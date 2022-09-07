Read full article on original website
amherstma.gov
African Heritage Reparation Assembly
RECEIVED: 9/8/22 at 9:35am. LIST OF TOPICS: 1. Call to Order: Welcome, Announcements, Approval of 5/16/2022 and 6/6/2022, 6/10/2022, 6/15/2022, and 6/28/2022 Meeting Minutes, and Agenda Review. 2. Public Comment. 3. Presentation. 4. Action and Discussion Items: a. Engagement/Consultation Campaign: Engage Amherst Project Page, Black/African Heritage Registration Portal, Boots on the Ground, and Block Party. b. Community Survey. c. CDBG Funds. 5. H.R. 40 Update. 6. Public Comment. 7. Member Reports. 8. Upcoming Agenda Items & Meeting Schedules. 9. Other Topics: Other topics the Chair did not reasonably anticipate 48 hours in advance of the meeting. 10. Adjourn.
amherstma.gov
The Jones Library, Inc. Board of Trustees
RECEIVED: 9/8/22 at 1:06 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Public Comment; Jones Library Building Project Budget Update & Discussion; Adjourn.
amherstma.gov
Amherst Cultural Council 2022 Grants Information Session
Come and find out more about the 2022 Cultural Council Grants cycle. Topics include: Grant Award Amounts, Grantee responsibilities, Grants award calendar, and details on how to apply.
Springfield city councilors, residents rap distribution of ARPA funds
SPRINGFIELD — Frustrated residents joined City Councilors Justin Hurst and Tracye Whitfield on the steps of City Hall to express their concerns over the rollout of American Rescue Plan Act funds on Thursday. Last year, a $123.8 million ARPA grant was given to the city to help with any...
Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants
As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
Blake Center issued violation notice for filling in pond
SOMERS — The Conservation Commission this week asked the Blake Center for Faith and Freedom to have the contractor who filled in a man-made pond on the Hall Hill Road property write a letter explaining how the pond was constructed and his role in its creation. Labin Duke, executive...
Is it Against the Law to Give Marijuana As a Gift in Massachusetts?
Marijuana has been available for recreational use in Massachusetts since late 2018 after it was legalized by voters in 2016. The first recreational marijuana sales took place in Berkshire County in January of 2019 with the opening of Theory Wellness in Great Barrington, Massachusetts and it's been off to the races since then.
wgbh.org
Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists
A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield unsafe to swim
There has been an algae test completed at Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield today that confirms the presence of a blue-green algae bloom. This may present harmful health effects for users of the lake.
Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts
I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
Orange Line: Officials ‘confident’ shutdown will end on time; when it does, new cars will make up most of the fleet
New, Springfield-built cars will make up a majority of the Orange Line fleet once commuters return to the line after a 30-day shutdown, the MBTA’s top official said Friday morning as the massive repair project continues on schedule. There are less than 10 days until the MBTA is scheduled...
Massachusetts Residents Need To Know This Before Camping
Labor Weekend Holiday, the unofficial end to summer. I decided to go on a camping trip up in the mountains in a small town we call Washington, MA. My girlfriend and I packed all the essentials for camping you know the typical toiletries, pillows, blankets, air mattress, food, drinks, cooking utensils, and of course the flat top propane grill. Along with some extra propane tanks to be safe.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
westernmassnews.com
UMass students housed at Hadley hotel express transportation concerns
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass Amherst parents reached out to our newsroom. First, a number of transfer students were assigned to live in a hotel in Hadley due to a dorm shortage. Now, those students are struggling to catch a bus to class. “I’m not really having the college experience...
Fun Hub Action Park now open at Hampshire Mall
Fun Hub Action Park is now open at the Hampshire Mall near Café Square.
Tara Jacobs of North Adams wins Governor’s Council primary in stunning upset over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton
North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs pulled off a surprise win over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton to become the Democratic choice for the Western Massachusetts seat on the Governor’s Council. She will face Republican John Comerford in the November election. Fenton conceded just before noon on Wednesday,...
TJO Animal Control in Springfield hiring event Thursday
Animal lovers are encouraged to apply at the Thomas J O'Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center in Springfield.
thereminder.com
Horse ranch ordered to remove gravel from wetlands road
AGAWAM – Crowley Ranch was recently ordered by the Agawam Conservation Commission to modify an unauthorized gravel road through wetlands. Dennis Crowley said the path is the only access to public streets for their “landlocked” parcel, and losing it would make it difficult for customers and suppliers to reach them while pulling horse trailers or making deliveries by truck.
25 Investigates: 12-year-old dies at DCF residential program
FITCHBURG, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned that a 12-year-old girl, who was in the care of the Department of Children and Families, has died. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office is investigating the unattended death, which is standard procedure. According to sources, the girl was found unresponsive...
Is It Illegal To Flash Your Headlights To Warn Of Police In Massachusetts?
Sgt. Marc Maddalena from the Pittsfield Police Department was nice enough to join "Slater and Marjo" on Thursday morning to talk about speeding in the city. I polled the 95.9 listeners on what streets they think people speed on the most. The Poll Results:. 5. Valentine Rd. 4. Cheshire Rd.
