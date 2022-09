TEXARKANA, Texas – Despite the long agenda on Monday at the Texarkana, Texas City Council meeting, the mayor and council members moved along handling several items. Mayor Bob Bruggeman recognized the passing of a long-standing citizen, businessman and civil servant of the Texarkana community, Mr. David Gus Orr, and Bruggeman sent thoughts and prayers to the Orr family.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO