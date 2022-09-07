Read full article on original website
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com
ALCOVETS host Hot Air Balloon Festival
Shepherd Stearns watches the 'Sundance III' balloon prepare for take-off. The balloon was one of over 20 that flew on Sept. 9. Updates as of Sept. 9 at 7:31 p.m. to include additional photos. The Carolina blue sky is getting a little more colorful this weekend in Alamance County. ALCOVETS...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Calling all thrill seekers! Indoor adventure park opens in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Calling all adventurers, "American Ninja Warrior" and "Wipe-out" fans! OC Aerial in Durham is the newest all-in-one adventure park to open their doors in the Triangle. What You Need To Know. OC Aerial is an all-in-one adventure park. The indoor park is located in Durham. The...
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Lisa Kaylie, Executive Director, Extraordinary Ventures
Executive Director of Extraordinary Ventures Lisa Kaylie visited with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, September 7th. She discussed their mission and the upcoming Inclusive Employment Summit to help connect businesses with workers with developmental disabilities. Sponsored by the Chamber for a Greater Chapel Hill Carrboro. Podcast: Play...
WRAL
Holly Springs restaurant takes cocktails to new level
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The Blind Pelican in Holly Springs has become popular on social media for its wild Bloody Mary cocktails that feature everything from grilled cheese to steak.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Sweet B Cookies to open Holly Hill Mall storefront
Sweet B Cookies owner and baker Brittnay Shaw makes cookies at the Dream Center Community Kitchen. Burlington resident Brittany Shaw gives back to the community through what she knows best — baking cookies. She began baking as a way to make money while in nursing school. Now, she owns...
This Bakery Has The Best Cinnamon Rolls In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most delicious cinnamon rolls in each state, including this tasty treat served in North Carolina.
wunc.org
'Croce Plays Croce' — A.J. pays tribute to his father Jim in Durham
A.J. Croce has built a 30-year recording and touring career since he started playing piano as a teenager. He's released 10 albums of mostly original material and shared stages with Lenny Kravitz, Willie Nelson and B.B. King. On his latest tour, he's sharing the stage with the memory of his...
12 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Sept. 9-11)
Raleigh, N.C. — It is a busy weekend in the Triangle! Here are some of our picks for family fun. There are Sept. 11 Day of Service projects happening all weekend. See this post about Activate Good's volunteer opportunities. Sept. 9-11: African World Peace Festival - Bring the kids...
WRAL
Oxford bakery strong arms its way into stomachs, hearts of locals
Oxford bakery strong arms its way into stomachs, hearts of locals. Strong Arm Baking Company bakes up cakes. cookies, pastries, muffins, pizza, you name it for the people of Oxford. Scott Mason explains how the bakery opened in 2020 but began rolling even before then. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Gibsonville groomer opens new realm of ‘pawsibilities’ for residents
Gibsonville resident Jacki King walks through the doors of Prim & Pawper, a Gibsonville dog grooming business, and is greeted by co-owner Josh Tabor, who rings up her total and goes to the back to get King’s Cairn Terrier, Rosie. King chats with another customer while she waits for...
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Football Arrest, Duke Energy’s Carbon Plan, and More.
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the 5:00 news, including the complicated circumstance surrounding UNC football player Don Chapman’s domestic violence arrest, Duke Energy’s carbon plan, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Raleigh, NC — 25 Top Places!
Raleigh is a veritable university town with its choices of colleges as well as hip and young attractions, like its trendy food scene. Indeed, this bustling North Carolina metropolis is home to quite a few tasty cuisines served around town. Most are even offered as classics and novel twists. What’s...
Tanger Outlets Mebane Announces Addition of Crocs to Retail Lineup
MEBANE, N.C. (Sept. 6, 2022) – Tanger Outlets Mebane welcomes the addition of Crocs, a global leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, to its impressive retail roster. Shoppers now have access to the iconic brand’s comfortable footwear in a plethora of styles and colors. Located in Suite 630 near Loft, the 2,891 square-foot storefront joins other shopper-favorite national brands at Tanger Outlets Mebane, including American Eagle/Aerie, Banana Republic and Levi’s.
wfmynews2.com
Battle brewing between Kernersville bar and mixed-use neighborhood
The Brewer’s Kettle has been cited multiple times for its music being too loud. People living nearby say it’s becoming a nuisance.
chapelboro.com
This Just In: Thank You, Duke
This Just In – Next Tuesday, September 13, is World Sepsis Awareness Day. For me, the first week of September – every September from now on – is a sepsis awareness reminder. But every day is “Awareness Day” at my house. Three years ago this...
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Pedestrian Death, UNC Football Arrest
In today’s news: a pedestrian in the road is struck and killed in Chapel Hill, and a UNC football player faces charges in a complicated case.
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know about
I consider myself somewhat of a "gym gypsy", constantly finding new ways to enjoy movement, whether it’s a boxing class, barre, cycling, obstacle course, HIIT workout, outdoor fitness like disc golf or even bungee workouts. After falling into some fitness ruts in the past, I now enjoy using whatever setting I’m in to find ways to make my body stronger and challenge myself instead of looking at workouts as a chore.
chapelboro.com
Carrboro: Town Council Agenda, Suicide Prevention, and More
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, September 9th. He discussed the upcoming Town Council meeting, suicide prevention awareness, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
High School Football Round-Up: Week 4
Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 4! Results from Week 3 can be found here. East Chapel Hill (0-4): Lost to Bartlett Yancey (Caswell County), 40-0 Up next: at Chapel Hill. Carrboro (2-2): Lost...
chapelboro.com
UNC Field Hockey Throttles Cal to Begin West Coast Trip
The No. 2 UNC field hockey team used a dominant offensive effort to begin a rare west coast trip with a bang, defeating Cal 7-0 in Berkeley Friday night. The Tar Heels outshot the Golden Bears 24-3 during the game, including a 15-1 advantage in shots on goal. Even more astonishing, Carolina took a total of 19 penalty corners. Cal took two.
