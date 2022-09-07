Read full article on original website
Nuclear fusion breakthrough as reactor runs seven times hotter than the Sun for 30 seconds
Scientists in South Korea have managed to sustain a nuclear fusion reaction running at temperatures in excess of 100 million°C – nearly seven times hotter than the core of the Sun – for 30 seconds for the first time.It marks an important advance in achieving viable fusion power, which promises near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within the Sun.A team from Seoul National University and the Korea Institute of Fusion Energy experimented with the reactor at the Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research (KSTAR), managing to achieve an improved technique for containing the plasma at the core...
Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain
Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
Phys.org
Scientists see spins in a 2D magnet
All magnets—from the simple souvenirs hanging on your refrigerator to the disks that give your computer memory to the powerful versions used in research labs—contain spinning quasiparticles called magnons. The direction one magnon spins can influence that of its neighbor, which affects the spin of its neighbor, and so on, yielding what are known as spin waves. Information can potentially be transmitted via spin waves more efficiently than with electricity, and magnons can serve as "quantum interconnects" that "glue" quantum bits together into powerful computers.
Nature.com
Quantum light in complex media and its applications
Photons are often referred to as flying quantum bits, a phrase that emphasizes both their quantum character and their ability to carry quantum information between two distant points. To what extent this holds for complex disordered media, such as the turbulent atmosphere or multimode optical fibres, is an active avenue of research. Over the past few decades physicists have discovered fascinating transport properties of classical light in complex media and developed incredibly powerful tools for controlling it. Recently, these findings have been extended to the quantum realm, demonstrating that quantum properties of light can also be controlled while traversing a complex scattering medium. In this Perspective we highlight some of the main developments in this endeavour, as well as their relevance to applications in quantum key distribution, quantum authentication and Boson sampling.
Scientists turn crabs into biodegradable batteries
Scientists have created a novel type of biodegradable battery made from the shells of crabs, which they claim is a viable option for storing power from large-scale wind and solar sources.A team from the University of Maryland in the US discovered that the electrolyte for a zinc battery could be made using chitosan, a derivative of the product chitin. This material is found in everything from fungi to squids, but the most abundant source is the exoskeleton of crustaceans and is easily obtained from seafood waste.Using chitosan for the electrolyte means roughly two thirds of the battery can be broken...
The U.S., China, and Europe are ramping up a quantum computing arms race. Here’s what they’ll need to do to win
"It’s time every government remembered that if it loses the quantum computing race, its technological independence will erode—and its global competitiveness will atrophy," the authors write. Every country is vying to get a head start in the race to the world’s quantum future. A year ago, the United...
Study reveals striking differences in brains of modern humans and Neanderthals
Results believed to be first compelling evidence that modern humans were cognitively better than Neanderthals
Slime is all around and inside you – new research on its origins offers insight into genetic evolution
Slime is everywhere. It shapes the consistency of your bodily fluids, from the saliva in your mouth to the goo that covers your organs. It protects you against pathogens, including coronavirus, while creating a home in your mouth for billions of friendly bacteria. It helps slugs have Spiderman sex hanging from walls, hagfish turn water into rapidly expanding goo, lampreys filter their food and swiftlets build nests. But while slime is essential for all forms of complex life, its evolutionary origins have remained murky. I am an evolutionary geneticist who studies how humans and their genomes evolve. Along with my colleagues, including...
Nature.com
Devitalizing noise-driven instability of entangling logic in silicon devices with bias controls
The quality of quantum bits (qubits) in silicon is highly vulnerable to charge noise that is omnipresent in semiconductor devices and is in principle hard to be suppressed. For a realistically sized quantum dot system based on a silicon-germanium heterostructure whose confinement is manipulated with electrical biases imposed on top electrodes, we computationally explore the noise-robustness of 2-qubit entangling operations with a focus on the controlled-X (CNOT) logic that is essential for designs of gate-based universal quantum logic circuits. With device simulations based on the physics of bulk semiconductors augmented with electronic structure calculations, we not only quantify the degradation in fidelity of single-step CNOT operations with respect to the strength of charge noise, but also discuss a strategy of device engineering that can significantly enhance noise-robustness of CNOT operations with almost no sacrifice of speed compared to the single-step case. Details of device designs and controls that this work presents can establish practical guideline for potential efforts to secure silicon-based quantum processors using an electrode-driven quantum dot platform.
Ars Technica
Scientists bent frickin’ laser beams to create this detailed image of a cat
Every cat owner knows how their feline companions delight in chasing a tiny pinpoint of light from a simple laser pointer. Now, Brazilian physicists have figured out how to trap and bend laser light into intricate shapes, producing the impressive photorealistic image of a cat pictured above. Among other potential applications, their method—described in a recent paper posted to the physics arXiv—could prove useful for building better optical traps to create clouds of ultra-cold atoms for a variety of quantum experiments.
technologynetworks.com
Robo-Roach: Scientists Have Created a Remote-Control Cyborg Cockroach
An international team led by researchers at the RIKEN Cluster for Pioneering Research (CPR) has engineered a system for creating remote controlled cyborg cockroaches, equipped with a tiny wireless control module that is powered by a rechargeable battery attached to a solar cell. Despite the mechanic devices, ultrathin electronics and flexible materials allow the insects to move freely. These achievements, reported in the scientific journal npj Flexible Electronics on September 5, will help make the use of cyborg insects a practical reality.
Scientists Find a Simple Way to Produce Hydrogen From Water at Room Temperature
Hydrogen fuel promises to be a clean and abundant source of energy in the future – as long as scientists can figure out ways to produce it practically and cheaply, and without fossil fuels. A new study provides us with another promising step in that direction, provided you can make use of existing supplies of post-consumer aluminum and gallium. In the new research, scientists describe a relatively simple method involving aluminum nanoparticles that are able to strip the oxygen from water molecules and leave hydrogen gas. The process yields large amounts of hydrogen, and it all works at room temperature. That removes one of...
Phys.org
A quantum pump without a crank
Pumps, in a nutshell, are devices that use cyclic motion to attain the steady transport of some cargo. In a bicycle pump, the repeated up and down strokes of a piston create air flow. In a Archimedean screw pump, water is transferred between reservoirs by turning a crank. Related concepts have been explored as well in quantum systems, in particular for transporting electrons one by one through solid-state materials, thereby generating a quantized current.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Uncover New Physics in the Search for Dark Matter
No, scientists still have no idea what dark matter is. However, MSU scientists helped discover new physics while searching for it. Wolfgang “Wolfi” Mittig and Yassid Ayyad began their search for dark matter—also referred to as the missing mass of the universe—in the heart of an atom around three years ago.
Ars Technica
New Linux malware combines unusual stealth with a full suite of capabilities
Researchers this week unveiled a new strain of Linux malware that's notable for its stealth and sophistication in infecting both traditional servers and smaller Internet-of-things devices. Dubbed Shikitega by the AT&T Alien Labs researchers who discovered it, the malware is delivered through a multistage infection chain using polymorphic encoding. It...
Scientists create science graphics for the blind using 19th century lithophane and 3D printing
A research team led by Baylor University chemists has used lithophane – a 19th-century art form – and 3D printing to turn scientific data into tactile graphics that glow with a video-like resolution, according to a press release published by the institution last month. This will allow both...
There is Gulf between Science and Technology But AI Could Bridge the Gap
Science and Technology are often used interchangeably in everyday situations. One could argue that it is because they are the opposite sides of the same coin. Over-simplified, Science is the ‘reduction’ of nature to rules, and Technology is the ‘construction’ of nature from rules. From Newton...
Nature.com
MOF-derived nanoporous carbons with diverse tunable nanoarchitectures
Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), or porous coordination polymers, are crystalline porous materials formed by coordination bonding between inorganic and organic species on the basis of the self-assembly of the reacting units. The typical characteristics of MOFs, including their large specific surface areas, ultrahigh porosities and excellent thermal and chemical stabilities, as well as their great potential for chemical and structural modifications, make them excellent candidates for versatile applications. Their poor electrical conductivity, however, has meant that they have not been useful for electrochemical applications. Fortuitously, the direct carbonization of MOFs results in a rearrangement of the carbon atoms of the organic units into a network of carbon atoms, which means that the products have useful levels of conductivity. The direct carbonization of zeolitic imidazolate framework (ZIF)-type MOFs, particularly ZIF-8, has successfully widened the scope of possible applications of MOFs to include electrochemical reactions that could be used in, for example, energy storage, energy conversion, electrochemical biosensors and capacitive deionization of saline water. Here, we present the first detailed protocols for synthesizing high-quality ZIF-8 and its modified forms of hollow ZIF-8, core-shell ZIF-8@ZIF-67 and ZIF-8@mesostuctured polydopamine. Typically, ZIF-8 synthesis takes 27 h to complete, and subsequent nanoarchitecturing procedures leading to hollow ZIF-8, ZIF-8@ZIF-67 and ZIF-8@mPDA take 6, 14 and 30 h, respectively. The direct-carbonization procedure takes 12 h. The resulting nanoporous carbons are suitable for electrochemical applications, in particular as materials for supercapacitors.
Nature.com
Imaging in complex media
Imaging can take many forms-from optical microscopes and telescopes through ultrasonography to X-ray tomography. However, regardless of the imaging modality, the presence of a complex heterogeneous structure between the imaging system and the scene of interest limits the quality of the images that can be conventionally obtained. In this Review we outline recently introduced strategies to overcome the detrimental effects of scattering in optical imaging. In particular, we focus on approaches that either physically correct scattering using computer-controlled devices or employ computational inversion based on intrinsic correlations of light scattering. Despite focusing on optical techniques, this Review emphasizes the fundamental equivalence of the effects of scattering in different fields of imaging, using the scattering matrix formalism as a bridge that allows techniques developed in one field to be translated to another.
Nature.com
Theoretical studies on donor"“acceptor based macrocycles for organic solar cell applications
We have designed a series of new conjugated donor"“acceptor-based macrocyclic molecules using state-of-the-art computational methods. An alternating array of donors and acceptor moieties in these macrocycle molecules are considered to tune the electronic and optical properties. The geometrical, electronic, and optical properties of newly designed macrocyclic molecules are fully explored using various DFT methods. Five conjugated macrocycles of different sizes are designed considering various donor and acceptor units. The selected donor and acceptors, viz., thiophene (PT), benzodithiophene (BDT), dithienobenzodithiophene (DTBDT), diketopyrrolopyrrole (DPP), and benzothiazole (BT), are frequently found in high performing conjugated polymer for different organic electronic applications. To fully assess the potential of these designed macrocyclic derivatives, analyses of frontier molecular orbital energies, excited state energies, energy difference between singlet"“triplet states, exciton binding energies, rate constants related to charge transfer at the donor"“acceptor interfaces, and electron mobilities have been carried out. We found significant structural and electronic properties changes between cyclic compounds and their linear counterparts. Overall, the cyclic conjugated D"“A macrocycles' promising electronic and optical properties suggest that these molecules can be used to replace linear polymer molecules with cyclic conjugated oligomers.
