Cleveland, OH

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Cris Collinsworth Tonight

The NFL is officially back, but it might takes fans some time to get used to the new landscape of the sports media world. Earlier this offseason, NBC promoted Mike Tirico to play-by-play man for its NFL coverage. That means the longtime partnership between Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth was at an end.
Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Going Viral Today

In just a few hours the Texas Longhorns will take the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban's team is the heavy favorite in the contest. Alabama is favored to win the game by more that 20 points against one of his former assistant coaches, Steve Sarkisian.
Adrian Peterson interested in playing for 3 NFL teams

Adrian Peterson is preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Le’Veon Bell, but the star running back has not closed the book on playing in the NFL. He is still hoping to sign with a team at some point during the 2022 season, and he has a few in mind that he would like to play for.
Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
Myles Garrett makes admission about snubbing Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett made it clear that he has some mixed feelings about former teammate Baker Mayfield. Garrett revealed in an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com that he did not respond to a text Mayfield sent him after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Garrett added that he had some “disagreements” with Mayfield, though he is still rooting for his ex-teammate.
Former Panthers WR Torrey Smith tweets sad reminder about Cam Newton's career

Carolina Panthers great Cam Newton doesn’t even have to play a snap of football to trend worldwide. All it takes is another guy to just kinda play like him. That happened last night, when Josh Allen led his Buffalo Bills to a 31-10 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Rams. The fifth-year quarterback completed 26 of his 31 throws for 297 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another 56 yards and a score in a do-it-all, Newton-esque performance.
Jalen Ramsey Sums Up Rams Loss In 5 Words

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a brutally honest admission for the media following the team's rough outing against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey said. Ramsey really struggled against the Bills in the team's season opener. According to Next Gen Stats, he...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Cavaliers Fans Are Predicting A Huge Future Trade

You can’t say that the Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t have a very important offseason. Their acquisition of Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz was downright huge and could change the trajectory of the team for years to come. But there are some people who think the team isn’t done...
Bad news for the Steelers

Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
