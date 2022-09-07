Read full article on original website
The Independent Newspapers
Addison Police meet with homeowners in Golden Gate subdivision; Residents concerned with speeding vehicles in area
On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Addison Police Administrative Sergeant Omar Brucal and Crime Prevention Officer Malwina Sobanski met at Village Hall with residents of the Golden Gate subdivision to discuss traffic safety concerns in this area. The Golden Gate subdivision is located south of Lake Street (U.S. Rte. 20), and north...
Zion police officer fatally shoots man during possible attempted break-in, Lake County officials say
Lake County police officials said a man was shot and killed by a police officer in Zion Thursday evening.
Man Charged With Stabbing Parents to Death in Highland Park Apartment
A 45-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed his parents to death inside of their Highland Park apartment Wednesday morning. Barry Goldberg appeared in Lake County court on Thursday for a bond hearing in connection with the case. He was ordered held...
2 Shot, Injured While Standing on Sidewalk in West Loop
Two men were shot early Friday morning while standing on a sidewalk in the West Loop, according to police. At approximately 3:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Lake street, two men, 46 and 48, were with a group of people when a person exited a black sedan and fired gunshots at the group, Chicago police said.
wlip.com
Update: Suspects Named, Charges Filed in Antioch and Highland Park Homicides
(Antioch, IL) Arrests have been made and charges have been filed against two people in connection with an Antioch homicide. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say 28-year-old Johnathan Skroko of South Elgin, and 24-year-old Hailey Miller of Antioch were taken into custody on Wednesday in a hotel near Gurnee. The pair were both charged on Thursday with first and second degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Robbie Dickerson of Racine. Investigators say Dickerson was in Antioch to sell drugs to the pair, but they reportedly robbed and shot him before fleeing. Bond for Skroko was set at 10-million-dollars, while Miller’s was set at 3-million.
fox32chicago.com
Fire at St. Charles home causes $100K worth of damage
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A home in St. Charles caught fire Thursday night, causing $100,000 worth of damage. St. Charles Fire department said the report came in around 7:42 p.m. at a home located at 3401 Greenwood Lane. The residence was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.
New details emerge at court hearing for man accused of killing parents in Highland Park
A man charged by prosecutors with stabbing and killing his parents in a Highland Park apartment has appeared in court. Investigators said when officers arrived, they saw what appeared to be blood under the door and entered the apartment.
cwbchicago.com
Suburban man charged with murder for intentionally driving over a pedestrian in the West Loop, police say
A Hillside man intentionally drove onto a sidewalk in the 100 block of North Ogden and killed a 22-year-old Edgewater man in the West Loop on Sunday, Chicago police said. Enrique Martinez was walking south on the sidewalk when a dark-colored sedan struck him around 5:15 a.m. Sunday, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSPY NEWS
Ten-year-old hurt in hit-and-run crash in Naperville
Naperville police say a ten-year-old boy was hurt in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning around 8 near the intersection of Bailey Road and Coach Drive. The boy was riding his bicycle at the time. Police call the boy's injuries significant, but non-life-threatening. Police are looking for the driver who police...
WSPY NEWS
Two taken to hospital after Oswego crash
Two people had to go to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Oswego Thursday morning just before eight. The Oswego Police Department says 23-year-old Cassandra Y. Spitz, of Montgomery, is believed to have not stopped at traffic light on eastbound Route 30 approaching Fifth Street when she hit another vehicle driven by a 43-year-old Aurora man. The 43-year-old was attempting to turn left from westbound Route 30 to Fifth Street.
Highland Park couple died of sharp force injuries
The couple was found at a Highland Park apartment Wednesday. An autopsy shows the couple died from sharp force injuries.
fox32chicago.com
Elk Grove Village man pleads guilty to storming the Capitol: 'Biggest mistake'
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. - An Elk Grove Village man will be sentenced for storming the Capitol in November. Marco Gleefe pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge — calling his participation his "biggest mistake." The 39-year-old could face up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine. In...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Former Pleasant Prairie village official files for injunction to block release of investigation report | Local News
John Steinbrink Jr. has filed documents seeking an injunction against the Village of Pleasant Prairie to block the release of a report by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department regarding its initial investigation into complaints made against the former public works director. The injunction request, filed Sept. 2, argues that the...
cityhpil.com
Highland Park Police De-escalate Incident at Deerfield Rd. & Lilac Ln.
Highland Park Police De-escalate Incident at Deerfield Rd. & Lilac Ln. Highland Park Police De-escalate Incident at Deerfield Rd. & Lilac Ln. September 7, 2022 – On Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 5:17 PM, Highland Park Police responded to calls from an individual threatening to use a firearm at the intersection of Deerfield Road and Lilac Lane. Upon arrival, officers began de-escalation tactics. A Taser was deployed and the subject was taken into custody. No shots were fired. There is no further threat to the community.
Thieves Hit Oak Brook Store, Led Police on High-Speed Chase on Tri-State Tollway: Prosecutors
Authorities in DuPage County say that a trio of thieves stole merchandise from a suburban department store before leading police on a high-speed chase that ended on the Tri-State Tollway on Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors say that the trio intentionally rammed an Oak Brook police vehicle near the scene of the...
fox32chicago.com
Hit-and-run driver strikes 10-year-old boy on bicycle in Naperville
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A 10-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run Thursday morning in west suburban Naperville. Around 7:55 a.m., police say the boy was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Bailey Road and Coach Drive when a vehicle struck him. The vehicle fled the scene and was last...
fox32chicago.com
Convicted felon threatened victim in Carol Stream Police Department parking lot: 'I'll kill you right here'
CAROL STREAM, Ill. - Bond was set Thursday for a convicted felon accused of illegally possessing a loaded firearm in Carol Stream last month. Nicolas Mayfield, 31, of Evanston has been charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Man, woman charged in murder of 42-year-old in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Ill. — A man and a woman have been charged in the murder of a 42-year-old man in Antioch. On Sunday night just after 11 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Main Street on the report of shots fired. After speaking to a witness, officers made entry into a nearby home and […]
ABC7 Chicago
Kane County man airlifted after crashing car into horse
KANE COUNTY, Ill. -- A man was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after crashing a vehicle into a horse, killing the animal early Thursday near Elgin. The driver hit the horse around 12:30 a.m. and left the road near Illinois Route 47 and Rohrsen Road, the Kane County sheriff's office said.
