UPS to hire 2K employees in Kansas City area for holiday season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPS is already planning for the quickly approaching holiday season.

Like many other companies, the shipping giant said it needs to hire thousands of employees between now and the end of next month.

Across the country the company plans to hire more than 100,000 season workers. UPS said about 2,000 of those positions are in the Kansas City area.

The company has openings for full and part-time positions. Many jobs are for drivers, package handlers and driver helpers.

Driver pay begin at $21 an hour, with CDL drivers starting at $30. UPS said interested workers can expect incentives and competitive pay for other positions.

Even better, the majority of the openings don’t require a face-to-face interview. UPS said it’s digital hiring process takes just 25 minutes and most applicants will know at the end of the process if they are offered a position.

Applicants can get started at upsjobs.com .

