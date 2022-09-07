Read full article on original website
Driver killed after vehicles collide at intersection in Salem County
A motorist died of his injuries after two vehicles collided at a Salem County intersection on Tuesday afternoon. A 76-year-old Elmer woman was driving an SUV north on Alvine Road in Pittsgrove Township shortly after 1:30 p.m. when her vehicle collided with a car traveling east on Upper Neck Road, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
Motorist, 51, Killed In Salem County Collision
A 51-year-old man from Salem County was killed in a collision, authorities said. Leon Parsons Jr., of Pittsgrove, was killed at the intersection of Alvine and Upper Neck roads in the township on Tuesday, Sept. 6, New Jersey State Police said. A 76-year-old woman from Elmer was driving an SUV...
Owner Of Popular Mount Laurel, NJ, Restaurant Dies From Car Crash Injuries
Sad news to report out of Burlington County. All who loved Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant will be saddened to hear the news of the beloved restaurant owner's tragic passing. Sources report that the owner of Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, died in the hospital after suffering from injuries endured from a car wreck he was involved in over Labor Day weekend. The owner was 52-year-old Glen Keen. According to NJ.com, Keen was attempting to actually turn out of the parking lot of his own establishment which is located on Hainesport Mt Laurel Road when he was struck by another vehicle upon attempt.
Tractor-Trailer Flips, Road Closed In South Jersey
A tractor-trailer overturned in Gloucester County, shutting down the highway, authorities said. The crash occurred about 1 p.m. on Friday Sept. 9 on the Route 55 southbound ramp to Exit 39 - US 40 in Franklin Township, according to the state Department of Transportation. All lanes were closed, the DOT...
Monstrous Tree Demolishes Van in Gloucester Township NJ
It's safe to say a Ford Van that had a monstrous tree fall on it in Gloucester Township this week is totaled. The huge tree trunk demolished the van Tuesday in Blackwood, likely as a result of a vicious storm that rolled through the area that day. The van appears...
Man, 34, dies after rear-ending garbage truck in NJ
A 34-year-old man died after he rear-ended a garbage truck with his vehicle Tuesday evening in New Jersey, authorities said.
One Killed in Garbage Truck Crash in South Jersey
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – the glasses for Township Police Department is investigating a fatal motor...
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gloucester Township
(Lindenwold, NJ) – South Jersey Gas will be continuing its gas main renewal in Gloucester Township from Saturday, Sept. 10 to Saturday Sept. 17. There will be a full road closure of New Brooklyn-Erial Road between Berlin Cross Keys and Jarvis roads. "Motorists should give themselves plenty of time...
Northfield woman dies from injuries in EHT crash
A passenger injured in an Egg Harbor Township last week has died. Delores McCreight, 80, was a passenger in the front seat of a Honda Fit driven by Michelle Sanders. Sanders, of Pleasantville, was making a left turn from Washington Avenue onto Uibel Avenue at about 3:38 p.m. Friday, when the car was struck by a Ford F-350 heading south on Tilton Road toward Washington Avenue, Lt. Cherie Burgan said.
2 Dogs Die in NJ Official’s Car: No Charges and Few Answers
Authorities say they are investigating the death of two dogs, including a K-9, who were in the care of the Gloucester County fire marshall. Officials have provided few answers about the deaths, prompting growing public complaints with the process and outrage after a published report claimed that the fire marshall buried the dogs in his own backyard before investigators could examine their bodies.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: POLICE FOLLOW THE SCENT ……
Police and fire department were attempting to track the source of a very intense burning smell behind the Shop Rite at Rts 37 and 166. They searched the wooded area up and down the parkway from 81 to 83 as well as buildings in the area but could not locate a source. Our reporter on scene confirmed the smell was extremely strong.
Driver Charged In Fatal Hit-Run Crash: Report
A 25-year-old driver from Gloucester County has been charged in a fatal pedestrian crash, NJ Advance Media reported. Matthew Jefferson, of Deptford, then allegedly fled the scene of the crash, the outlet said. Killed was Paul Margand, 60, of Deptford Township, who was walking westbound on Cattel Road in Deptford...
80-year-old Northfield Woman Killed in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Crash
Officials in Egg Harbor Township say an 80-year-old woman from Northfield was killed in a crash late last week. The accident happened around 3:30 last Friday afternoon, September 2nd, at the intersection of Tilton Road/Washington Avenue and Uibel Avenue, in the area of the former Cardiff Circle. According to the...
17-Year-Old Reported Missing in Gloucester
Gloucester Township, NJ – Washington Township Police Department has reported a seventeen-year-old girl has gone...
Owner dies in car crash in front of his Mount Laurel restaurant
Glenn Keen, 52, was struck and killed by a car in front of his own restaurant, Cucina Carini, last week in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. He was leaving the parking lot when he was hit by another car.
Driver severely injured in fiery crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Police say a 24-year-old driver crashed into a utility pole and then the vehicle burst into flames.
5 seriously injured, including 2 children, in SUV crash in N.J. town
Five people were seriously hurt — including two children — when an SUV crashed into a fence and a tree after veering off a road in Burlington County on Tuesday afternoon, police said. A 48-year-old Mount Holly woman was driving south on the Mount Holly Bypass in Westampton...
fox29.com
Man stabbed several times during fight at Cumberland County bus stop, police say
VINELAND, N.J. - A Cumberland County man was charged after authorities say he stabbed another man during a fight at a bus stop Wednesday afternoon. Officers from the Vineland Police Department were called to Soprano's Pizza around 3 p.m. for reports of a stabbing victim. According to investigators, the victim...
Police in Southern NJ Looking for Missing Endangered Woman
Officials in South Jersey are asking for your help locating a missing endangered woman. The Winslow Township Police Department says Linda Basile was reported missing on Wednesday, September 7th. She is believed to be driving a red 2010 four-door Jeep Wrangler with NJ registration V93-CWP. She was last known to...
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged With “Ghost Gun,” Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Authorities in the World's Play Ground say a man has been arrested for being in possession of a loaded "ghost gun" and for endangering the welfare of a child. The scene unfolded around 5:30 this past Wednesday evening when, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues after they received a 9-1-1 from a person who said he was just in a dispute with an armed man.
SoJO 104.9
