Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
South Florida Native Who Went Missing While Hiking in California Found Dead
A man originally from South Florida who went missing while hiking in Southern California was found dead on Thursday, authorities said. Tim Sgrignoli, 29, disappeared Sunday while hiking with his girlfriend in the Gaviota Peak area, a 2,400-foot summit in the Santa Ynez Mountains, Scott Safechuck, a spokesman with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, told NBC News.
NBC Miami
DeSantis Says ‘There is Going to Be a New Commissioner' After Joe Martinez Arrest
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will make a decision soon about replacing Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez following his arrest on corruption charges last week. Speaking at a news conference in Miami Wednesday, DeSantis implied that a suspension would be issued soon for Martinez, who was arrested on charges of unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation.
NBC Miami
‘I'm Going to Go Back in the Water': Young Florida Keys Shark Attack Survivor Speaks
A resilient young boy who lost part of his leg in a brutal shark attack in the Florida Keys last month said he intends to go back in the water at the exact spot of the encounter. Jameson Reeder Jr. and his family were in the Keys and were snorkeling...
NBC Miami
Teen in Custody After Shooting Two 12-Year-Olds Waiting for School Bus in NW Miami-Dade
A 16-year-old suspect was in custody after police said he shot two 12-year-olds at a school bus stop in northwest Miami-Dade during an armed robbery attempt Thursday morning. Miami-Dade Police officials said the shooting took place in the 11100 block of Northwest 8th Avenue in Pinewood just before 8 a.m.
Comments / 0