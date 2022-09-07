ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Yuli Gurriel scratched Friday for Astros, Trey Mancini on first base

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel has been scratched from the lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Los Angeles Angels. Trey Mancini will replace Gurriel on first base and bat sixth. It's not clear whether Gurriel is dealing with an injury/illness, or if the Astros just changed their mind about having him in their lineup on Friday. Yordan Alvarez will start in left field and David Hensley will enter the lineup as the Astros' designated hitter.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays#Manoah#Orioles Odds#Wells
MLB Trade Rumors

The Angelos family in the midst of internal legal battle for Baltimore Orioles ownership

Back in June, it was reported by Tim Prudente and Justin Fenton of The Baltimore Banner that the Angelos family was battling over the Orioles franchise. Peter Angelos, now 93, was the lead investor of a group that purchased the club in 1993 and has been at the helm since. However, he collapsed in October of 2017 due to the failure of his aortic valve and then established a trust with his wife and two sons as trustees.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Blue Jays place OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on 10-day IL

The Blue Jays announced that Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has been placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to September 8, after straining his left hamstring. Infielder Otto López has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to take the vacated active roster spot. Gurriel suffered the injury attempting to beat out...
MLB
Yardbarker

Gunnar Henderson's 2-run single caps Orioles' rally past Red Sox

Gunnar Henderson's two-run single in the sixth inning lifted the Baltimore Orioles past the visiting Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Friday night. Henderson added a double and Cedric Mullins had three hits for the Orioles (73-65), who rallied from an early 2-0 deficit. Xander Bogaerts had three hits including a...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

1 Rays player who must step up amid AL East race with Yankees, Blue Jays

The Tampa Bay Rays are alive and well in the AL East division race. The New York Yankees held a convincing lead earlier in the season, but the Rays’ strong play mixed with the Yankees recent struggles have propelled them back into the race. However, catching New York will be a challenge. The Rays recently […] The post 1 Rays player who must step up amid AL East race with Yankees, Blue Jays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FanSided

FanSided

281K+
Followers
533K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy