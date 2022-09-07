Read full article on original website
Mark Lynch
2d ago
quit blowing smoke Newsome.. when are you going to upgrade the power grid for your electric cars
Gov. Newsom Declares State of Emergency Over Mosquito, Fairview Wildfires
Governor Gavin Newsom declared a new state of emergency on Thursday over two wildfires raging in the state: The Mosquito Fire in El Dorado and Placer Counties, as well as the Fairview Fire in Riverside County. As of Friday morning, the Mosquito Fire has grown to 14,250 acres across both...
Record heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record heat wave put California in a fossil fuel conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas. The heat...
Newsom thanks Californians for conserving energy; rolling blackouts avoided for 2nd straight day
Gov. Newsom expressed gratitude to California's 40 million residents after the state's independent system operator did not institute rolling blackouts.
Governor Newsom pleas for Californians to conserve energy, calls risk of blackouts 'immediate'
California Governor Gavin Newsom is pleading for Californians to conserve energy as the state grapples with one of the hottest and longest September heatwaves on record. As many parts of the state enter what experts believe will be the hottest day of the near week-long heat wave, Newsom says it is critical people continue to save energy.
Republicans mock California over power grid woes amid heat wave
Some predict a future in which Californians will be asked to ration electricity every time demand is higher than normal.
Flex Alert: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
Amid this ongoing heat wave, there's a risk we might overload the power grid. This tracker shows how close we are to the tipping point in real-time.
California lawmakers approved CARE Court. What comes next?
Now that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s court system for people with severe mental illness cleared the state Legislature, counties face a series of practical questions critical to turning the fuzzy concept into a reality.
Derogatory term officially scrubbed from federal use; 80 California sites get new names
A racial slur used to identify hundreds of landmarks and geographic sites across the country is getting replaced. In California, the term “squaw” will be scrubbed from 80 geographic features across the state, bringing an end to hundreds of years of the offensive term being used in an official capacity. The term has been used […]
Newsom quashes bill offering more funding for Black students, pledges money next year
THE SPONSOR OF legislation that would have provided $400 million in additional funding to raise the academic achievement of Black students pulled the proposal hours before likely passage Aug. 31, after Gov. Gavin Newsom raised objections. Newsom advisers did not say what those objections were, although four years ago, in...
Year's worth of rain possible for Southern California this weekend
Tropical Storm Kay has been causing high winds and massive amounts of rain for Southern California as the region endures a devastating drought.
Sandbags in San Diego? Yeah...thanks to Hurricane Kay
Kay, which is projected to come closer to L.A. than any tropical storm has in the last 50 years, will take an unusual path. AccuWeather takes a look at the state’s closest encounters in history. Hurricane Kay brought heavy rains and high winds along the west coast of Mexico...
Restaurants move to stop new California fast food worker law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Restaurant owners moved Wednesday to at least temporarily block a nation-leading new California law giving more power to fast food workers. The owners want the state's voters to ultimately decide the law's fate. A coalition calling itself Protect Neighborhood Restaurants filed a referendum request with...
Tuesday temperatures to push California’s power grid to the limit; Newsom issues executive order
In what is certain to sound like a broken record, managers of California’s power grid issued another Flex Alert Tuesday, warning that demand for electricity could outpace supply as temperatures hit the triple-digit mark yet again. “We know conservation from Californians has been helping lower the loads at the...
Coming up next: The Kalifornia Green Bureau (KGB) replacing gas tax revenue lost to EV use
Sacramento is going to get into your business in a way that would make what George Orwell described in his book “1984” seem like kid’s stuff. Sooner than later Sacramento is going to be keep tabs on how many miles you drive your car. And the technology...
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
Viral ‘Corn Kid' Is Now the ‘Corn-bassador' of South Dakota
Tariq, a young corn enthusiast who went viral for gushing about his love for corn, is now South Dakota's official "Corn-bassador." In an executive proclamation posted on social media, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem declared Sept. 3, 2022, as "Official Corn-bassador Tariq Day" in celebration of Tariq's love for the staple crop.
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
Rent is rising in many California’s cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
New charges filed against company responsible for Orange County oil spill
Less than a year after 25,000 gallons of crude oil spilled into the ocean off Huntington Beach, prosecutors announced criminal charges against the company they believe contaminated the wetlands and coastlines.
