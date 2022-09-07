Read full article on original website
Engadget
Here's everything Apple announced at its iPhone 14 and Apple Watch event
As usual, Apple's September event was packed with new hardware, most of which we aren't too shocked to see. The rumor mill correctly predicted the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, as well as the more iterative Apple Watch Series 8 and a new Apple Watch SE. And the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro mostly met expectations, as well — including the sad fact that the iPhone mini is no more. The AirPods Pro have also gotten a long-awaited update, though we'd classify this as another iterative change.
CNET
Apple Event 2022: How to Watch Today's iPhone 14 Reveal Live
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The holiday shopping season is closer than you think, and that means Apple is getting ready to unveil its next iPhone. The company's fall product event Wednesday, which it...
inputmag.com
The Apple Watch Ultra is a major step toward replacing your iPhone
The original vision of the smartwatch — as a tiny standalone communicator and Dick Tracy accessory — is finally rearing its head again with the new Apple Watch Ultra. Apple’s new $799 premium smartwatch is directly targeted at athletes and “adventurers.” The kind of people who might feel more comfortable spending extra on a chunky Garmin that will track their hikes, trail runs, and cycling trips. But in the process of being that rugged all-day and all-terrain device, it’s also the Apple Watch that gets the closest to the company’s original vision for its smartwatch — something that’s a bit more standalone, and a bit more useful than the fitness-tracking notification machine the Apple Watch we know and love came to be.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch SE 2 announced, starting at $249
Apple has announced a new Apple Watch SE, with a display 30% larger than the previous model. The new model is available in silver, midnight, and starlight – together with a color-matched nylon composite back which reduces the weight of the watch …. The price starts at $249, compares...
Engadget
iPhone 14 Pro hands-on: Don't call it a notch
It was a day of farewells today at Apple's 'Far Out' iPhone launch event. In addition to getting rid of the iPhone mini variant, Apple also ditched the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro in favor of a pill-shaped cutout. The company is calling this the "Dynamic Island" at the top of the screen. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max also feature brighter screens and offer an Always On Display so you can always see your most important information. At the Apple event in Cupertino, I spent some time with the new devices and have to say that while the dynamic island still feels very obvious, it also seems a lot more useful.
Wait, is Apple about to launch 3 new Apple Watch models?
With Apple's next event less than 24 hours away, we're very likely to know exactly what's in store for the next generation of iPhone this time tomorrow. Almost as inevitable is the launch of the next Apple Watch – and the number of rumoured new models seems to be growing by the hour.
Engadget
Apple Fitness+ is coming to iPhone this fall in 21 countries
Starting sometime this fall, you'll no longer need an Apple Watch to use Apple Fitness+. The service will be available on iPhone in all 21 countries where Apple currently offers it. Apple said at WWDC that a Watch-free iPhone Fitness app was on the way, so the news isn't exactly unexpected.
Digital Trends
I found an app that shows Apple how to fix the Apple Watch
I used to think watches weren’t for me. Why would I need a lump of metal strapped to my wrist when I could just use the position of the sun (or, you know, my iPhone) to tell the time of day like a real man? That is, until someone let me borrow their old Apple Watch.
TechCrunch
Apple introduces the Apple Watch Series 8 with a temperature sensor, crash detection and more
The temperature sensor is a timely arrival given the overturning of Roe v. Wade and increased concerns over period app tracking privacy. With the device’s new temperature-sensing capabilities, women can track their ovulation as a retrospective estimate, Apple says. This feature takes advantage of the Series 8’s two-sensor design. The watch includes one temperature sensor on the back crystal near your skin and another just under the display. This design is meant to minimize bias from the outside environment, the company noted.
Engadget
iPhone 14 has a Plus variant with a 6.7-inch screen and last year’s A15 processor
Apple officially unveiled the iPhone 14 at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday, and it seems mostly like an iterative upgrade over last year's models. We do have a new Plus model this year (that would be the iPhone 14 Plus), which features a 6.7-inch display. The standard iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch display. And, contrary to what the rumor mill was speculating, the front camera notch is still there.
Engadget
Disney+ is only $2 for one month for new and returning subscribers
The Disney+ Day promo offer is only available until September 19th. The next generation of WiFi technology is here.
Digital Trends
The Apple Watch Series 8 finally adds a long-awaited health feature
All eyes are on Apple as it unveils new iPhones at its September 7 Far Out launch event today, but there is some major upheaval in the smartwatch department as well. Apple has finally lifted the covers from its new line-up of smartwatches, starting with the vanilla Apple Watch Series 8.
Engadget
iOS 16 will be available on September 12th
Model iPhone 8 and newer will be eligible for the free update. Today's iPhone 2022 event was chock full of marquee reveals with the new iPhone 14 and 14 Pro — not to mention the new Watch Ultra line. But tucked away amidst the news torrenting out of Cupertino, Apple announced on Wednesday that iOS 16, which all this new hardware runs, will be available as a free download beginning September 12th. Not everybody will be eligible to upgrade however.
Engadget
Apple Watch Ultra hands-on: Built for the great outdoors
After keeping mostly the same design for years, Apple went to extremes when building the first Ultra model to change up the familiar formula. With the Apple Watch Ultra, the company kept its signature rectangular shape, but it created a much more rugged device that's built for just about any outdoor extreme you can throw at it — wet or dry, hot or cold. From the more durable case to the customizable action button and new bands, there are a lot of visual differences between the Ultra and the rest of Series 8. However, what Apple has done on the inside may be even more impressive.
Engadget
Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds II automatically customize sound and ANC
Apple wasn't the only company with new true wireless earbuds to debut today. Bose also has a new model on the way, the QuietComfort Earbuds II. As the name suggests, this set is an update to the first QC earbuds the company debuted in 2020. This time around, the company has retooled the design, tweaked the fit and added some heavy-duty sound calibration technology. But all of the upgrades come at a cost as the QuietComfort Earbuds II will be $20 more then their predecessor at launch.
The Updated Apple AirPods Pro Are Coming Soon With Some Major Improvements
It’s been a while since the launch of the original AirPods Pro, so it only makes sense that Apple would announce the new AirPods Pro today at its ‘Far Out’ event. There’s a lot to look forward to in this new model, the least of which is improved battery life, better audio, motion sensors and fitness tracking technology. The design isn’t changing much; it looks like the stem will remain in place, despite rumors that Apple would cut it off to make them look more like the Beats Studio Buds. Though there isn’t much in the way of design changes, that...
Engadget
Apple's iPad mini is $100 off, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. This week's tech...
CNET
Apple Store Down Ahead of Today's iPhone 14 Reveal
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's fall product launch event is almost here, and the first sign is that the Apple Store's website is down. When the store comes back online, the company is...
Engadget
Apple kills off the SIM tray on the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro in the US
The company gives and it takes away. The home security hogging all the awards. Apple added plenty of new features to its latest iPhones, including a nifty display cutout on the iPhone 14 Pro it's calling the Dynamic Island. But as is so often the case with the company, Apple gives and it takes away, and the feature it's removing this time is the physical SIM slot. On US models, the company is going all in on eSIM technology.
pocketnow.com
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): Everything you need to know
Apple finally unveiled the new AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) wireless earbuds. The new audio wireless earbuds come with a similar design to the last generation, which was unveiled in 2019. The new earbuds feature new audio drivers, improved noise cancelation features, new touch controls, gestures, and more. At the Apple...
