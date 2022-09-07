Read full article on original website
Minkah Fitzpatrick recalls Tyler Boyd's Steelers quitting comments from last year
Last season, Cincinnati Bengals players made some off-handed comments about the Pittsburgh Steelers quitting toward the end of a contest. It was a rather fair thing to say given the happenings on the field itself during a massive blowout. But obviously, some Steelers players just haven’t forgotten those comments.
If Diontae Johnson is out, who will be the Steelers' No. 1 receiver in Week 1?
The Steelers are mostly healthy heading into their Week 1 matchup in Cincinnati, but WR Diontae Johnson’s shoulder injury could be worrisome. He was limited in practice Wednesday, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and did not provide a concrete timeline for his return. If Johnson misses Week 1, QB Mitch...
Chuks Okorafor Added to Steelers Injury Report
The Pittsburgh Steelers right tackle has a back issue.
Pittsburgh Steelers To Honor Dwayne Haskins With Helmet Sticker: PHOTOS
The NFL season got underway last night as the defending champions Los Angeles Rams faced off against Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills. The Bills dominated the game, ultimately winning 31-10. The rest of the NFL Week 1 slate kicks off this Sunday, September 11. The Pittsburgh Steelers start their season...
AFC Notes: Bengals, Joe Burrow, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Steelers, Mitch Trubisky
Bengals QB Joe Burrow mentioned that his ruptured appendix earlier this offseason forced him to stay in the hospital for 5-6 days: “I was in the hospital for about five or six days. I got out of there and felt weak and slow and couldn’t really move. So that wasn’t very fun.” (Ben Baby)
Poni puts his balls on the line with huge Steelers/Browns bet
The PM Team co-host is so sure that the Pittsburgh Steelers will finish ahead of the Cleveland Browns in the standings in the AFC North, he will give someone the opportunity to kick him in the testicles in Market Square in Downtown, Pittsburgh.
Bad news for the Steelers
Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
Analyst: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin's remarkable streak will continue
Many pundits believe Steelers coach Mike Tomlin's 16-year streak of never having a losing season in Pittsburgh is over. NFL.com columnist and CBS Sports host Adam Schein isn't one of them. “I don't know if this team will hit the postseason, but I do know one thing: Tomlin's non-losing streak...
Larry Ogunjobi Reveals Difference Between Steelers, Bengals Sides of Rivalry
The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals rivalry has been more intense in recent years. Two of the top dogs in the AFC North seemingly battle each year for a shot at the crown, with Cincy taking over last season. The rivalry isn't dead, though - by no means. It's felt...
Terry Bradshaw Reveals Who He Would Have Picked As Steelers Starting Quarterback
Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw appeared on FS1's The Herd to preview Week 1 of the NFL season. During Bradshaw's time on The Herd, he shared his honest thoughts on the Steelers' quarterback situation. Mitch Trubisky was recently named the team's starter. "I understand what Mike's doing. They signed Trubisky...
Steelers Will Wear Special Helmet Decal To Honor Dwayne Haskins
In April, the Pittsburgh Steelers and NFL world lost Dwayne Haskins to a tragic accident. In an effort to honor him throughout the season, the Steelers will have a No. 3 decal on their helmets for every game on the schedule. Burt Lauten, the senior director of communications for the...
