Ocean County, NJ

Rock 104.1

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/12

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. 5 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged With “Ghost Gun,” Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Authorities in the World's Play Ground say a man has been arrested for being in possession of a loaded "ghost gun" and for endangering the welfare of a child. The scene unfolded around 5:30 this past Wednesday evening when, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues after they received a 9-1-1 from a person who said he was just in a dispute with an armed man.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
#Dog#Philadelphia#Nj#Fox
Rock 104.1

Bizzaro-World Stuff Witnessed at EHT Wawa at 3:30am

When you leave for work at 3 am in the Atlantic City area, you see some weird stuff from time to time. While the Atlantic City area is technically a "24-hour town," I'm sure overnight traffic is nowhere near what it must have been like at the height of the early casino action in Atlantic City in the 1980s. It must have been crazy then.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

A Lot of Booze: NY Man Arrested in Brigantine, NJ, for Alleged Fraud

Authorities in Brigantine say a man from New York has been arrested in conjunction with a large fraudulent purchase at a local liquor store. The Brigantine Police Department says on Labor Day, they received a call from a New York resident who reported that a "form of electronic payment that he utilizes" was compromised and a fraudulent purchase in excess of $2,000 was made at Ocean Beverage without his authorization.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Rock 104.1

This is One of the Best Chicken Sandwiches in All of New Jersey

There are so many options when you want to find a good, delicious, juicy chicken sandwich. Believe it or not, you can even find a decent chicken sandwich at a fast food joint. New Jersey’s favorite chicken sandwich should be very obvious but maybe not. There are so many variations and different ways you can slice up a chicken sandwich.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Camden, NJ, Man Admits String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings

A man from Camden has admitted his role in conspiracies that involved committing armed carjackings and robbing multiple gas stations across South Jersey. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says on Wednesday, 20-year-old Kamau Bradshaw pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit armed robberies, one count of committing an armed robbery, and one count of conspiring to commit armed carjackings.
CAMDEN, NJ
Rock 104.1

Cruel Summer: Temps Topped 90 degrees in NJ Prisons Without AC

TRENTON – Roughly 3,500 inmates and 3,000 correctional police officers live or work in New Jersey prison housing units without air conditioning, where temperatures at times topped 90 degrees this summer, according to the Department of Corrections ombudsman. In a report published Tuesday, the ombudsman said there are heat...
POLITICS
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

