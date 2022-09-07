Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today - 9/6: Stocks End Lower, Dollar Gains As Europe's Energy Crisis Deepens: Fed In Focus
Stocks finished lower Tuesday, while the dollar traded past its highest levels in two decades on foreign exchange markets, as investors eased out of risk markets amid concerns over Europe's escalating energy crisis and a hawkish Federal Reserve. Russia's decision to halt the flow of natural gas to Europe from...
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
tipranks.com
Why did Nuix (ASX:NXL) shares retreat after spiking 26%?
Nuix shares surged on buyout rumours, but fell back after the company said none were forthcoming. Nuix (NXL) shares surged more than 25% in the morning of September 9. However, the stock retreated in the afternoon, with its gains coming down to about 15%. The sharp fluctuation in NXL stock stemmed from buyout rumours.
China surpasses US in corporate debt sales as the world's 2 largest economies see starkly different central bank policies
US dollar corporate debt sales are hitting their lowest levels in 11 years, according to Bloomberg data. Chinese yuan-denominated bond sales have now exceeded those of the dollar. Divergent central bank policies of the US and China are fueling the change. As the Federal Reserve and the People's Bank of...
Banks lead European stocks higher after record ECB rate hike
Sept 8 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Thursday led by gains in bank stocks after the European Central Bank delivered its biggest-ever interest rate hike to combat inflation, which is running at a half-century high and approaching double-digits.
investing.com
Goldman Raises Fed Forecast After WSJ Hint of Another 75 bps Rate Hike this Month
Jan Hatzius, the chief economist at Goldman Sachs, now expects to see an even more aggressive Fed in the coming months after the Wall Street Journal journalist, Nick Timiraos, run a piece yesterday that the central bank is likely to raise its benchmark rate by 75 basis points later this month.
Dollar retreats as investors square up positions after steep gains
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a more than one-week low on Friday as investors consolidated gains after a sharp rise against most currencies, ahead of a U.S. inflation report that could determine the size of the Federal Reserve's rate hike at this month's policy meeting.
Business Insider
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Notches Biggest Gain in 6 Months as Price Soars
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) both moved aggressively higher on Friday, with BTC posting its largest daily gain in six months. It was up by more than 5% in the past 24 hours, while ETH rose by 10% during that time, although both cryptocurrencies remain down by more than 50% for the year.
Credit Suisse raises UK GDP forecast after energy package
LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) raised its 2023 UK GDP forecast on Friday, predicting that the UK government's plan to freeze household energy bills for two years will likely lead to a shallower recession and lower near-term inflation.
Wall Street Thinks This Growth Stock Can Gain 131% in 2023
There's a lot to like about Cresco Labs, but its debt still lurks in the shadows.
msn.com
U.S. stocks turn higher in volatile session as Wall Street weighs Powell’s comments on more rate hikes
U.S. stocks moved between gains and losses on Thursday afternoon as Wall Street assessed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments that the central bank moves strongly to bring inflation down. How are stocks trading. S&P 500 gained 16 basis points, or 0.4%, to 3,995. Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced...
China central bank to cut FX reserve ratio to help limit yuan weakness
SHANGHAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Monday it will cut the amount of foreign exchange reserves that financial institutions must hold, a move seen as aimed at slowing the yuan's recent depreciation.
investing.com
ECB Hikes Interest Rates By 0.75%
EUR/JPY - Technical View. How will the Euro react to the ECB’s rate decision? The EUR/JPY has been seeing a longer-term bullish price trend, which the Japanese Yen's weakening has triggered. Since the start of the month, the price has increased by 3% but lost momentum slightly while traders waited for the European Central Bank (ECB) to confirm its decision on the latest monetary policy increase.
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rally to snap three-week losing streak
U.S. stocks extended a broad-based rebound Friday, capping a sell-off that spanned three consecutive weeks. The S&P 500 jumped 1.5%, building on back-to-back sessions of gains, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 377 points, or about 1.2%. Technology stocks led the way up, with the Nasdaq Composite climbing 2.1%.
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has been depicted on British banknotes and coins for decades. Her portrait also has been featured on currencies in dozens of other places around the world, in a reminder of the British empire’s colonial reach. So what happens next after her death this week? It will take time for the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and other countries to swap out the monarchs on their money. Here’s a look at what is next for the paper cash featuring the late queen: SWITCHING MONARCHS
U.K.・
investing.com
Sterling gains on falling dollar as Britain faces uncertain future
LONDON (Reuters) -Sterling jumped against the dollar on Friday, as most majors fought back against the greenback's recent strength, capping a volatile week in which the pound hit a 35-year low, Britain saw a new prime minister, and Queen Elizabeth passed away. The pound rose over 1% in early London...
investing.com
Yen Warnings, Hawkish ECB Knock Down U.S. Dollar
Yen slide takes a pause after Japanese officials sound alarm bells. Powell out-hawks Lagarde but euro catches a bid on broader dollar pullback. Pound rebounds too as Britain mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Wall Street extends recovery ahead of the Fed blackout period. Yen intervention scare sparks dollar...
