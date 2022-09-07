ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson

Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
Frank Gore Jr. and Southern Miss quietly putting Miami football on upset alert

Of course, Frank Gore Jr. and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles have the Miami Hurricanes on upset alert. Just wait until Frank Gore Jr.’s father hears about this!. Not since Draco Malfoy told his dark lord servant father Lucius about all the shenanigans that Harry Potter boy was up to at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry has a father awaited such important news. That is because Gore’s Southern Miss Golden Eagles have a chance to upset his namesake father’s Miami Hurricanes. Though Southern Miss might lose, it’s all about The U!
Dan Lanning takes responsibility for blowout loss against Georgia

Dan Lanning isn’t shying away from his share of the blame for Oregon‘s disappointing blowout loss to Georgia that they opened their season with. Speaking with the media earlier this week, Lanning took responsibility for the program’s demoralizing loss in his debut. “We’ve got to go back...
Georgia Football vs. Samford: Gameday Central

It’s officially game day in the Classic City and for the first time in 41 years, the Georgia Bulldogs kick things off in Athens as the defending National Champions. Kirby Smart brings his team into Sanford Stadium for today’s home-opener against his father’s alma mater and his former boss’ – Chris Hatcher – team, the Samford Bulldogs. Georgia, ranked No. 2 in the nation, defeated Oregon last week in the season-opener 49-3 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. A dominant performance like that has opened eyes across the country for the possibility of a repeat out of the Bulldogs. Meanwhile, Samford – ranked on the FCS level n after last week’s win – beat Kennesaw State to hold a 1-0 record.
