The following announcement comes from the City of Paintsville:. Kentucky Power has scheduled a power outage for Saturday, September 10 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the following streets: 2nd Street from Court Street to Church Street and from 2nd and Court to Main Street. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause but this will only make things safer for our citizens.

PAINTSVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO