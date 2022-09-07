ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

2 new Google Maps features will help save money on gas

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48olmF_0hltUOHM00

Saving money on gas is a great reason to use Google Maps for all your driving needs. Even if you don’t need navigation and directions in your hometown. That’s because Google Maps has two new features that will help you save money on gas. The features also work with hybrid and electric cars. They’ll come in handy, especially in regions that have felt the brunt of the energy crisis.

Google Maps will now let you set the type of engine your car has to ensure it takes that into account when planning trips. The second feature is a Google Maps upgrade that Google already announced: eco-friendly routes. It works hand-in-hand with the former, and it’s now available in more regions.

The engine type functionality leaked a few months ago. But Google is finally ready to roll out the feature. It’ll be available in the US, Canada, and Europe in the coming weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mWCzA_0hltUOHM00
You can now select your car’s engine type in Google Maps. Image source: Google

Google Maps users will be able to select an engine type for each of their vehicles. The app will then offer the best route to save money on gas or electricity.

Users will be able to choose between gas, diesel, hybrid, and electric (EV). The Google Maps algorithms will take the engine type into account, as Google explains:

The most fuel-efficient route will vary based on what type of engine you have. For example, diesel engines are usually more efficient at higher speeds than petrol or gas engines, while hybrid and electric vehicles perform better in stop-and-go traffic.

How to save gas with Google Maps

The aforementioned feature only lets you save money on gas if you also take advantage of eco-friendly routing in Google Maps. Google rolled out the feature in the US last year, with Germany getting it in mid-August.

Google now says that eco-friendly routing will be available to Google Maps users all over Europe.

Choosing an eco-friendly route in Google Maps to save on gas. Image source: Google

When setting up directions on Google Maps, you’ll see the fastest eco-friendly route next to the fastest overall route. They won’t always coincide. It’ll be up to users to decide whether they want to save a few minutes or save money on gas.

Google explains the example in the GIF animation above, which shows a trip in Ireland between Athlone and Limerick:

Given the length of the trip, it makes the most sense to drive, and you immediately search for the fastest route.

But what if there were other options: A route that would take nine minutes more, but would save nearly 30% of your expected fuel consumption?

Enabling this new feature is simple. Tap on your profile image, look for Settings, and then tap on Navigation settings. You’ll need the Route options menu, where you’ll have to enable the Prefer fuel-efficient routes. That’s also where the Engine type option resides (see the first GIF animation above).

Your eco-friendly routes will then appear marked with a green leaf in Google Maps.

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

How to block messages on Android

There are many times when you may want to block text messages on Android. Unfortunately, many of us get these unwanted marketing text messages and also scam text messages on our Android devices. This guide will show you how to block those unwanted text messages on your Android devices, to...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to delete your Google search history

Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Google’s Pixel 7 event confirmed for October 6th

Just hours before Apple takes the stage to reveal the iPhone 14, Google has announced that the next Made By Google event will take place on October 6. Google will unveil a number of new products at the event, but the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro should be the stars of the show. The event begins at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 6.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Maps#Electric Cars#Google Now#Gas Engines
BGR.com

iPhone 14 preorder start time, prices, and everything else to know

Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series on Wednesday, just as expected. That means iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max preorders start on Friday. Three of them will ship next Friday, the official iPhone 14 release date. But the Plus will see a shipping delay of a few weeks. That said, you should expect various iPhone 14 versions to be sold out soon after preorders start.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Here’s everything we know so far

More and more leaks are coming out as the very much anticipated launch gets closer and closer. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to launch at Apple’s Far Out launch event on September 7. This means we might see the new iPhone 14 series sooner than we expected.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to find your hidden iPhone apps

We previously published a guide on how to hide your iPhone apps, this guide will show you how to find hidden apps on your iPhone. The iPhone comes with a feature that lets you hide apps from your Home Screen, this is a useful feature if you have a lot of apps and do not want to have too many pages of apps. As well as hiding individual apps you can also hide whole pages of apps from your device.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
TechCrunch

T-Mobile phones will connect to Starlink for free starting next year

SpaceX’s Elon Musk and T-Mobile’s Mike Sievert announced the “technology alliance” at the space company’s Starbase in Texas. “It’s a lot like putting a cellular tower in the sky, just a lot harder,” said Sievert. “Your phone doesn’t really know it’s connecting for space. It’ll think it’s connected to a cell tower, because that phone is using industry standard technology communication protocols and it has the spectrum already built in, as the vast majority of phones in circulation today do.”
ELECTRONICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Android users: Samsung wants to pay you to make a switch. Here’s how

If you have an Android phone, Samsung is offering you a chance to upgrade to its newest phone models with little or no cost to you. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 phones – both foldable devices – will go on sale on August 25, with prices ranging between £999 and £1,650. But, you can benefit from this sweet deal that the Korean tech giant is offering.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to clear cache on Android

Caches are bits of files and data that apps save on your phone for speedy performance. So the next time you open the app, the cached data is preloaded instead of re-downloading it. But the problem with cached data is that it accumulates over time. And when cache data accumulates,...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus to feature ‘enhanced version’ of the A15 chip

The iPhone 14 rumors have not died down even though we’re just one day away from Apple’s big unveiling event. If anything, there’s a significant uptick in leaks, with last-minute reports delivering additional details about the new smartphone series. For example, a new report claims the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will feature an “enhanced version” of the A15 Bionic chip Apple used in the iPhone 13 series.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Google puts 1GB RAM phones out of their misery with new GMS requirements

Over time, it has become more common to see Android phones with 6GB, 8GB, or even more RAM and at least 64GB of storage. Even with cheaper Android smartphones, this is the case, but minimum requirements have also kept increasing. The days of using smartphones with less than 2GB of RAM have been long gone, but Google has now made it official with an update to its GMS requirements.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to find a song by humming

Have you ever gotten a song stuck in your head that you can’t remember the lyrics to? Or you can’t remember the lyrics well enough to search for them? Luckily, Google search has the perfect feature to help you identify songs you don’t know the words to. You can find the songs by humming instead!
MUSIC
Android Police

Gmail ditches icon labels in its navigation bar

Google has embraced Material You design guidelines in a big way, and Gmail is no exception. We got a taste of the Gmail Android app’s new appearance last year, and in addition to the dynamic color theming, we've seen the bottom bar in the app shrink. Google is now continuing to squeeze all the space it can out of that bar, and is doing away with the icon labels in Gmail.
INTERNET
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro to bring back the old battery percentage indicator

A few last-minute iPhone 14 Pro leaks delivered significant information about a few key features coming to the more expensive iPhone 14 variants. It turns out one minor iPhone 14 Pro feature leaked in the process, one that some iPhone users will absolutely love: The return of the old battery percentage indicator.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to delete cookies on Android phones

Android phone users wishing to clean up the cookies they may have downloaded when surfing the Internet. May be interested to know that it is very easy to clear and delete cookies on Android phones from browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

BGR.com

339K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy