ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Grove, KY

Comments / 2

Related
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Arrested On Warrant In Connection To A Shooting

A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant for wanton endangerment on Lewis Street In Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say on August 31st 44-year-old Carlos Crenshaw was arrested in connection to an incident where he pointed a gun at a man and fired shots at a residence. Police reportedly...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Redd Upholds Bingham Sentence Of 10-Year Maximum

Following compelling arguments from defense counselors Mary Rohrer and Doug Moore, alongside Commonwealth’s rebuttal from Carrie Ovey-Wiggins, 56th Circuit Judge Jamus Redd opted Friday to uphold the jury’s sentencing recommendation for Cadiz woman Keyona Bingham — and denied motions for probation, work release and alternative sentencing. On...
CADIZ, KY
WREG

Man sentenced to 37 years for stalking, kidnapping ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Clarksville, Tennessee man was sentenced to 37 years in prison Thursday for stalking and kidnapping his ex-girlfriend. Keatron Walls, 37, was sentenced on four counts of kidnapping, one count of interstate stalking resulting in permanent disfigurement of a victim, and one count of using a firearm to commit interstate stalking, United States […]
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With Complicity To Burglary

A Hopkinsville man was charged with complicity to burglary Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 23-year-old Lucas Lauritson helped by giving someone information to plan and commit a burglary on Hillside Terrace. He was reportedly present at the time of the burglary and had knowledge that they were going to pawn...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Oak Grove, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Grove, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 2010 gray Volkswagen SUV deputies believe could help them find people who may have additional information in a death investigation that began Friday afternoon Sept. 9, 2022. The vehicle may or may not still have a temporary tag on it. (See pictures below.)
BOWLING GREEN, KY
fox17.com

Metro Police: One dead, four arrested after South Nashville shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) found responded to a shootout in South Nashville Friday where one victim died and two others are injured. Four people have been arrested for this incident that is being reported as a shootout, according to MNPD. Police originally reported that...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Moore
WSMV

Dickson Co. family testifies against killer at parole hearing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Dickson County family on Wednesday relived a murder that happened nearly three decades ago. Karie Ann Newberry, 17, was killed in 1993 and her body was burned. The man who did it, James Spann, was sentenced to life in prison and had a parole hearing Wednesday.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged With Urinating In Water Fountain

A man was charged with indecent exposure after an incident at the Dollar General on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Derrick Turner was seen by a store employee urinating in the water fountain. He reportedly told police he couldn’t hold it and instead of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Jett Trial Set For August 21, 2023

It’ll be another 11 months before Harold Jett stands trial for the murder of his aunt, Mary Dullenty. But during his Friday pre-trial conference in Trigg County Circuit Court, a date was agreed upon and set by defense attorney Michael Bufkin, Commonwealth’s Attorney Carrie Ovey-Wiggins and Circuit Judge Jamus Redd — bound for the week of August 21, 2023.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged After Hitting Police Cruiser During Pursuit

A man was charged after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and hitting a police officer’s vehicle on Durrett Avenue in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop a man for an EPO violation and he fled in a car leading them on a short pursuit.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
westkentuckystar.com

Princeton woman charged with identity theft

A Princeton woman was charged with identity theft and arrested on Monday morning. Princeton police observed a female who had active warrants in the parking lot of a grocery store. Officers said 29-year old Danielle L. Sherrill reportedly gave them a different name and date of birth. A records check...
PRINCETON, KY
14news.com

Man wanted in Hopkinsville seen in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police are sharing an alert from Hopkinsville Police. They say the person they are looking for was spotted in Madisonville. Hopkinsville Police say they need to talk to him about a shooting that happened back in August. If you know who he is, call 270-890-1300.
MADISONVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Charged After Short Pursuit In Hopkinsville

A Hopkinsville woman was charged after a short pursuit with law enforcement Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the 2000 block of Greenville Road for a domestic disturbance with a gun involved and located 24-year-old Kayla Knight who was involved in the disturbance. Deputy...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whopam.com

Adult, two juveniles arrested on gun, drug charges

An adult and two juveniles were arrested on gun charges following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon on McLean Avenue. Hopkinsville Police Officer Jerry Marcum stopped 18-year old Letrevion Washington of Hopkinsville for not wearing a seat belt and a computer check showed he only has a learners permit and there were no licensed drivers in the vehicle.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Nashville police investigating after body found in burned car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead inside a burning car Friday morning. Police found the body in the car under the Interstate 24 overpass on Old Glenrose Avenue. A witness called police when they saw the car burning. Police...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy