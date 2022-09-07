Read full article on original website
Lula V. Brown
Lula V. Smith Brown, 95, of Hahira, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. She was born in Cottonwood, AL to the late Marion Smith and Bethney Strickland Smith. Mrs. Brown had worked at the Strickland Cotton Mill and attended Pineview Baptist Church. Mrs. Brown is survived by a son...
John Hardy Rowntree
John Hardy Rowntree of Hahira, GA, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 5, 2022 at South Georgia Medical Center, surrounded by his family. Mr. Rowntree was born in Hahira on April 16, 1936. He attended Hahira schools from the first grade, graduating in 1954 from Hahira High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 until 1961, afterwards he returned to South Georgia and worked in road construction and concrete for many years, retiring from Scruggs Concrete Company.
Leon Stewart
Leon Stewart, 74, of Echols County, died on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, following a period of declining health. He was born on February 28, 1948, in Bay Minette, Alabama to the late Howard and Ethel Marie Cook Stewart. Mr. Stewart was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam war. He was a retired engineer with Valdosta Railroad and attended Sardis Baptist Church.
Lee Parramore
Funeral services for Lee Franklin Parramore, 47 of Thomasville are 2 PM, Saturday , September 3, 2022 at New Covenant Church, where he was a member. Rev. Robert Young and Rev. Barry Perez will officiate and interment will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Mr. Parramore died August, 2022 at Archbold Hospital. Born April 27, 1975 in Live Oak, Fl, he was the son of Sam Umphurs and Joyce Annette Umphurs, who survive of Thomasville. He was married to Norma Parramore, who survives of Thomasville. Other survivors include daughters, Alexus Parramore, Morgan Parramore, Emily Parramore, son Luke Parramore, all of Thomasville, step brothers, Samuel Umphurs, Keith Umphurs, Derrick Umphurs, step sister, Sue Umphers, all of Albany, brother-in-law, Richard Alvarado, sisters-in-law, Tanya Fuentes, Ida Alvarado, mother-in-law, Christina Gancerez all of Cairo and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Jeff & Gladys Parramore and step grandparents, Dewey & Pearl Umphrus.
Obituaries
William Michael Fousek
William Michael Fousek, 53, of Ray City, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born in Saigon, Vietnam on April 9, 1969. He served in the Airforce at Moody AFB for almost 4 years as a Pharmacy Technician. William had worked with the Department of Corrections at Valdosta State Prison as a Lieutenant and had just begun a career at Walmart as an AP Coach. He umpired for 20 years for softball and baseball. He loved dearly loved his family and spending time with them. William was of the Baptist faith.
Wildcats traveling to face Warner Robins
VALDOSTA – Tickets are available now for this Friday’s Valdosta Wildcats vs. Warner Robins game. Additionally, a live audio broadcast of the game will be on 95.7 The Mix and online at www.MyMixValdosta.com. Release:. The Valdosta Wildcats will travel to Warner Robins on Friday, September 9 to play...
South GA Entertainers are bringing musicians together
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Entertainers is for musicians of all ages and level of experience to meet and to discuss issues. “Are you a musician, or are you in the music business? Because there is a difference.” This quote, attributed to the 80s rock band Kiss, resembles the direction that a newly formed networking group has taken in serving South Georgia’s entertainment industry.
Valdosta United Way hosting events for Awareness Month
VALDOSTA – The Greater Valdosta United Way will highlight ways to give back as they host events in October for their Awareness Month. October is Greater Valdosta United Way Campaign Awareness Month and they are hosting events throughout the month to educate the community on ways to give back.
Turner Center hosts SCORE Concert Series
VALDOSTA – The Turner Center for the Arts announces the SCORE Classical Music Appreciation Concert Series honoring Classical Music Month. In observance of National Classical Music Month, the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts has announced their 2022-2023 SCORE Classical Music Appreciation Concert Series, which features four enchanting evenings with acclaimed musicians from around the world. The concerts will take place within the Turner Center art galleries, located at 527 N. Patterson Street, in Valdosta.
GAF Materials invests in Lowndes Co. facility
LOWNDES CO. – A commercial roofing company will invest in a new manufacturing facility in Lowndes County creating 135 new jobs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that GAF Materials, a Standard Industries company and one of the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturers in North America, will create 135 new jobs and invest $146 million over the next six years in a new manufacturing facility in Lowndes County.
Lowndes Schools and Sherriff’s Department respond to Pine Grove Middle threat
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Schools and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office have released a statement on the threat at Pine Grove Middle that led to an evacuation. This morning, there was a threat discovered written on the bathroom wall at Pine Grove Middle School. This was handled administratively and with consultation with Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. Out of an abundance of caution, the building was evacuated and is being searched at this time. Students are safe, and classes will resume as soon as the building has been cleared by LCSO. In addition, Pine Grove Elementary School is on lockdown. LCS administrators and the LCSO are currently on site. “We are thankful we can always count on the expeditious response of the LCSO and appreciate their support. We hold anyone who makes a threat to any of our schools accountable at the highest level. Student and staff safety will always be our top priority. Thank you for entrusting your student in our care,” says Sandra Wilcher, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services.
Troy Acoustics invests in Thomas Co. facility
THOMAS CO. – The Georgia-based Troy Acoustics Corporation will invest in a new manufacturing facility adding 88 new jobs in Thomas County. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Georgia-based Troy Acoustics Corporation (TAC) will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County. In addition to the 88 new jobs that will be created, the company will also retain the 17 positions it currently supports. TAC engineers sound-wall systems used in highway noise barriers, broadcasting and film production facilities, animal shelters, shooting ranges, and for general industry purposes.
IDP Properties helping economic growth in Downtown Valdosta
VALDOSTA – IDP Properties’ The Collective in Downtown Valdosta has spurred economic growth by housing 90 jobs. IDP Properties, a Valdosta, Ga based Real Estate Development Firm, has spurred economic growth in downtown Valdosta by housing 90 jobs at one of their renovated developments, The Collective. The process began in 2018 when IDP acquired the former Bank of America Building in downtown Valdosta. In.
Study shows VSU degree increases work-life earnings
VALDOSTA – According to a new study, high school graduates with a VSU bachelor’s degree will increase their earnings by 82 percent in Georgia. A high school graduate who earns a bachelor’s degree from Valdosta State University will earn nearly $1.2 million more during their lifetime. Advanced degrees boost those earnings even more.
South Health District offering new COVID-19 boosters
VALDOSTA – Starting Thursday, Sept. 8 the Moderna/Pfizer COVID-19 bivalent boosters will be offered at all South Health District Health Departments. All South Health District Health Departments will begin offering Moderna/Pfizer COVID-19 bivalent boosters on September 8, 2022. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Advisory...
