5-Star Texas football commit Malik Muhammad a ‘priority’ for Texas A&M
Five-star South Oak Cliff cornerback Malik Muhammad is one of the highest-rated commits in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class heading into the fall. Muhammad committed to Texas’ 2023 class during that wave of momentum that head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff found on the recruiting trail during the summer months last offseason.
Texas A&M set to host several visitors against Appalachian State
Texas A&M is expected to have several visitors in town this weekend for the game against Appalachian State.
Texas football: Austin weatherman, Texas A&M grad trolls Longhorns with 'flash flood warning' for Alabama game
Alabama and Texas football clash at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday in a game featuring two of the sports biggest brands, though the contest could be lopsided. The No. 1 Crimson Tide sit as multiple-touchdown favorites against Longhorns, with Texas trying to turn things around in Year 2 under coach Steve Sarkisian after a 5-7 finish in 2021.
Texas A&M football players reportedly received more than $3 million in NIL deals
Texas A&M has been active in name, image and likeness deals since the rule change on July 1, 2021, and while the athletes overall pulled in $4 million, the football team received more than $3 million. According to university-tracked information during the first academic year obtained by The Eagle through...
GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOL ANNOUNCES HOMECOMING CANDIDATES
Giddings High School has announced the members of its Homecoming Court. Homecoming Queen candidates are Paige Aguilar, Grace Fromme, Abby Iselt and Carlie Weiser. A homecoming parade will be held on Wednesday, September 14th at 7 p.m. at Veterans Park, with a community-wide pep rally following. The queen will be...
Classroom Champions: Rosebud-Lott’s Preston Hering
ROSEBUD-LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - The first Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion of the schoolyear is Rosebud-Lott’s Preston Hering. Preston is a star in the classroom, football field and in FFA. Congrats to Preston!
"Tiniest Texans" and more on the debut of KWTX@4 - 9.5.22
Quiet Quitting Part 2 - 9.5.22 DeLisa Russell, group CEO of Promises Behavioral Health in Houston and Bryan/College Station talks about what's behind the phenomenon of "quiet quitting" and when it may be time to consider a new career. Can you believe this cricket invasion? It's one of the things...
Midway ISD Superintendent Announces Retirement
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Midway Independent School District Board of Trustees have received a notice from MISD Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas, that he will be retiring from Midway ISD in January. MISD released in a statement that Dr. Kazanas has been instrumental in guiding the growth of...
Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
Oil well fire Tuesday evening sends large plume of smoke into sky
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An oil well fire Tuesday evening on the west side of Brazos County sent a large plume of thick, black smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles away from the site of the blaze. It happened on Charlotte Lane near Leonard Road. The...
TxDOT Gets An Explanation For Thursday Morning’s Traffic Jam At Wellborn Road And Harvey Mitchell Parkway
The Texas department of transportation’s (TxDOT) Bryan district office gets an explanation about Thursday morning’s traffic jam at Wellborn Road and Harvey Mitchell Parkway. The contractor told TxDOT when they started shifting northbound traffic on Harvey Mitchell to new lanes Wednesday night, the contractor determined some restriping had...
Bryan ISD hopes to reassure fears about safety at schools
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Uvalde students returned to class Tuesday, but this school year there were new safety features like cameras and fencing on campus. Safety seems to be on everyone’s minds. Ron Clary, Bryan ISD’s Director of Maintenance & Operations, joined First News at Four to discuss how the district is prioritizing safety.
Treat of the Day: Rayburn Intermediate School student takes action to keep everyone safe
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One student took initiative to make sure everyone stays safe at Rayburn Intermediate School in Bryan. After the tragic shooting in Uvalde, Hudson and his family discussed how to make classrooms safer. Hudson’s family was able to get ahold of an old decommissioned fire hose. They...
C.C. Creations Holds A Groundbreaking Of Their $33 Million Dollar Custom Shirt Printing Facility
The largest custom screen printer in Texas is Bryan/College Station’s C.C. Creations. With Tuesday’s groundbreaking of a $33 million dollar facility in north Bryan, owner and CEO Kenny Lawson expects to jump nationally from eighth to number three. Lawson says their first climate controlled facility is called the...
High speed chase in Navasota leads to 3 arrests
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Three men were arrested Tuesday evening after leading Navasota police on a high speed chase. Grimes County Constable, Wes Male, told Navasota police that a man waving a gun and threatening people from inside a vehicle. Police found the vehicle in the 800 block of Laredo Street and tried to pull the it over, but the vehicle sped away from officers.
TWO KILLED IN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 105 IN BRENHAM
Two people were killed after a Thursday morning collision in Brenham. Brenham police responded just after 7 a.m. to the 1800 block of Highway 105 for a two-vehicle crash. Once on scene, police say they found a two-door pickup truck and a four-door passenger car that were involved. Preliminary investigation...
Names Released In A Bryan Double Homicide
Bryan police have identified the two victims of what is being investigated as a double homicide on Sunday night. 25 year-old Sabrina Lombardini Garcia of Austin and 24 year-old Theron Daniel of College Station died from apparent gunshot wounds. Bryan police also report a juvenile, whose name and gender were...
Brazos County inmate back in custody after attempting to escape from hospital
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office:. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 4:44 pm, an inmate from the Brazos County Detention Center attempted to escape from custody while at the hospital. The inmate is identified as Andrew Jones,...
Two crashes back up traffic on Highway 60 in Brazos County
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic was at a standstill Wednesday afternoon on Highway 60 in west Brazos county after two separate crashes. First, a Kia Forte hydroplaned and a Ford F150 crashed into the Kia, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A 2010 Cadillac then stopped because of...
Multiple car burglaries in Bryan after Labor Day weekend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police reported multiple vehicle burglaries in several Bryan neighborhoods today, and they believe the crimes started over Labor Day weekend. When holidays like Labor Day roll around, authorities said its common for thieves to come out and try to tug on people’s car doors. On Sept. 7, Bryan PD received six reports of vehicle burglaries which all happened in different areas in Bryan.
