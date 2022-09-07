Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
3 Reasons The Ravens Shouldn’t Keep Lamar Jackson
Time has run out for the Baltimore Ravens to offer a contract extension to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Friday was the self-made deadline by the Ravens QB, and it left him without a new deal. While everyone is talking about his potential contract in 2023, no one is talking about the...
Bills' Von Miller criticizes play from Bucs-Cowboys game: 'This block must be taken out of the game!'
With his team having played on the Week 1 edition of "Thursday Night Football," Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller was able to kick back and enjoy a full slate of NFL action on Thursday. It appears that the eight-time Pro Bowler was tuning in -- or at least caught the highlights -- of the "Sunday Night Football" tilt between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which turned into a bit of a snooze fest, and nightmare for Dallas.
Yardbarker
Andy Reid Gives Injury Updates on Mahomes, Butker, Others After Win
The Kansas City Chiefs secured a massive Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals to begin their 2022 season on the right foot, but it came at a bit of a cost. Throughout the contest, multiple players suffered injuries and some even left the game without returning to it. Things...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers gets trucked by ex-teammate Za'Darius Smith
Aaron Rodgers ended up on the wrong end of a lot of hits during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, including one that he might not necessarily have seen coming. The Green Bay Packers quarterback tried to throw a block on a run play, with his target being former teammate Za’Darius Smith. It went quite poorly, and Rodgers ended up getting trucked by the Vikings pass-rusher.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Bears Make Four Roster Moves
The team is also adding OL Michael Niese and DE Andre Anthony to the practice squad. Pennel, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.
Yardbarker
Watch: Nick Saban livid over Alabama players' postgame gesture
Alabama coach Nick Saban was not happy for a multitude of reasons after his team’s win over Texas on Saturday. One thing in particular, however, had him yelling at players before he could even meet Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake. At least one Alabama player, linebacker Henry To’oto’o,...
Yardbarker
Watch: Former Vikings star RB Adrian Peterson knocked out by Le'Veon Bell
What's next for running back Adrian Peterson in football is unknown. The longtime NFL veteran, who apparently is still interested in playing, remains unsigned. His career as a boxer, however, may be short. The former All-Pro recently competed in a charity boxing match against fellow free-agent running back Le'Veon Bell,...
Yardbarker
Saints Add Son of Franchise Legend to Practice Squad
Tre is the son of former Dome Patrol LB Pat Swilling, who played for the Saints from 1986 to 1992. Pat Swilling, the third-round choice out of Georgia Tech in the 1986 NFL Draft, is one of the greatest players in New Orleans history. In seven years with the Saints he had 76.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, and four Pro Bowl bids.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Analyst: 49ers trading QB Jimmy Garoppolo to Cowboys 'makes no sense'
Fans of the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys are both involved in some awkward conversations regarding the quarterback situations of those clubs coming off the first Sunday of the 2022 NFL season. Trey Lance made his first start as San Francisco's full-time QB1 for Sunday's game at the Chicago...
Yardbarker
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger on the Legendary Troy Polamalu: “One of the kindest; violent people you will ever meet”
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger released the second episode of his weekly podcast on his Channel Seven YouTube page. Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger features Spencer T’eo as his co-host and the two discussed a wide variety of topics before T’eo, who identifies as Polynesian, turned the discussion to Troy Polamalu near the end of the podcast.
Yardbarker
Watch: Draymond Green gets into it with Akron players at Michigan State football game
Nobody is immune from Draymond Green’s trash talk, not even [checks notes] college kids nearly a decade-and-a-half his junior. Video went viral Saturday of the Golden State Warriors star Green trading words with Akron players ahead of their showdown against Michigan State. Green, a Spartans alum, was inducted this weekend into the Michigan State Hall of Fame and stuck around for Saturday’s home game against Akron.
Broncos DE Dre'Mont Jones wishes Drew Lock won Seahawks QB job: 'I wanted to F him up'
After Wilson was traded in March, perhaps the biggest question for head coach Pete Carroll and company was who would replace the nine-time Pro Bowler under center: Drew Lock or Geno Smith? After a lengthy battle for QB1 status, the latter eventually won the starting gig. Broncos fourth-year defensive end...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Joe Flacco Has A Promise For Jets Fans
It’s been four years since the New York Jets last won a season opener. That moment occurred when they defeated the Detroit Lions on the road to start their 2018 campaign. Unfortunately, the losing streak will continue for at least one more season after the Jets lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, 24-9.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Jalen Ramsey Has Honest Assessment Of Loss To Bills
It wasn’t the start the Los Angeles Rams and their fans were expecting when they were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills at home. The Rams were able to keep pace with the Bills in the first half before getting thoroughly outplayed in all three phases in the second half. Josh Allen had his way with Los Angeles’ defense, connecting with his receivers or running the ball himself for chunk gains.
Yardbarker
The humiliation of Aaron Rodgers, and other takeaways
It looked at times as though Justin Jefferson was taunting Aaron Rodgers. Jefferson was open in the flat for a Minnesota Vikings touchdown. He was open over the middle for another touchdown. He was open all afternoon for nine catches and 184 yards in the 23-7 Vikings victory, doing everything a bona fide WR1 of the caliber Rodgers covets in every draft class could be asked to do. Neener-neener-neener, you can't have me, and your buddies can't catch me!
Yardbarker
Take 5: Nebraska coaching candidates to replace Scott Frost
How desirable the Nebraska football job is will be a point of debate following the firing of Scott Frost on Sunday. The answer may well be determined by who the Cornhuskers are able to lure to Lincoln, Neb. Frost was let go after a 1-2 start to the season, including...
Yardbarker
Mike Tomlin gives Steelers black Air Force 1s before season opener
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had a special treat for his team before they take on the Cincinnati Bengals to open the 2022 NFL season on Sunday. That treat: Brand new all black Nike Air Force 1 shoes. Starting running back Najee Harris posted the video of the shows...
Yardbarker
Steelers, T.J. Watt reportedly weighing options regarding injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday came with a significant cost when reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt exited the game late in the fourth quarter with an injury. As Watt was leaving the field in pain, he could clearly be seen telling trainers...
Yardbarker
Steelers Offensive Woes: Is QB Mitch Trubisky Or OC Matt Canada To Blame After Rough Showing In Week 1?
The Pittsburgh Steelers managed to score 23 points on Sunday afternoon in a crazy first game of the season as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in an overtime thriller. The offense was only responsible for 16 of those points, however, as Minkah Fitzpatrick had a pick-6 early in the first quarter of the matchup. The offensive unit looked completely out of sync and while it was only the first game of the year with a ton of new personnel, offensive coordinator, Matt Canada‘s group looked unprepared. The team mustered up only 267 yards of total offense and were dominated in time of possession, 43:43 to 26:17.
Yardbarker
Why Urban Meyer would be perfect fit for Nebraska job
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in need of a new head coach after firing Scott Frost on Sunday. They will be searching hard to find the right person for the job, someone who can help them get back to their glory days — or at least close to it. There...
Comments / 0