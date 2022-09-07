ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

MSPCA, NEAS rescue cats from flood-stricken Kentucky

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NriFa_0hltMQwY00

SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – After the deadly storms that brought floods to Kentucky that has left more than two dozen people dead, the MSPCA-Angell (Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and the NEAS (Northeast Animal Shelter) have focused on teaming up to save dozens of cats. The rescue occurred less than a month after the two organizations saved 20 cats from the state after the disaster.

MSPCA rescues 48 more Beagles from Virginia

The flooding began in July, which meant that Kentucky animal shelters who were already dealing with high animal capacity were even further strained.

Two NEAS staff members flew to Kentucky on September 2 to assist Kentucky Humane Society in preparing for the 26 cats for safe relocation to Massachusetts. They also provided badly needed help to the shelter staff there, who was already working overtime for months before the flood, and were forced to work even longer hours to help take care of the cats that were displaced from the disaster.

A transport van was funded and arranged by the ASPCA (the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and the NEAS in Salem on the evening of September 6. The cats were rushed inside to begin their mandatory 48-hour quarantine.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xkAnM_0hltMQwY00
    An NEAS staffer cuddles with one of the Kentucky kittens (Credit MSPCA-Angell)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dC6kV_0hltMQwY00
    (Credit MSPCA-Angell)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N3HXN_0hltMQwY00
    (Credit MSPCA-Angell)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hjrnl_0hltMQwY00
    (Credit MSPCA-Angell)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LbpLo_0hltMQwY00
    (Credit MSPCA-Angell)

Mike Keiley, the director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell- and the executive director of NEAS- secured the organizations commitment to helping with disaster relief when people or animals are impacted.

“Since our affiliation with NEAS in 2021, we’ve made it a priority to be involved as much as possible in disaster relief by way of partnerships with the ASPCA and others to provide on the ground assistance and relocation for animals out of harm’s way,” he said.

The domestic shorthair cats range from nine weeks to seven years old and will be available for adoption following their quarantine period and necessary medical treatments. The MSPCA and NEAS have asked that anyone able to donate toward the cost of caring for these cats can do so. Interested adopters can go to the NEAS website to see when they will be available to go to a new home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

