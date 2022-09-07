I consider myself somewhat of a "gym gypsy", constantly finding new ways to enjoy movement, whether it’s a boxing class, barre, cycling, obstacle course, HIIT workout, outdoor fitness like disc golf or even bungee workouts. After falling into some fitness ruts in the past, I now enjoy using whatever setting I’m in to find ways to make my body stronger and challenge myself instead of looking at workouts as a chore.

