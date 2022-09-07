Read full article on original website
Georgia Football vs. Samford: Gameday Central
It’s officially game day in the Classic City and for the first time in 41 years, the Georgia Bulldogs kick things off in Athens as the defending National Champions. Kirby Smart brings his team into Sanford Stadium for today’s home-opener against his father’s alma mater and his former boss’ – Chris Hatcher – team, the Samford Bulldogs. Georgia, ranked No. 2 in the nation, defeated Oregon last week in the season-opener 49-3 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. A dominant performance like that has opened eyes across the country for the possibility of a repeat out of the Bulldogs. Meanwhile, Samford – ranked on the FCS level n after last week’s win – beat Kennesaw State to hold a 1-0 record.
