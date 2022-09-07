ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Florida Native Who Went Missing While Hiking in California Found Dead

A man originally from South Florida who went missing while hiking in Southern California was found dead on Thursday, authorities said. Tim Sgrignoli, 29, disappeared Sunday while hiking with his girlfriend in the Gaviota Peak area, a 2,400-foot summit in the Santa Ynez Mountains, Scott Safechuck, a spokesman with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, told NBC News.
DeSantis Says ‘There is Going to Be a New Commissioner' After Joe Martinez Arrest

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will make a decision soon about replacing Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez following his arrest on corruption charges last week. Speaking at a news conference in Miami Wednesday, DeSantis implied that a suspension would be issued soon for Martinez, who was arrested on charges of unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation.
