Remarkable bond strength
The Panavia Veneer LC resin cement, now available through J&S Davis, offers dental professionals outstanding bond strength and supports long-lasting, aesthetic outcomes. With its low film thickness, remarkable polishability and excellent gloss retention, you can achieve smooth, aesthetic margins that are supported over time. The adhesive is available in four shades - clear, universal (A2), white and brown (A4). Each comes with individual characteristics for predictable, lifelike results.
Green Hydrogen Breakthrough Sees Water Turned to Energy at Room Temperature
The process has not yet gone to commercial use, but it could prove useful in a world where hydrogen gas is mostly produced through nonrenewable methods.
Scientists turn crabs into biodegradable batteries
Scientists have created a novel type of biodegradable battery made from the shells of crabs, which they claim is a viable option for storing power from large-scale wind and solar sources.A team from the University of Maryland in the US discovered that the electrolyte for a zinc battery could be made using chitosan, a derivative of the product chitin. This material is found in everything from fungi to squids, but the most abundant source is the exoskeleton of crustaceans and is easily obtained from seafood waste.Using chitosan for the electrolyte means roughly two thirds of the battery can be broken...
Author Correction: Plastic injection molding dies using hybrid additively manufactured 420/CX stainless steels: electrochemical considerations
Correction to: npj Materials Degradation https://doi.org/10.1038/s41529-022-00280-y, published online 19 August 2022. In this article the affiliations for Mohammad Jahanbakht were incorrectly given as '3Department of Industrial, Manufacturing, and Systems Engineering, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, TX 76019, United States. 4Graduate School of Management and Economics, Sharif University of Technology, Tehran,1458889694, Iran.' but should have been '3Graduate School of Management and Economics, Sharif University of Technology, Tehran,1458889694, Iran. 4Department of Industrial, Manufacturing, and Systems Engineering, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, TX 76019, United States,'. The original article has been corrected.
Kinetic and thermodynamic study in piezo degradation of methylene blue by SbSI/SbS nanocomposites stimulated by zirconium oxide balls
Mechanical energy harvesting by piezoelectric materials to drive catalysis reactions received extensive attention for environmental remediation. In this work, SbSI/Sb2S3 nanocomposites were synthesized as a catalyst. ZrO2 balls were used as an alternative mechanical force to ultrasonic for stimulating the piezocatalyst for the first time. The kinetics and thermodynamics of the piezo degradation of methylene blue (MB) were studied deeply. Besides the effect of the type of mechanical force, the number of ZrO2 balls, and temperature of the reaction on the degradation efficiency were studied. Here mechanical energy came from the collision of the ZrO2 balls with the catalyst particles. Using ZrO2 balls instead of ultrasonic vibration led to enhance degradation efficiency by 47% at 30"‰Â±"‰5Â Â°C. A kinetic study revealed that piezo degradation of methylene blue (MB) by SbSI/Sb2S3 catalyst followed pseudo-second-order kinetics. Based on thermodynamic results piezo degradation of MB was an exothermic reaction.
Nuclear fusion reactor in Korea reaches 100 million degrees Celsius
A nuclear fusion reactor developed by researchers at the Seoul National University (SNU) in South Korea reached temperatures in excess of 100 million degrees Celsius, taking us a step closer to nuclear fusion energy, New Scientist reported. Nuclear fusion is a promising method of power generation since massive amounts of...
How researchers can join the race to develop new ways of making meat
The sustainable protein sector, which promises to create a better food system for the planet, is part of a growing industry with a lot to offer to young researchers. Early and mid-career researchers can have a difficult time. Although academia is considered by many to be an enviable career, offering intellectual freedom, high levels of autonomy and the opportunity to push forward the frontiers of knowledge, the reality can be very different. Increasing pressure from teaching commitments, grant applications and administrative activities mean many researchers - especially those who do not yet have tenure - feel that their work is hypercompetitive1, psychologically overwhelming2 and inordinately busy3.
Intrinsic hard magnetism and thermal stability of a ThMn-type permanent magnet
Herein, we theoretically demonstrate that simple metal (Ga and Al) substitutional atoms, rather than the conventional transition metal substitutional elements, not only stabilize the ThMn12-type SmFe12 and Sm(Fe,Co)12 phases thermodynamically but also further improve their intrinsic magnetic properties such that they are superior to those of the widely investigated SmFe11Ti and Sm(Fe,Co)11Ti magnets, and even to the state-of-the-art permanent magnet Nd2Fe14B. More specifically, the quaternary Sm(Fe,Co,Al)12 phase has the highest uniaxial magnetocrystalline anisotropy (MCA) of about 8"‰MJ"‰mâˆ’3, anisotropy field of 18.2"‰T, and hardness parameter of 2.8 at room temperature and a Curie temperature of 764"‰K. Simultaneously, the Al and Ga substitutional atoms improve the single-domain size of the Sm(Fe,Co)12 grains by nearly a factor of two. Numerical results of MCA and MCA-driven hard magnetic properties can be described by the strong spin-orbit coupling and orbital angular momentum of the Sm 4f-electron orbitals.
Dual action excellence
Dual chamber action ensures that you can process two handpieces simultaneously, while a host of unique features ensure that the maintenance process is streamlined from start to finish. For example, the Assistina TWIN is now enhanced with Quick Connect. This innovative adaptor system means that you can equip the device...
Simulation of optical radiation force distribution in interference patterns and necessary conditions for chiral structure formation on dielectrics
A chiral structure is formed by the optical radiation force induced by a circularly polarized light that has spin angular momentum; chiral structures are expected to be used for light control devices and molecular chirality discrimination devices. In this paper, we clarify the relationship between the differences in the distributions of the optical radiation force and the possibility of formation of chiral structures. We first simulate the optical radiation force distribution in the case of a Gaussian beam that successfully forms a chiral structure. Given a vector \({\varvec{r}}\) with a centre of the light spot \(\mathrm{O}\) and polar coordinates \(R(\left|{\varvec{r}}\right|, \theta )\), and an optical radiation force vector \({\varvec{F}}\) at \(R\), the angle \({\theta }^{\mathrm{^{\prime}}}=\mathrm{\angle }({\varvec{r}}, {\varvec{F}})\) and \(\left|{\varvec{F}}\right|\) must be constant with respect to the declination angle \(\theta\) for a chiral structure to form. These conditions are fulfilled in the case of a 6-beam interference pattern, but not in the case of a 4-beam interference pattern, which is consistent with the result that no chiral structure is formed in the latter case. The equations derived for simulation of optical radiation force distribution can be used for any optical intensity distribution, and will be of great help in the research of any dielectrics deformation.
Living cationic polymerization driven by anion-binding interactions
Using anion-binding interactions to tackle challenging polymerizations is an ambitious goal and in its infancy. Seleno-cyclodiphosph(v)azanes are demonstrated to exert anion-binding interactions to precisely control the equilibrium between a dormant covalent precursor and active cationic species under mild conditions, thus enabling living cationic polymerization.
Nanoscale electric field imaging with an ambient scanning quantum sensor microscope
Nitrogen-vacancy (NV) center in diamond is a promising quantum sensor with remarkably versatile sensing capabilities. While scanning NV magnetometry is well-established, NV electrometry has been so far limited to bulk diamonds. Here we demonstrate imaging external alternating (AC) and direct (DC) electric fields with a single NV at the apex of a diamond scanning tip under ambient conditions. A strong electric field screening effect is observed at low frequencies. We quantitatively measure its frequency dependence and overcome this screening by mechanically oscillating the tip for imaging DC fields. Our scanning NV electrometry achieved an AC E-field sensitivity of 26"‰mV"‰Î¼mâˆ’1"‰Hzâˆ’1/2, a DC E-field gradient sensitivity of 2"‰V"‰Î¼mâˆ’2"‰Hzâˆ’1/2, and sub-100"‰nm resolution limited by the NV-sample distance. Our work represents an important step toward building a scanning-probe-based multimodal quantum sensing platform.
Quantum nonlinear spectroscopy of single nuclear spins
Conventional nonlinear spectroscopy, which use classical probes, can only access a limited set of correlations in a quantum system. Here we demonstrate that quantum nonlinear spectroscopy, in which a quantum sensor and a quantum object are first entangled and the sensor is measured along a chosen basis, can extract arbitrary types and orders of correlations in a quantum system. We measured fourth-order correlations of single nuclear spins that cannot be measured in conventional nonlinear spectroscopy, using sequential weak measurement via a nitrogen-vacancy center in diamond. The quantum nonlinear spectroscopy provides fingerprint features to identify different types of objects, such as Gaussian noises, random-phased AC fields, and quantum spins, which would be indistinguishable in second-order correlations. This work constitutes an initial step toward the application of higher-order correlations to quantum sensing, to examining the quantum foundation (by, e.g., higher-order Leggett-Garg inequality), and to studying quantum many-body physics.
Conservation of orbital angular momentum and polarization through biological waveguides
A major roadblock to the development of photonic sensors is the scattering associated with many biological systems. We show the conservation of photonic states through optically self-arranged biological waveguides, for the first time, which can be implemented to transmit light through scattering media. The conservation of optical properties of light through biological waveguides allows for the transmission of high bandwidth information with low loss through scattering media. Here, we experimentally demonstrate the conservation of polarization state and orbital angular momentum of light through a self-arranged biological waveguide, several centimeters long, in a sheep red blood cell suspension. We utilize nonlinear optical effects to self-trap cells, which form waveguides at 532Â nm and 780Â nm wavelengths. Moreover, we use the formed waveguide channels to couple and guide probe beams without altering the information. The formed biological waveguides are in a sub-diffusive scattering regime, so the photons' information degrades insignificantly over several centimeters of propagation through the scattering media. Our results show the potential of biological waveguides as a methodology for the development of novel photonic biosensors, biomedical devices that require optical wireless communication, and the development of new approaches to noninvasive biomedical imaging.
A sustained high-temperature fusion plasma regime facilitated by fast ions
Nuclear fusion is one of the most attractive alternatives to carbon-dependent energy sources1. Harnessing energy from nuclear fusion in a large reactor scale, however, still presents many scientific challenges despite the many years of research and steady advances in magnetic confinement approaches. State-of-the-art magnetic fusion devices cannot yet achieve a sustainable fusion performance, which requires a high temperature above 100"‰million kelvin and sufficient control of instabilities to ensure steady-state operation on the order of tens of seconds2,3. Here we report experiments at the Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research4 device producing a plasma fusion regime that satisfies most of the above requirements: thanks to abundant fast ions stabilizing the core plasma turbulence, we generate plasmas at a temperature of 100"‰million kelvin lasting up to 20"‰seconds without plasma edge instabilities or impurity accumulation. A low plasma density combinedÂ with a moderate input powerÂ for operation is key to establishing this regime by preserving a high fraction of fast ions. This regime is rarely subject to disruption and can be sustained reliably even without a sophisticated control, and thus represents a promising path towards commercial fusion reactors.
A multi-state dynamic process confers mechano-adaptation to a biological nanomachine
Adaptation is a defining feature of living systems. The bacterial flagellar motor adapts to changes in the external mechanical load by adding or removing torque-generating (stator) units. But the molecular mechanism behind this mechano-adaptation remains unclear. Here, we combine single motor eletrorotation experiments and theoretical modeling to show that mechano-adaptation of the flagellar motor is enabled by multiple mechanosensitive internal states. Dwell time statistics from experiments suggest the existence of at least two bound states with a high and a low unbinding rate, respectively. A first-passage-time analysis of a four-state model quantitatively explains the experimental data and determines the transition rates among all four states. The torque generated by bound stator units controls their effective unbinding rate by modulating the transition between the bound states, possibly via a catch bond mechanism. Similar force-mediated feedback enabled by multiple internal states may apply to adaptation in other macromolecular complexes.
Electrocatalytic hydrogenation of quinolines with water over a fluorine-modified cobalt catalyst
Room temperature and selective hydrogenation of quinolines to 1,2,3,4-tetrahydroquinolines using a safe and clean hydrogen donor catalyzed by cost-effective materials is significant yet challenging because of the difficult activation of quinolines and H2. Here, a fluorine-modified cobalt catalyst is synthesized via electroreduction of a Co(OH)F precursor that exhibits high activity for electrocatalytic hydrogenation of quinolines by using H2O as the hydrogen source to produce 1,2,3,4-tetrahydroquinolines with up to 99% selectivity and 94% isolated yield under ambient conditions. Fluorine surface-sites are shown to enhance the adsorption of quinolines and promote water activation to produce active atomic hydrogen (H*) by forming Fâˆ’-K+(H2O)7 networks. A 1,4/2,3-addition pathway involving H* is proposed through combining experimental and theoretical results. Wide substrate scopes, scalable synthesis of bioactive precursors, facile preparation of deuterated analogues, and the paired synthesis of 1,2,3,4-tetrahydroquinoline and industrially important adiponitrile at a low voltage highlight the promising applications of this methodology.
Best practices in lithium battery cell preparation and evaluation
Improved lithium batteries are in high demand for consumer electronics and electric vehicles. In order to accurately evaluate new materials and components, battery cells need to be fabricated and tested in a controlled environment. For the commonly used coin and small pouch cells, certain key factors and parameters substantially influence the final cell quality and performance. Therefore, to achieve accurate and reliable data on new materials for batteries, repeatability, and quality of cell fabrication are critical to ensure reproducible findings. Here, we discuss the key factors and parameters which influence cell fabrication and testing, including electrode uniformity, component dryness, electrode alignment, internal and external pressure, electrolyte amount control, and cell fixture with pressure control. We also provide general guidelines for reliable cell preparation.
Semiconductor-ferromagnet-superconductor planar heterostructures for 1D topological superconductivity
Hybrid structures of semiconducting (SM) nanowires, epitaxially grown superconductors (SC), and ferromagnetic-insulator (FI) layers have been explored experimentally and theoretically as alternative platforms for topological superconductivity at zero magnetic field. Here, we analyze a tripartite SM/FI/SC heterostructure but realized in a planar stacking geometry, where the thin FI layer acts as a spin-polarized barrier between the SM and the SC. We optimize the system's geometrical parameters using microscopic simulations, finding the range of FI thicknesses for which the hybrid system can be tuned into the topological regime. Within this range, and thanks to the vertical confinement provided by the stacking geometry, trivial and topological phases alternate regularly as the external gate is varied, displaying a hard topological gap that can reach half of the SC one. This is a significant improvement compared to setups using hexagonal nanowires, which show erratic topological regions with typically smaller and softer gaps. Our proposal provides a magnetic field-free planar design for quasi-one-dimensional topological superconductivity with attractive properties for experimental control and scalability.
All inkjet-printed electronics based on electrochemically exfoliated two-dimensional metal, semiconductor, and dielectric
Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 64 (2022) Cite this article. Inkjet printing is a cost-effective and scalable way to assemble colloidal materials into desired patterns in a vacuum- and lithography-free manner. Two-dimensional (2D) nanosheets are a promising material category for printed electronics because of their compatibility with solution processing for stable ink formulations as well as a wide range of electronic types from metal, semiconductor to insulator. Furthermore, their dangling bond-free surface enables atomically thin, electronically-active thin films with van der Waals contacts which significantly reduce the junction resistance. Here, we demonstrate all inkjet-printed thin-film transistors consisting of electrochemically exfoliated graphene, MoS2, and HfO2 as metallic electrodes, a semiconducting channel, and a high-k dielectric layer, respectively. In particular, the HfO2 dielectric layer is prepared via two-step; electrochemical exfoliation of semiconducting HfS2 followed by a thermal oxidation process to overcome the incompatibility of electrochemical exfoliation with insulating crystals. Consequently, all inkjet-printed 2D nanosheets with various electronic types enable high-performance, thin-film transistors which demonstrate field-effect mobilities and current on/off ratios of ~10"‰cm2"‰Vâˆ’1"‰sâˆ’1 and >105, respectively, at low operating voltage.
