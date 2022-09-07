Training camp didn’t go as expected for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow was forced to miss the majority of Bengals camp after needing an emergency surgery to remove his appendix. As a result of that unexpected roadblock, Burrow’s status for Week 1 of the Bengals 2022 season was thrown into doubt, which is typically what happens when you need an emergency surgery during training camp.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO