by the National Eye Institute (NEI), surgeons have performed the first implant of autologous stem cells for the treatment of dry AMD. These patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cells were reprogrammed to become replacement retinal pigment epithelial (RPE) cells; in dry AMD, vision loss is caused by the loss of RPE cells. This potential treatment has been under development at the NEI for 10 years. National Institutes of Health.
HEALTH
healio.com

FDA grants breakthrough designation for device to treat MDD in adults

The FDA has granted breakthrough device designation to Magnus Medical for its neuromodulation treatment of major depressive disorder in adults who failed to achieve improvement from previously prescribed antidepressants. “Today’s FDA’s clearance for the SAINT Neuromodulation System is a major milestone in our long-term journey to restore and sustain mental...
MENTAL HEALTH
ajmc.com

Vitiligo Diagnosis Determining Treatment Pathways

Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Is diagnosing vitiligo pretty straightforward? Are there examples where it isn’t clear-cut that a patient has vitiligo?. Brett King, MD, PhD: It’s a fairly straightforward diagnosis to make clinically the vast majority of the time. Uncommonly, we’ll do a skin biopsy to help make the diagnosis, but the list of diagnoses that we consider when we see somebody with what appears to be depigmented skin or a white patch is relatively limited. Sometimes we’ll wonder, “Did you have some inflammation in these areas? Did you have a rash? A red rash? When that rash went away, did the melanocytes, the color cells, respond by lessening their output of color, making hypopigmentation or less color?” That’s different from depigmented skin. Sometimes we use something called a Wood lamp, which is nothing more than a black light, to help us ascertain whether somebody is hypopigmented or depigmented.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
contagionlive.com

Kidney Transplant Survival is Unrelated to Donor HCV Status

The same 5-year survival rates with kidney transplants from HCV positive and negative donors supports revising HCV "penalty" in ranking donors. Five-year survival rates after kidney transplantation were found to be the same whether the donors had been hepatitis C virus (HCV) positive or negative, prompting investigators to call for reexamining the HCV "penalty" in the Kidney Donor Profile Index (KDPI) ranking of suitability for transplant.
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Vitiligo Treatment Toolkit Offers Novel Surgical Therapies

A wide range of therapies, such as microneedling and ablative laser therapy added to phototherapy, plus novel surgical therapies offer patients with vitiligo repigmentation options. Multiple surgical treatments for vitiligo that can be readily performed by dermatologists and dermatologic surgeons in a clinical setting are often underutilized but can be...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

3D microfluidics-assisted modeling of glucose transport in placental malaria

The human placenta is a critical organ, mediating the exchange of nutrients, oxygen, and waste products between fetus and mother. Placental malaria (PM) resulted from Plasmodium falciparum infections causes up to 200 thousand newborn deaths annually, mainly due to low birth weight, as well as 10 thousand mother deaths. In this work, a placenta-on-a-chip model is developed to mimic the nutrient exchange between the fetus and mother under the influence of PM. In this model, trophoblasts cells (facing infected or uninfected blood simulating maternal blood and termed "trophoblast side") and human umbilical vein endothelial cells (facing uninfected blood simulating fetal blood and termed "endothelial" side) are cultured on the opposite sides of an extracellular matrix gel in a compartmental microfluidic system, forming a physiological barrier between the co-flow tubular structure to mimic a simplified maternal"“fetal interface in placental villi. The influences of infected erythrocytes (IEs) sequestration through cytoadhesion to chondroitin sulfate A (CSA) expressed on the surface of trophoblast cells, a critical feature of PM, on glucose transfer efficiency across the placental barrier was studied. To create glucose gradients across the barrier, uninfected erythrocyte or IE suspension with a higher glucose concentration was introduced into the "trophoblast side" and a culture medium with lower glucose concentration was introduced into the "endothelial side". The glucose levels in the endothelial channel in response to CSA-adherent erythrocytes infected with CS2 line of parasites in trophoblast channel under flow conditions was monitored. Uninfected erythrocytes served as a negative control. The results demonstrated that CSA-binding IEs added resistance to the simulated placental barrier for glucose perfusion and decreased the glucose transfer across this barrier. The results of this study can be used for better understanding of PM pathology and development of models useful in studying potential treatment of PM.
SCIENCE
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy