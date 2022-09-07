In its upcoming term, the Supreme Court will settle an issue that has vexed taxpayers, the IRS, and numerous federal courts: how to calculate the penalty for a non-willful failure to file a Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts, or FBAR. The statute in question authorizes the IRS to assess a non-willful penalty of up to $10,000 for each violation, and the justices will interpret whether violation is determined on a per-FBAR form basis (a single $10,000 penalty per year) or on a per account basis (a $10,000 penalty for each unreported foreign account).

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO