Sicklerville, NJ

Driver killed after vehicles collide at intersection in Salem County

A motorist died of his injuries after two vehicles collided at a Salem County intersection on Tuesday afternoon. A 76-year-old Elmer woman was driving an SUV north on Alvine Road in Pittsgrove Township shortly after 1:30 p.m. when her vehicle collided with a car traveling east on Upper Neck Road, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
Motorist, 51, Killed In Salem County Collision

A 51-year-old man from Salem County was killed in a collision, authorities said. Leon Parsons Jr., of Pittsgrove, was killed at the intersection of Alvine and Upper Neck roads in the township on Tuesday, Sept. 6, New Jersey State Police said. A 76-year-old woman from Elmer was driving an SUV...
Owner Of Popular Mount Laurel, NJ, Restaurant Dies From Car Crash Injuries

Sad news to report out of Burlington County. All who loved Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant will be saddened to hear the news of the beloved restaurant owner's tragic passing. Sources report that the owner of Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, died in the hospital after suffering from injuries endured from a car wreck he was involved in over Labor Day weekend. The owner was 52-year-old Glen Keen. According to NJ.com, Keen was attempting to actually turn out of the parking lot of his own establishment which is located on Hainesport Mt Laurel Road when he was struck by another vehicle upon attempt.
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gloucester Township

(Lindenwold, NJ) – South Jersey Gas will be continuing its gas main renewal in Gloucester Township from Saturday, Sept. 10 to Saturday Sept. 17. There will be a full road closure of New Brooklyn-Erial Road between Berlin Cross Keys and Jarvis roads. “Motorists should give themselves plenty of time...
BreakingAC

Northfield woman dies from injuries in EHT crash

A passenger injured in an Egg Harbor Township last week has died. Delores McCreight, 80, was a passenger in the front seat of a Honda Fit driven by Michelle Sanders. Sanders, of Pleasantville, was making a left turn from Washington Avenue onto Uibel Avenue at about 3:38 p.m. Friday, when the car was struck by a Ford F-350 heading south on Tilton Road toward Washington Avenue, Lt. Cherie Burgan said.
2 Dogs Die in NJ Official’s Car: No Charges and Few Answers

Authorities say they are investigating the death of two dogs, including a K-9, who were in the care of the Gloucester County fire marshall. Officials have provided few answers about the deaths, prompting growing public complaints with the process and outrage after a published report claimed that the fire marshall buried the dogs in his own backyard before investigators could examine their bodies.
TOMS RIVER: POLICE FOLLOW THE SCENT ……

Police and fire department were attempting to track the source of a very intense burning smell behind the Shop Rite at Rts 37 and 166. They searched the wooded area up and down the parkway from 81 to 83 as well as buildings in the area but could not locate a source. Our reporter on scene confirmed the smell was extremely strong.
Driver Charged In Fatal Hit-Run Crash: Report

A 25-year-old driver from Gloucester County has been charged in a fatal pedestrian crash, NJ Advance Media reported. Matthew Jefferson, of Deptford, then allegedly fled the scene of the crash, the outlet said. Killed was Paul Margand, 60, of Deptford Township, who was walking westbound on Cattel Road in Deptford...
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged With “Ghost Gun,” Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Authorities in the World's Play Ground say a man has been arrested for being in possession of a loaded "ghost gun" and for endangering the welfare of a child. The scene unfolded around 5:30 this past Wednesday evening when, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues after they received a 9-1-1 from a person who said he was just in a dispute with an armed man.
