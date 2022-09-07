ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno didn’t hit record 115 despite sensor readings. National Weather Service explains

By Thaddeus Miller
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qxgBc_0hltQYiY00

A weather controversy?

The National Weather Service in Hanford on Wednesday confirmed Fresno’s high temperature on Tuesday was 114 despite the city’s sensor reading 115 more than a dozen times between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Multiple readers of The Fresno Bee pointed out the discrepancy on Wednesday. Meteorologist Carlos Molina explained the equipment at the Fresno Air Terminal takes measurements every five minutes and makes calculations to determine the high.

“The sensor is sampling the air and when it gets all of its numbers will take the one that’s the most representative,” he said.

So the National Weather Service’s official almanac reads 114.

The all-time record for any day of 115 degrees, set on July 8, 1905, still stands. Tuesday’s 114 tied for the second-highest all time, and the highest ever on record for Sept. 6.

Whether one is looking at the official almanac or the real-time gauge, surely they can agree it’s hot. And, the heat isn’t over.

Records are expected to fall Wednesday and Thursday, when the predicted temperatures at or above 110 would beat records of 108 each day, according to Molina.

High temperatures may get back to seasonal norms of about 95 or lower during the weekend, he said.

Hurricane Kay forming off the coast of Baja California is also making its way to the lower half of California, he said. There is potential for it to reach the San Joaquin Valley and bring rain.

It would be a small amount of 0.01 to 0.05 inches in Fresno and the Valley, he said. Southern California could see an inch, and San Diego may get as much as 3 inches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V5T9Q_0hltQYiY00
Zaire Prince, 1, is held by his mother Bailee Liggett as they both cool down at Martin Ray Reilly Park’s splash park on a hot Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 7, 2022 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZQoOk_0hltQYiY00
Water seems frozen in air as Bailee Liggett helps keep her son Zaire Prince, 1, cool at Martin Ray Reilly Park’s splash park on a hot Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 7, 2022 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kVLcw_0hltQYiY00
Zaire Prince, 1, plays at Martin Ray Reilly Park’s splash park on a hot Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 7, 2022 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Comments / 3

Related
GV Wire

Today’s Flex Alert Starts Earlier, Ends Later. Please Conserve!

The managers of the state electrical grid are asking California residents to keep conserving energy for a couple of more days. With the record-breaking heat wave expected to conclude after Friday, residents are asked to follow the voluntary Flex Alert guidelines today and tomorrow. Thursday’s Flex Alert has been expanded...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Fresno, CA
City
Hanford, CA
YourCentralValley.com

HEAT WAVE: Old Town Clovis Farmers Market canceled

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Old Town Clovis Farmers Market has been canceled Friday due to the heat advisory in effect, the Business Organization of Old Town (B.O.O.T) officials announced Thursday. The organization made the decision for the safety of vendors and visitors. BOOT officials say Saturday’s Farmers Market on Pollasky is still on from […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Hot weather ends this weekend: here’s what’s next

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The extreme heat advisory in place for the Central Valley expires Friday night – but that does not mean that the weather in the Central Valley will cool off immediately. According to KSEE24’s meteorologist A.J. Fox, clouds will be present Friday night, the weekend, and Monday product of Tropical Storm Kay […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Survives Record-Breaking Heat. Will Weekend Cooldown Bring Rain?

California’s merciless heat wave delivered record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday, but the state’s stressed electrical grid withstood the demand without rolling blackouts. Today’s forecast calls for a drop in temperatures, and the California Independent System Operator, which oversees the grid, is indicating it will have sufficient power at peak...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Air quality advisory issued for the San Joquin Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District have issued an air quality advisory for the region. On Thursday, air quality officials say that due to three active wildfires, high levels of smoke will impact the Central Valley, especially in the north portion. The advisory will remain in place […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baja California#Hit Record#Central California#The Fresno Air Terminal
Hanford Sentinel

Lippincott moving into new role with City of Fresno

Lance Lippincott has been the CEO for the Kings County Economic Development Corp. and the director of the county's Job Training Office for the last four years. Starting Oct. 10, he will start work with the City of Fresno as director of the Economic Development Department. Lippincott said the move...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Flex Alert issued for 8th straight day amid heat wave

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The California Independent System Operation is still asking people to save electricity to alleviate the grid and avoid power outages. A Level 2 Energy Emergency alert was issued on Wednesday, effective from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. A Flex Alert was also issued for the 8th day in a row, also in effect […]
CLOVIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
9K+
Followers
304
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy