Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Josh Allen's Girlfriend, Matthew Stafford's Wife
Thursday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills featured two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL - Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Before the game kicked off, though, it was the WAGS (wife and girlfriend) of the star quarterback duo that went...
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News
Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo
Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay's Wife's Racy Photo
Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are ready to get their Super Bowl repeat season going. Thursday night, McVay and the Rams are set to kick off against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the first game of the 2022 regular season. It should be a fun one.
Cooper Kupp responds to Rams' Week 1 loss with 3 words on Twitter
Cooper Kupp was one of the only bright spots from the Rams’ Week 1 loss to the Bills on Thursday night, picking up right where he left off as the best receiver in football. He caught 13 passes for 128 yards and scored the Rams’ only touchdown of the game.
Tom Brady, Gisele Haven't Reconciled: NFL World Reacts
It was reported last week that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen had an intense argument over his decision to come out of retirement. On Wednesday, Page Six provided an update on this situation. Per the latest report from Page Six, Bundchen still hasn't patched things up with Brady despite returning...
‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious
Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian McCaffrey Makes His Opinion On Baker Mayfield Clear
The Baker Mayfield era in Carolina is set to get underway this weekend. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback is set to play his old team in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Ahead of the Week 1 matchup, Panthers star Christian McCaffrey shared his thoughts on the team's new...
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Cris Collinsworth Tonight
The NFL is officially back, but it might takes fans some time to get used to the new landscape of the sports media world. Earlier this offseason, NBC promoted Mike Tirico to play-by-play man for its NFL coverage. That means the longtime partnership between Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth was at an end.
Stephen A. Smith Uses 1 Word To Describe How He Feels About Lamar Jackson Situation
The Baltimore Ravens failed to reach an agreement with Lamar Jackson on a long-term contract prior to this Friday's deadline. That means he'll play this season on the final year of his rookie deal. During the latest episode of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith reacted to the latest news...
Here are the favorites to win the AFC, NFC and Super Bowl 57
The Los Angeles Rams’ road to a repeat is about to begin. Just under seven months after winning Super Bowl 56 on their home turf, the Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a primetime showdown versus the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. It’s...
Look: NFL World Reacts To 'Sunday Night Football' Change
With the NFL season set to begin this Thursday, NBC has unveiled its new logo for Sunday Night Football. The new logo for Sunday Night Football isn't necessarily bad, but it's not the greatest thing since sliced bread. Mark Levy, NBC Sports' senior vice president of original productions and creative,...
Jalen Ramsey Sums Up Rams Loss In 5 Words
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a brutally honest admission for the media following the team's rough outing against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey said. Ramsey really struggled against the Bills in the team's season opener. According to Next Gen Stats, he...
Odell Beckham Jr. Teases Bills Fans After Huge Win
Odell Beckham Jr. was at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night to watch the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams square off in the very first game of the 2022 regular season game. The Bills looked dominant in their season opener, defeating the Rams by a score of 31-10. After watching...
Will The Buffalo Win Super Bowl LVII? 2022 NFL Predictions Are In!
AFC East Winner - Buffalo Bills - Quarterback Josh Allen and Defensive End Von Miller deliver for the Bills faithful. AFC North Winner - Baltimore Ravens - Quarterback Lamar Jackson will have a career year. It still won't get them far in the playoffs. AFC South Winner - Indianapolis Colts...
