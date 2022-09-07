ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News

Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo

Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Haven't Reconciled: NFL World Reacts

It was reported last week that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen had an intense argument over his decision to come out of retirement. On Wednesday, Page Six provided an update on this situation. Per the latest report from Page Six, Bundchen still hasn't patched things up with Brady despite returning...
ClutchPoints

‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious

Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Cris Collinsworth Tonight

The NFL is officially back, but it might takes fans some time to get used to the new landscape of the sports media world. Earlier this offseason, NBC promoted Mike Tirico to play-by-play man for its NFL coverage. That means the longtime partnership between Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth was at an end.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To 'Sunday Night Football' Change

With the NFL season set to begin this Thursday, NBC has unveiled its new logo for Sunday Night Football. The new logo for Sunday Night Football isn't necessarily bad, but it's not the greatest thing since sliced bread. Mark Levy, NBC Sports' senior vice president of original productions and creative,...
The Spun

Jalen Ramsey Sums Up Rams Loss In 5 Words

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a brutally honest admission for the media following the team's rough outing against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey said. Ramsey really struggled against the Bills in the team's season opener. According to Next Gen Stats, he...
The Spun

Odell Beckham Jr. Teases Bills Fans After Huge Win

Odell Beckham Jr. was at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night to watch the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams square off in the very first game of the 2022 regular season game. The Bills looked dominant in their season opener, defeating the Rams by a score of 31-10. After watching...
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
Popculture

Bills at Rams: Time, Channel and How to Watch 2022 NFL Season Opener

The NFL is back. After a long offseason and three weeks of preseason games, the regular season starts tonight as the Buffalo Bills will take on the Los Angeles Rams in a possible Super Bowl LVII preview. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET and air on NBC. And for those who want to stream the game, it will be on Peacock and the NBC Sports App.
thecomeback.com

Patriots bring back 3-time Super Bowl-winner

The New England Patriots are bringing a familiar face back into the fold, signing offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to their practice squad, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Cannon is no stranger to the Patriots. They drafted him out of Texas Christian in 2011 in the fifth round of the NFL draft. He would go on to spend the next nine seasons playing for the team, starting in 69 games during that time and helping them win three Super Bowls (XLIX, LI, LIII). He was also named Second-team All-Pro in 2016.
Yardbarker

OBJ and the Buffalo Bills

Should the Bills add OBJ or not? In the world of “Big Threes” and super-teams, it has become more and more common to see big name players link up with hot teams. (Cough, cough, LeBron James.) They communicate, get together, and bolster their roster and make a postseason push. It is more commonly found in the NBA where players have more control over their own destinations, but this trend is carrying into NFL as well. The most recent example being the Rams of last season selling their future to “win now” and fortunately for them, it worked out.
FanSided

FanSided

