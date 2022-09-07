ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

2 Shot, Injured While Standing on Sidewalk in West Loop

Two men were shot early Friday morning while standing on a sidewalk in the West Loop, according to police. At approximately 3:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Lake street, two men, 46 and 48, were with a group of people when a person exited a black sedan and fired gunshots at the group, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
wlip.com

Update: Suspects Named, Charges Filed in Antioch and Highland Park Homicides

(Antioch, IL) Arrests have been made and charges have been filed against two people in connection with an Antioch homicide. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say 28-year-old Johnathan Skroko of South Elgin, and 24-year-old Hailey Miller of Antioch were taken into custody on Wednesday in a hotel near Gurnee. The pair were both charged on Thursday with first and second degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Robbie Dickerson of Racine. Investigators say Dickerson was in Antioch to sell drugs to the pair, but they reportedly robbed and shot him before fleeing. Bond for Skroko was set at 10-million-dollars, while Miller’s was set at 3-million.
ANTIOCH, IL
fox32chicago.com

Fire at St. Charles home causes $100K worth of damage

ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A home in St. Charles caught fire Thursday night, causing $100,000 worth of damage. St. Charles Fire department said the report came in around 7:42 p.m. at a home located at 3401 Greenwood Lane. The residence was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police
WSPY NEWS

Ten-year-old hurt in hit-and-run crash in Naperville

Naperville police say a ten-year-old boy was hurt in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning around 8 near the intersection of Bailey Road and Coach Drive. The boy was riding his bicycle at the time. Police call the boy's injuries significant, but non-life-threatening. Police are looking for the driver who police...
NAPERVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two taken to hospital after Oswego crash

Two people had to go to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Oswego Thursday morning just before eight. The Oswego Police Department says 23-year-old Cassandra Y. Spitz, of Montgomery, is believed to have not stopped at traffic light on eastbound Route 30 approaching Fifth Street when she hit another vehicle driven by a 43-year-old Aurora man. The 43-year-old was attempting to turn left from westbound Route 30 to Fifth Street.
OSWEGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Former Pleasant Prairie village official files for injunction to block release of investigation report | Local News

John Steinbrink Jr. has filed documents seeking an injunction against the Village of Pleasant Prairie to block the release of a report by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department regarding its initial investigation into complaints made against the former public works director. The injunction request, filed Sept. 2, argues that the...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
cityhpil.com

Highland Park Police De-escalate Incident at Deerfield Rd. & Lilac Ln.

Highland Park Police De-escalate Incident at Deerfield Rd. & Lilac Ln. Highland Park Police De-escalate Incident at Deerfield Rd. & Lilac Ln. September 7, 2022 – On Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 5:17 PM, Highland Park Police responded to calls from an individual threatening to use a firearm at the intersection of Deerfield Road and Lilac Lane. Upon arrival, officers began de-escalation tactics. A Taser was deployed and the subject was taken into custody. No shots were fired. There is no further threat to the community.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Hit-and-run driver strikes 10-year-old boy on bicycle in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A 10-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run Thursday morning in west suburban Naperville. Around 7:55 a.m., police say the boy was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Bailey Road and Coach Drive when a vehicle struck him. The vehicle fled the scene and was last...
fox32chicago.com

Convicted felon threatened victim in Carol Stream Police Department parking lot: 'I'll kill you right here'

CAROL STREAM, Ill. - Bond was set Thursday for a convicted felon accused of illegally possessing a loaded firearm in Carol Stream last month. Nicolas Mayfield, 31, of Evanston has been charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
CAROL STREAM, IL
WGN News

Man, woman charged in murder of 42-year-old in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Ill. — A man and a woman have been charged in the murder of a 42-year-old man in Antioch. On Sunday night just after 11 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Main Street on the report of shots fired. After speaking to a witness, officers made entry into a nearby home and […]
ANTIOCH, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Kane County man airlifted after crashing car into horse

KANE COUNTY, Ill. -- A man was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after crashing a vehicle into a horse, killing the animal early Thursday near Elgin. The driver hit the horse around 12:30 a.m. and left the road near Illinois Route 47 and Rohrsen Road, the Kane County sheriff's office said.
KANE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy