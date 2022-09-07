Read full article on original website
2nd teen arrested for hindering prosecution in Hub City shooting investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A second Hattiesburg teen has been arrested for refusal to cooperate with police in the ongoing investigation of a May 2022 shooting in the Hub City. The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 18-year-old Eric Aguilar on Friday, Sept. 9, on charges of hindering prosecution. Aguilar is the...
Hattiesburg teen arrested for hindering prosecution in ongoing investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A teen is in the Forrest County Jail tonight after refusing to cooperate with Hattiesburg police in an ongoing investigation. Police arrested 18-year-old Janiyah Cooper on Wednesday, Sep. 7, on one count of hindering prosecution. Allegedly, Cooper refused to cooperate in the investigation of a shooting on Myrtle Street that occurred in May 2022.
Hattiesburg grand larceny update: 1 arrested, 1 identified, 1 still at large
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Dept. issued new updates in an ongoing grand larceny investigation. The investigation stems from an incident that occurred at a business on Hardy Street on Aug. 31. As part of the investigation, police released security footage from the scene showing three unidentified suspects....
Jones Co. high-speed chase ends in crash on Hwy 11
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man led the Laurel Police Department on a high-speed chase down Highway 11 after officers attempted a traffic stop. According to the department, the driver, Larry Paige, fled the traffic stop. An officer attempted to tase Paige before he could drive away, but Paige was able to get away in his vehicle.
Jones County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing teen
Jones County, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Karley Robin Loper, age 13, who is considered a runaway. Miss Loper is a white female, 5′ 5″ in height, average weight, with black hair, and blue eyes. She left her home on McVey Road, which is a Soso address, overnight and no clothing description is known. She has been listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC) making her runaway status known to law enforcement agencies nationwide.
Man arrested for cocaine possession in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing jail time after police said he was caught with cocaine during a traffic stop in Hattiesburg on Thursday, September 8. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Eric Denard, 45, of Hattiesburg, was pulled over just before 7:00 a.m. near Mary Avenue and Charles Street. They […]
Jury convicts Hattiesburg man of manslaughter, sentenced to 20 years
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 20 years in connection to a case from 2019. The 12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter announced Wednesday that Jeremy H. Underwood was sentenced for manslaughter after being convicted at trial. Early on Jan. 13, 2019, the Hattiesburg...
Covington Co. officials offer reward for info on road sign thefts
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County authorities are hoping a $500 cash reward will help them catch the thieves who are stealing road signs in the county. Several road markers and stop signs were stolen over the last few weeks, mostly in districts one and two. County supervisors are offering...
Police seek to identify three individuals in grand larceny case
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A security camera captured footage of three individuals involved in the theft of $4,000 from a Hattiesburg business. The Hattiesburg Police Department said the incident occurred on August 31 at a local convenience store on Hardy Street. During the incident, police said someone stole the money from a container in the business’s back room.
Laurel police deliver water donations to Jackson
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-wheeler left Laurel today heading for the capital city, and inside, it carried hundreds of bottles of clean water. The Laurel Police Department collected water donations from the community for over a week. Captain Michael Reeves said that in that time, the community banded together...
Hattiesburg officers to be honored with ‘End of Watch’ memorial ride
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fifty-five miles of scenic roadway through Forrest and Lamar counties will provide the backdrop for the “Deen & Tate ‘End of Watch’ Memorial Ride.”. The escorted ride will raise funds in memory of Hattiesburg Police Officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate, who were...
Hattiesburg High School hosts First Responders’ Day event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg leaders, emergency personnel and high school students came together at Hattiesburg High for its First Responders’ Day event. Response teams from agencies, including the Hattiesburg fire and police departments, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), were at the high school to honor and remember those who risked their lives on September 11.
Jones County deputy attacked by dog during arrest
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County deputy returned to service after being attacked by a dog while making an arrest. Deputies said they responded to a call about a fight Sunday night on Township Road. According to investigators, 18-year-old Anthony Sumrall, of Heidelberg, was trespassing and fighting with his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. When […]
IN THE PINE BELT: List of Water Donation Sites
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizations across the Pine Belt are coming together to help collect water for those still struggling in Jackson. Below is a list of places you can make donations to:. Pine Belt Area Bottled Water Drive For Jackson: Through Friday, Sept. 16, residents can drop off...
Employees warned of business scam in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hub City employees are being warned of a scam targeting local businesses. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the scam has already targeted employees of businesses in the 1800 block of Hardy Street and the 3700 block of West 4th Street. They said the scammer calls claiming to be […]
Water main break causes outage in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A contractor working on a 28th Avenue bridge construction project hit a 20-in water main, causing a water outage for some neighbors on Friday, September 9. Hattiesburg city officials said the break happened around 11:00 a.m. As a result, homes and businesses in the following areas will experience a water outage […]
10pm Headlines 9/9
A Covington County restaurant opened its doors on Friday to serve free meals to first responders and military in honor of Patriot's Day. Covington Co. offers cash reward for info in road sign thefts. Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT. |. Someone, or someones, has been stealing road...
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 9-11
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 9-11) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: 6th Annual Richland Ranger Fall Carnival – Friday & Saturday – Richland Enjoy rides, games, funnel cakes and more while […]
Hattiesburg gets ready for the city’s 21st 9/11 memorial
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg city leaders are preparing for its annual 9/11 memorial ceremony. The city’s 21st memorial will begin at 8:40 a.m. on Sunday at the Twin Tower art installation at Main Street and Mcleod Street intersection, in front of Fire Station #1. Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker...
Gametime! - Week 3
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A rainy night in the Pine Belt led to some wild finishes. Here’s a look at the week 3 high school football scores:. Oak Grove (42) Hattiesburg (21) Columbia (20) Petal (16) Jefferson Davis County (35) D’Iberville (34) – OT FCAHS (35) South...
