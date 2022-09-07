Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Hot Chicken Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022Joe MertensOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Josh Allen's Girlfriend, Matthew Stafford's Wife
Thursday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills featured two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL - Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Before the game kicked off, though, it was the WAGS (wife and girlfriend) of the star quarterback duo that went...
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Cris Collinsworth Tonight
The NFL is officially back, but it might takes fans some time to get used to the new landscape of the sports media world. Earlier this offseason, NBC promoted Mike Tirico to play-by-play man for its NFL coverage. That means the longtime partnership between Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth was at an end.
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
Here's how experts pick Steelers vs. Bengals in Week 1
The Cincinnati Bengals are big favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 1 tilt at Paycor Stadium. Sticking with that theme, most experts in charge of NFL picks every week have decided to side heavily with those Bengals. Over at NFL Pick Watch, a resounding 95 percent of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Going Viral Today
In just a few hours the Texas Longhorns will take the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban's team is the heavy favorite in the contest. Alabama is favored to win the game by more that 20 points against one of his former assistant coaches, Steve Sarkisian.
Adrian Peterson interested in playing for 3 NFL teams
Adrian Peterson is preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Le’Veon Bell, but the star running back has not closed the book on playing in the NFL. He is still hoping to sign with a team at some point during the 2022 season, and he has a few in mind that he would like to play for.
Cooper Kupp responds to Rams' Week 1 loss with 3 words on Twitter
Cooper Kupp was one of the only bright spots from the Rams’ Week 1 loss to the Bills on Thursday night, picking up right where he left off as the best receiver in football. He caught 13 passes for 128 yards and scored the Rams’ only touchdown of the game.
Stephen A. Smith Uses 1 Word To Describe How He Feels About Lamar Jackson Situation
The Baltimore Ravens failed to reach an agreement with Lamar Jackson on a long-term contract prior to this Friday's deadline. That means he'll play this season on the final year of his rookie deal. During the latest episode of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith reacted to the latest news...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
Yardbarker
Myles Garrett makes admission about snubbing Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett made it clear that he has some mixed feelings about former teammate Baker Mayfield. Garrett revealed in an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com that he did not respond to a text Mayfield sent him after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Garrett added that he had some “disagreements” with Mayfield, though he is still rooting for his ex-teammate.
Amari Cooper drops bold ‘fireworks’ take on Browns’ Deshaun Watson-less offense
The Cleveland Browns spent a lot of resources this offseason to improve their offense. The most notable acquisition, Deshaun Watson, won’t be playing for the first 11 games of the season. Amari Cooper, another offseason acquisition, still has tons of confidence. Cooper told reporters that the Browns’ offense is...
Former Panthers WR Torrey Smith tweets sad reminder about Cam Newton's career
Carolina Panthers great Cam Newton doesn’t even have to play a snap of football to trend worldwide. All it takes is another guy to just kinda play like him. That happened last night, when Josh Allen led his Buffalo Bills to a 31-10 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Rams. The fifth-year quarterback completed 26 of his 31 throws for 297 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another 56 yards and a score in a do-it-all, Newton-esque performance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jalen Ramsey Sums Up Rams Loss In 5 Words
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a brutally honest admission for the media following the team's rough outing against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey said. Ramsey really struggled against the Bills in the team's season opener. According to Next Gen Stats, he...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Dak Prescott ‘Feels Great’ - So Why’d Cowboys Move QB to Injury List for Dallas vs. Bucs?
So does “discomfort” count as a Cowboys “injury” to the team’s most pivotal player?
Bucs vs. Cowboys injury report: Good news, bad news for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys have updated their injury reports for Sunday night’s regular-season opener, and there are some big names among the changes in practice participation. Here’s the latest report from both teams following Thursday’s practices:. Bucs WR Chris Godwin. Bucs CB Zyon McCollum.
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Fans Are Predicting A Huge Future Trade
You can’t say that the Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t have a very important offseason. Their acquisition of Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz was downright huge and could change the trajectory of the team for years to come. But there are some people who think the team isn’t done...
Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers: Staff predictions
It's a fresh start and the Browns are only concerned with being 1-0 after Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. The offseason has been a whirlwind of quarterback controversy that has nothing to do with competition on the field and it's a good bet the Browns can't wait to put that all behind...
Yardbarker
Bad news for the Steelers
Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
Comments / 0