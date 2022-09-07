Read full article on original website
Minkah Fitzpatrick recalls Tyler Boyd's Steelers quitting comments from last year
Last season, Cincinnati Bengals players made some off-handed comments about the Pittsburgh Steelers quitting toward the end of a contest. It was a rather fair thing to say given the happenings on the field itself during a massive blowout. But obviously, some Steelers players just haven’t forgotten those comments.
Joe Burrow’s latest comments on health ahead of 2022 season will make Bengals fans smile
Training camp didn’t go as expected for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow was forced to miss the majority of Bengals camp after needing an emergency surgery to remove his appendix. As a result of that unexpected roadblock, Burrow’s status for Week 1 of the Bengals 2022 season was thrown into doubt, which is typically what happens when you need an emergency surgery during training camp.
Poni puts his balls on the line with huge Steelers/Browns bet
The PM Team co-host is so sure that the Pittsburgh Steelers will finish ahead of the Cleveland Browns in the standings in the AFC North, he will give someone the opportunity to kick him in the testicles in Market Square in Downtown, Pittsburgh.
Buffalo Bills, Jordan Poyer agree to reworked deal
The Buffalo Bills and All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer have agreed to rework Poyer’s 2022 contract, and he could earn up
AFC Notes: Bengals, Joe Burrow, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Steelers, Mitch Trubisky
Bengals QB Joe Burrow mentioned that his ruptured appendix earlier this offseason forced him to stay in the hospital for 5-6 days: “I was in the hospital for about five or six days. I got out of there and felt weak and slow and couldn’t really move. So that wasn’t very fun.” (Ben Baby)
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/8/22)
It is Wednesday, September 8, 2022, and the opening of the 2022 NFL season is upon us. The Cleveland Browns continue to prepare for their Sunday afternoon game at Carolina against the Panthers. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Stefanski Names Team Captains. In...
Steelers Will Wear Special Helmet Decal To Honor Dwayne Haskins
In April, the Pittsburgh Steelers and NFL world lost Dwayne Haskins to a tragic accident. In an effort to honor him throughout the season, the Steelers will have a No. 3 decal on their helmets for every game on the schedule. Burt Lauten, the senior director of communications for the...
