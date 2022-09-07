ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls officials hope affordable housing TIF can be a model for development

By Trevor J. Mitchell, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 2 days ago
Sioux Falls officials are hopeful that tax increment financing districts will serve as an effective model for building affordable housing within the city.

But the developer tasked with the first test of that theory told city councilors Tuesday he has concerns about how rising costs could affect the plan.

Business Development Coordinator Dustin Powers presented the plan Tuesday at the Sioux Falls City Council informational meeting, which would approve a $2.14 million TIF to aid the development, which will total more than $20 million.

If approved in early October, Nielson Construction would be committed to building 65 single-family homes on a 9.7 acre plot of land in eastern Sioux Falls, all of which would be priced at or below $340,000, the South Dakota Housing Development Authority's first-tome homebuyer price.

Owner Kelly Nielson told councilors he's wanted to figure out a project like this for years, and said his staff had recently “started designing the least expensive house we could come up with.”

The homes in the project range from a two-bedroom, one-bathroom house with a price goal of $232,000 or below to a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit in a twin home with an unfinished basement, which has a price goal of $323,000 or below.

When a TIF is established, the base assessed value of the district or area is established, and those property taxes continue to be directed to the city, county and local school districts. Property taxes from the increased valuation instead go to the developers and are used to pay down any improvements made within that TIF boundary.

State law has limitations on what the funds can be used for, however, so the houses themselves can't be built with them. Instead, it can cover costs for things like site work, utilities, roads and infrastructure.

That $2.14 million is intended to cover the gap between what Nielson would normally sell the house for and the reduced purchase price, Powers said. But those margins are slim, councilors noted.

"How realistic or how comfortable are you that we can hit that goal?" asked Councilor David Barranco during the meeting. "Or how concerned are you, maybe I should ask, that with the various supply chain and inflationary factors that we’re going to go over that goal?”

“I have concerns," Nielson replied.

The prices are supposed to hold through 2025, he said, and can be tweaked in 2026.

"We should be okay right now," he said. "But I’m more concerned about the next two-three years."

And Councilor Pat Starr questioned the use of a TIF in the first place.

"Couldn’t we just write the check, put it in the budget and be done?" Starr asked Powers. "I mean, why go through all the strings that come along with TIF?"

Powers, along with Director of Planning and Development Services Jeff Eckhoff, said the idea was that this could be a sustainable model driven by the development community, which means that projects could be brought forward when ready.

“You can try to do it by leveraging the market and letting the free enterprise system drive this, and drive it in perpetuity," Eckhoff said. "Or you can throw money at it.”

"When you’re out of cash, you’re out of program," he added later — to which Starr responded that "We’re throwing debt at it instead of cash."

The TIF request will come before the council for a first reading on Sept. 20, with a final vote taking place on Oct. 4.

Comments / 1

