Harry Styles’ Wild Week, From Song of the Summer Champ to Venice Film Fest ‘Darling’

By Katie Atkinson and Keith Caulfield
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

If you’ve been online in the last week, you’ve definitely seen a headline about Harry Styles .

His Harry’s House lead single “As It Was” is back at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a 12th nonconsecutive week and also crowns our 2022 Songs of the Summer chart. At the same time that he’s owning pop music, he’s also making major moves as an actor, hitting the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of his buzzy new film Don’t Worry Darling and gearing up for the October release of the queer-love-triangle drama My Policeman .

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are talking about Styles’ absolute pop culture domination, from the wacky offscreen drama surrounding his new film to the continued success of his April-released hit single and beyond. Listen below:

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how Elton John and Britney Spears ’ “Hold Me Closer” debuts straight into the top 10 on the Hot 100, how Styles’ “As It Was” is now the song with the most weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 in the 2020s, and how delayed releases of vinyl albums prompt top 10 returns on the Billboard 200 for both Kendrick Lamar and Silk Sonic .

The Billboard Pop Shop Podcast is your one-stop shop for all things pop on Billboard ’s weekly charts. You can always count on a lively discussion about the latest pop news, fun chart stats and stories, new music, and guest interviews with music stars and folks from the world of pop. Casual pop fans and chart junkies can hear Billboard ’s executive digital director, West Coast, Katie Atkinson and Billboard ’s senior director of charts Keith Caulfield every week on the podcast, which can be streamed on Billboard.com or downloaded in Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast provider. ( Click here to listen to the previous edition of the show on Billboard.com .)

Billboard

Chartbreaker: How Nicky Youre’s Breakthrough Hit Went Through the ‘Roof’

The first time rising alt-pop singer-songwriter Nicky Youre heard his breakout single “Sunroof” in public, he was walking into a Panda Express. “I heard the last 15 seconds,” he recalls. “I was thinking about talking to the Panda people and going, ‘That was my song you just heard!’” It wouldn’t be the last time. Since its release last Thanksgiving, the breezy pop-rock hit has grown from TikTok favorite to streaming sensation to one of the year’s most unavoidable radio hits — topping Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart for two weeks so far. It also crossed over to a No. 5 peak thus...
MUSIC
Billboard

Five Burning Questions: Elton John & Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’ Debuts at No. 6 on the Hot 100

For the second time already this decade, Elton John has hit the Billboard Hot 100‘s top 10 with a pop song that weaves together past hits of his into a danceable new creation — and this time, he’s joined by a fellow pop all-timer who the charts haven’t seen much from at all in the 2020s: Britney Spears. John’s and Spears’ first-ever teamup, the sparkling “Hold Me Closer,” debuts at No. 6 on the Hot 100 this week, with strong sales and streaming numbers and a robust start at radio. The song borrows lyrics and melodies from Sir Elton’s past hits...
MUSIC
Billboard

TWICE Tops Billboard Artist 100 Chart for the First Time Thanks to ‘Between 1&2’ Debut

TWICE re-enters the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Sept. 10) at No. 1 to become the top musical act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to the group’s new release Between 1&2: 11th Mini Album. The EP soars in at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales and World Albums charts and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 100,000 equivalent album units earned in the Aug. 26-Sept. 1 tracking week, according to Luminate. It marks the South Korean group’s third Billboard 200 top 10, and matches its best rank, after Formula of Love: O+T=<3, The 3rd Full Album...
MUSIC
Billboard

BLACKPINK Reveals 8-Song Tracklist for Sophomore Album ‘BORN PINK’

BLACKPINK unveiled the complete tracklist for their upcoming sophomore album BORN PINK on Wednesday (Sept. 7). Along with lead single “Pink Venom,” which has already earned the girl group a top 25 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and dominated Trending Songs and both Global charts for the past two weeks, the studio set will contain seven other songs including “Shut Down” and the previously unreleased “Ready for Love.” The other songs are “Typa Girl,” “Hard to Love,” “The Happiest Girl,” “Tally” and “Yeah Yeah Yeah” — the latter of which Rosé and Jisoo both have writing credits on, along with regular...
MUSIC
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’

Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
NFL
Billboard

Song of the Summer Face-Off: Vote in Round 2 for Your Favorite Sunny Singles of Summers Past

Now that Harry Styles’ “As It Was” has been declared the Billboard Song of the Summer for 2022 — check out the final chart here – we’re taking a look back to 2010 and beyond for the biggest songs of summers past. But which one is your favorite? In Billboard‘s very first Song of the Summer Face-Off bracket game (vote in round 2 below!), music fans can pick the songs that instantly bring back summer vibes. All these songs ended up in the top 10 on Billboard‘s seasonal Songs of the Summer chart, from Katy Perry’s West Coast anthem “California Gurls,”...
MUSIC
Billboard

Here’s Why Paramore Fans Think the Band’s Sixth Album Is Coming Soon

Paramore fans, this is not a drill: After several months of trending on social media with zero murmurs of an album announcement, the rock group — frontwoman Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro — gave the first hints of its new era starting Wednesday (Sept. 7) via social media. On Instagram, Williams, York and Farro all changed their profile pictures on their Instagram accounts to matching images, featuring them with their faces pressed up against a window slick with condensation. Meanwhile, on the Paramore Instagram, all posts have been archived with the exception of two regarding the band’s...
NFL
Billboard

A Conversation With Greg Dulli of The Afghan Whigs About His Life as a Pop Music Omnivore

Few major figures in the history of alternative rock have spent as much of their career in service of pop music as Greg Dulli. As lead singer and songwriter for The Afghan Whigs — as well as the Twilight Singers, and a wide variety of other side projects and solo ventures — Dulli has covered a truly countless number of classics from the pop world, as well as from R&B, rock, jazz, hip-hop, country, folk and seemingly every other possible genre. In 1992 alone, while grunge was taking over the world, the Whigs not only released the Uptown Avondale EP of...
MUSIC
Billboard

Dolly Parton Enlists Kelly Clarkson for Long-Awaited ‘9 to 5’ Duet: Stream

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson finally shared the studio version of their “9 to 5” duet on Friday (September 9). The country legend, who wrote the working people’s anthem for the 1980 movie of the same name, lets The Kelly Clarkson Show host shine on lead vocals, with the latter singing, “Well, I tumble outta bed and stumble to the kitchen/ Pour myself a cup of ambition/ Yawn and stretch and try to come to life/ Jump in the shower and the blood starts pumping/ Out on the street, the traffic starts jumping/ With folks like me on the job from...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Selena Gomez and Rema Team Up for ‘Calm Down’ Remix Video: Watch

Rema and Selena Gomez released the music video for their new collaboration “Calm Down” on Wednesday (Sept. 7). On the remix, the pair trade verses while wandering and dancing their way through a colorful house. “Yeah, I know I look shy but for you I get down, oh, woah/ And my hips make you cry when I’m moving around you/ Do it once, do it twice/ I push back, you hold me tight/ Get a taste for a night/ Baby show me you can calm down, calm down/ Dance with me and take the lead now, lead now/ Got you so...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

First Stream Latin: New Music From Maria Becerra, Snow Tha Product & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below. Maria Becerra, “Automático” (Maria Becerra/300 Entertainment) A conceptual track that focuses on getting freaky inside a car, and a state-of-the-art music video filmed in a mechanical shop, Maria Becerra pays homage to old-school reggaetón in her new single “Automático.” Penned by Becerra and produced by Nico Cotton, the Argentine singer told Billboard she got inspired by the pioneers of reggaetón to bring this melody to life. When asked which special guest she thinks would make for the dream remix,...
MUSIC
Billboard

John Legend’s All-Star Album ‘Legend’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

John Legend brings out all the legends on his eighth and latest album — the double-disc Legend. Executive produced by the EGOT winner along with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, Legend features collaborations with Rick Ross, Muni Long, Jazmine Sullivan, Jada Kingdom, Rapsody, Ledisi, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign and others. Ahead of its release, via Republic Records, the soul man described the recording as being “suffused with an unapologetic spirit of sensuality and joy, informed by the full vulnerability of pain, praise and healing.” Until this point, he continued, “I’ve never used an aspect of my name as the title of an album.” “I had...
MUSIC
Billboard

Ask Billboard: A ‘Closer’ Look at Elton John’s – And Bernie Taupin’s – Span of Top 10 Hot 100 Hits

Submit questions about Billboard charts, as well as general music musings, to askbb@billboard.com. Please include your first and last name, as well as your city, state and country, if outside the U.S.  Or, tweet @gthot20.  Let’s open the latest mailbag. Elton, Britney … & Bernie Taupin, Ed Sheeran & Rihanna Hi Gary, Quite a week for Elton John and Britney Spears, and Bernie Taupin, as “Hold Me Closer” debuts at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. Upon its start, it ties the Hot 100 peak of Ed Sheeran’s 2017 hit “Castle on the Hill,” which makes “Tiny Dancer,” interpolated in “Hold Me Closer,” central to...
MUSIC
Billboard

Harry Styles Leads MSG Fans in Round of Applause for Queen Elizabeth II

Harry Styles did his part to pay tribute to England’s late beloved monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday night (Sept. 8) during his latest show at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Styles paused for a bit during the gig and informed the crowd, “From my homeland, there was some very sad news today: the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” he said. “Please, join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service,” he told the 20,000-plus fans, who happily joined in as Harry clapped his hands high above his head, thanking the throng for their tribute. The Queen passed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Nanpa Basico, Las Villa & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors — is powered by a handful of new songs by Snow Tha Product, Las Villa, María Becerra, India and also Nanpa Básico’s new album. Home to 14 tracks, Nanpa’s Hecho M13RD4 features wide-ranging collaborations with Adriel Favela, Ryan Castro, Santa Fe Klan, Gera MX and more. The set is a collection of experimental and innovative music with personal feelings weaved into each song. The album acknowledges that state of feeling broken inside after a heartbreak....
MUSIC
Billboard

First Out: New Music From Saucy Santana, Cavetown, Fletcher & More

In need of some new tunes from your favorite queer artists? Look no further — Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From Saucy Santana’s banging new single to Cavetown’s reflective new track, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below: Saucy Santana, “I’m Too Much” He may be declaring that he’s “too much” on his new single, but don’t get it twisted — Saucy Santana is everything. The bouncing new track from the rising hip-hop phenom is the exact kind of...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

