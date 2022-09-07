ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
tipranks.com

Why did Nuix (ASX:NXL) shares retreat after spiking 26%?

Nuix shares surged on buyout rumours, but fell back after the company said none were forthcoming. Nuix (NXL) shares surged more than 25% in the morning of September 9. However, the stock retreated in the afternoon, with its gains coming down to about 15%. The sharp fluctuation in NXL stock stemmed from buyout rumours.
Business Insider

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Notches Biggest Gain in 6 Months as Price Soars

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) both moved aggressively higher on Friday, with BTC posting its largest daily gain in six months. It was up by more than 5% in the past 24 hours, while ETH rose by 10% during that time, although both cryptocurrencies remain down by more than 50% for the year.
investing.com

ECB Hikes Interest Rates By 0.75%

EUR/JPY - Technical View. How will the Euro react to the ECB’s rate decision? The EUR/JPY has been seeing a longer-term bullish price trend, which the Japanese Yen's weakening has triggered. Since the start of the month, the price has increased by 3% but lost momentum slightly while traders waited for the European Central Bank (ECB) to confirm its decision on the latest monetary policy increase.
AOL Corp

Stock market news live updates: Stocks rally to snap three-week losing streak

U.S. stocks extended a broad-based rebound Friday, capping a sell-off that spanned three consecutive weeks. The S&P 500 jumped 1.5%, building on back-to-back sessions of gains, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 377 points, or about 1.2%. Technology stocks led the way up, with the Nasdaq Composite climbing 2.1%.
The Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has been depicted on British banknotes and coins for decades. Her portrait also has been featured on currencies in dozens of other places around the world, in a reminder of the British empire’s colonial reach. So what happens next after her death this week? It will take time for the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and other countries to swap out the monarchs on their money. Here’s a look at what is next for the paper cash featuring the late queen: SWITCHING MONARCHS
investing.com

Sterling gains on falling dollar as Britain faces uncertain future

LONDON (Reuters) -Sterling jumped against the dollar on Friday, as most majors fought back against the greenback's recent strength, capping a volatile week in which the pound hit a 35-year low, Britain saw a new prime minister, and Queen Elizabeth passed away. The pound rose over 1% in early London...
investing.com

Yen Warnings, Hawkish ECB Knock Down U.S. Dollar

Yen slide takes a pause after Japanese officials sound alarm bells. Powell out-hawks Lagarde but euro catches a bid on broader dollar pullback. Pound rebounds too as Britain mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Wall Street extends recovery ahead of the Fed blackout period. Yen intervention scare sparks dollar...
