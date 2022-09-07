ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

5-Star Texas football commit Malik Muhammad a ‘priority’ for Texas A&M

Five-star South Oak Cliff cornerback Malik Muhammad is one of the highest-rated commits in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class heading into the fall. Muhammad committed to Texas’ 2023 class during that wave of momentum that head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff found on the recruiting trail during the summer months last offseason.
Texas football: Austin weatherman, Texas A&M grad trolls Longhorns with 'flash flood warning' for Alabama game

Alabama and Texas football clash at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday in a game featuring two of the sports biggest brands, though the contest could be lopsided. The No. 1 Crimson Tide sit as multiple-touchdown favorites against Longhorns, with Texas trying to turn things around in Year 2 under coach Steve Sarkisian after a 5-7 finish in 2021.
GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOL ANNOUNCES HOMECOMING CANDIDATES

Giddings High School has announced the members of its Homecoming Court. Homecoming Queen candidates are Paige Aguilar, Grace Fromme, Abby Iselt and Carlie Weiser. A homecoming parade will be held on Wednesday, September 14th at 7 p.m. at Veterans Park, with a community-wide pep rally following. The queen will be...
Classroom Champions: Rosebud-Lott’s Preston Hering

ROSEBUD-LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - The first Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion of the schoolyear is Rosebud-Lott’s Preston Hering. Preston is a star in the classroom, football field and in FFA. Congrats to Preston!
"Tiniest Texans" and more on the debut of KWTX@4 - 9.5.22

Quiet Quitting Part 2 - 9.5.22 DeLisa Russell, group CEO of Promises Behavioral Health in Houston and Bryan/College Station talks about what's behind the phenomenon of "quiet quitting" and when it may be time to consider a new career. Can you believe this cricket invasion? It's one of the things...
Midway ISD Superintendent Announces Retirement

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Midway Independent School District Board of Trustees have received a notice from MISD Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas, that he will be retiring from Midway ISD in January. MISD released in a statement that Dr. Kazanas has been instrumental in guiding the growth of...
Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
Bryan ISD hopes to reassure fears about safety at schools

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Uvalde students returned to class Tuesday, but this school year there were new safety features like cameras and fencing on campus. Safety seems to be on everyone’s minds. Ron Clary, Bryan ISD’s Director of Maintenance & Operations, joined First News at Four to discuss how the district is prioritizing safety.
High speed chase in Navasota leads to 3 arrests

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Three men were arrested Tuesday evening after leading Navasota police on a high speed chase. Grimes County Constable, Wes Male, told Navasota police that a man waving a gun and threatening people from inside a vehicle. Police found the vehicle in the 800 block of Laredo Street and tried to pull the it over, but the vehicle sped away from officers.
TWO KILLED IN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 105 IN BRENHAM

Two people were killed after a Thursday morning collision in Brenham. Brenham police responded just after 7 a.m. to the 1800 block of Highway 105 for a two-vehicle crash. Once on scene, police say they found a two-door pickup truck and a four-door passenger car that were involved. Preliminary investigation...
Names Released In A Bryan Double Homicide

Bryan police have identified the two victims of what is being investigated as a double homicide on Sunday night. 25 year-old Sabrina Lombardini Garcia of Austin and 24 year-old Theron Daniel of College Station died from apparent gunshot wounds. Bryan police also report a juvenile, whose name and gender were...
Two crashes back up traffic on Highway 60 in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic was at a standstill Wednesday afternoon on Highway 60 in west Brazos county after two separate crashes. First, a Kia Forte hydroplaned and a Ford F150 crashed into the Kia, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A 2010 Cadillac then stopped because of...
Multiple car burglaries in Bryan after Labor Day weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police reported multiple vehicle burglaries in several Bryan neighborhoods today, and they believe the crimes started over Labor Day weekend. When holidays like Labor Day roll around, authorities said its common for thieves to come out and try to tug on people’s car doors. On Sept. 7, Bryan PD received six reports of vehicle burglaries which all happened in different areas in Bryan.
