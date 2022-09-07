Read full article on original website
Related
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/12
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. 5 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
No Vacancy No More: Another Decades-old NJ Shore Motel Gets Demolished
Another decades-old, abandoned motel at the Jersey Shore has met the wrecking ball. And, no, we're not talking about the old Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township, which is also being demolished. This particular motel found itself stuck in time, tucked away between the shadows of the huge...
Sad Circumstances Surrounding Crash That Killed Mount Laurel NJ Restaurant Owner
The owner of an Italian restaurant in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey was killed last weekend just as he was finishing up a day on the job. According to NJ.com, Glenn Carini, owner of Cucina Carini off Hainesport-Mt. Laurel Road, was pulling out of the restaurant this past Saturday night around 8 p.m. when the vehicle he was driving was hit by another motorist.
Iconic Ocean City, New Jersey Pastry Shop To Close After 98 Years
It seems like every week we are writing about a local longtime business closing its doors, we can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City as the latest. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world know about next Sunday’s closing with a post on their Facebook page on the evening of Saturday, September 10, where they wrote:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Old Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Set to Become New Deli and Pizza Spot?
It appears that an old restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, which has been closed for a number of years, will be reopening as a new eatery within the next several weeks. Hint: most know the old place for the giant inflatable crab that used to...
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged With “Ghost Gun,” Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Authorities in the World's Play Ground say a man has been arrested for being in possession of a loaded "ghost gun" and for endangering the welfare of a child. The scene unfolded around 5:30 this past Wednesday evening when, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues after they received a 9-1-1 from a person who said he was just in a dispute with an armed man.
Will the summer drought affect NJ Christmas tree supplies?
While the summer drought in New Jersey has affected many lawns, flowers, gardens, and even crops, let’s look further down the line. Will it affect New Jersey’s supply of Christmas trees?. In North Jersey, the summer drought has not yet affected Christmas tree supplies, said Donna Allison Cole,...
Pub Known For Best Wings In Atlantic City To Close After 30 Years
Yet another popular, long-standing food and beverage establishment is closing after more than 3 decades in business. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City celebrated 30 years in business this past February 2022. The establishment is being sold. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City will remain open until the sale goes through. We...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bizzaro-World Stuff Witnessed at EHT Wawa at 3:30am
When you leave for work at 3 am in the Atlantic City area, you see some weird stuff from time to time. While the Atlantic City area is technically a "24-hour town," I'm sure overnight traffic is nowhere near what it must have been like at the height of the early casino action in Atlantic City in the 1980s. It must have been crazy then.
Why Is There A Giant Inflatable Rat At The Vineland Electric Plant?
We saw that there is a giant inflatable rat at the historic Vineland Municipal Electric Plant. This almost always means that there is a labor dispute of some kind. So, we looked into this yesterday, and here’s what we’ve learned thus far. For starters, we had a discussion...
Hard Rock Hotel Atlantic City Restaurant Is Best In America
Atlantic City New Jersey casinos have had a great year in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. For the second consecutive year, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City and their Kuro restaurant has won the best hotel restaurant in America top prize. The competition is incredibly challenging...
A Lot of Booze: NY Man Arrested in Brigantine, NJ, for Alleged Fraud
Authorities in Brigantine say a man from New York has been arrested in conjunction with a large fraudulent purchase at a local liquor store. The Brigantine Police Department says on Labor Day, they received a call from a New York resident who reported that a "form of electronic payment that he utilizes" was compromised and a fraudulent purchase in excess of $2,000 was made at Ocean Beverage without his authorization.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This is One of the Best Chicken Sandwiches in All of New Jersey
There are so many options when you want to find a good, delicious, juicy chicken sandwich. Believe it or not, you can even find a decent chicken sandwich at a fast food joint. New Jersey’s favorite chicken sandwich should be very obvious but maybe not. There are so many variations and different ways you can slice up a chicken sandwich.
Smoothie King Rounds Out Newly-Built Strip of Eateries in Gloucester Township, NJ
The new building that replaced the old Denny's restaurant off Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township is now fully occupied with tenants with the arrival of Smoothie King. The health food option is the third eatery to join the complex at the intersection of Emerson Ave. Earlier this summer, Chipotle Mexican...
Camden, NJ, Man Admits String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings
A man from Camden has admitted his role in conspiracies that involved committing armed carjackings and robbing multiple gas stations across South Jersey. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says on Wednesday, 20-year-old Kamau Bradshaw pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit armed robberies, one count of committing an armed robbery, and one count of conspiring to commit armed carjackings.
YAY! Sea Isle City, NJ Street Parking is Free Again!
Still planning to visit Sea Isle City? Good news! Street parking is back to being free!. While so many vacationers have gone back to where they came, with Labor Day Weekend behind us and the new school year starting, there's still what we call "locals summer." And one of the...
Prosecutor: Ocean County, NJ, Man Charged For Murdering His Father
Authorities say a man from Lacey Township has been charged in connection with the death of his father. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 36-year-old Justin Donaldson was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with murder. According to officials, the scene unfolded around 4:30 when officers from the Lacey Township Police...
Cruel Summer: Temps Topped 90 degrees in NJ Prisons Without AC
TRENTON – Roughly 3,500 inmates and 3,000 correctional police officers live or work in New Jersey prison housing units without air conditioning, where temperatures at times topped 90 degrees this summer, according to the Department of Corrections ombudsman. In a report published Tuesday, the ombudsman said there are heat...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Brooklyn, NY, Man Arrested for August Shooting
Authorities in Atlantic City say a man from Brooklyn has been arrested in connection to a shooting last month. The Atlantic City Police Department says 30-year-old Neil Henry was arrested on the Boardwalk on August 30th following a brief struggle with officers. According to police, the shooting happened two days...
School Year Starts With Chaotic Gun Scare at NJ Elementary School
BERKELEY — The school year got off to a rough start Tuesday morning at the Clara B. Worth Elementary School when students were diverted to another building. Police said they had received a report of an incident involving firearms and someone possibly injured on Dolphin Court around 7:15 a.m.
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0