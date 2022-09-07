Harry Styles’ Wild Week, From Song of the Summer Champ to Venice Film Fest ‘Darling’

If you’ve been online in the last week, you’ve definitely seen a headline about Harry Styles .

His Harry’s House lead single “As It Was” is back at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a 12th nonconsecutive week and also crowns our 2022 Songs of the Summer chart. At the same time that he’s owning pop music, he’s also making major moves as an actor, hitting the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of his buzzy new film Don’t Worry Darling and gearing up for the October release of the queer-love-triangle drama My Policeman .

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are talking about Styles’ absolute pop culture domination, from the wacky offscreen drama surrounding his new film to the continued success of his April-released hit single and beyond. Listen below:

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how Elton John and Britney Spears ’ “Hold Me Closer” debuts straight into the top 10 on the Hot 100, how Styles’ “As It Was” is now the song with the most weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 in the 2020s, and how delayed releases of vinyl albums prompt top 10 returns on the Billboard 200 for both Kendrick Lamar and Silk Sonic .

