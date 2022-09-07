Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang Teaser Shows Start / Stop Button, V8 Rumble: Video
With the all-new, next-generation S650 2024 Ford Mustang set to debut at an event dubbed ‘The Stampede” on Woodward Avenue in just a couple of days, The Blue Oval has been releasing a number of teasers to whet our appetites ahead of that highly-anticipated unveiling. Late last month, that began with a sound clip of the pony car’s V8 powerplant, which was followed by a short video showing off the GT’s badge and trunk with some special luggage inside. Now, FoMoCo is back with yet another short teaser, this time revealing the 2024 Mustang’s start/stop button and giving us a few quick revs from its V8 powerplant.
fordauthority.com
Here’s How Many 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pickups Were Sold In August
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning continues to exceed FoMoCo’s expectations in terms of consumer demand for the all-electric pickup, which far exceeded the automaker’s production capacity from the start. While it works to secure the raw materials it needs to ramp up production in the coming years, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning continues to see sales increase with each passing month. According to The Blue Oval’s August sales report, that trend continued last month, too.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Incentive Offers 3.9 Percent APR During September 2022
A Ford Mustang incentive offers 3.9 percent APR financing for 60 months during September, 2022. The incentive is only available in select markets. The range-topping Mach 1 and Shelby GT500 continue to be excluded from the manufacturer incentives, which has been the case since the introduction of both models. Ford...
fordauthority.com
Jeep Recon Revealed As Upcoming Ford Bronco Competitor
As with most other automakers these days, Ford rival, Jeep, is in the process of moving toward battery electric vehicles. Jeep first dipped its toe into vehicle electrification with the Jeep Wrangler 4xe in late 2020, a plug-in hybrid electric variant of its popular off-roader that the Ford Bronco has squarely in its crosshairs. Then, early last year, Jeep announced plans to build electric vehicle charging stations at major trailheads to make it easier for off-roading enthusiasts to keep their vehicles charged up and ready to roll. Now, Jeep has revealed new EV plans that involve an all-new, battery electric SUV – the Jeep Recon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordauthority.com
Ford Ranked Fourth In 2022 Decarbonization Study
Ford has been working to slash greenhouse gas emissions from its production plants in recent years, not to mention its considerable investment into electrification that will see the automaker transition its entire European lineup to EVs in the coming years, along with North America at some undetermined point in the future. Those efforts have gotten The Blue Oval recognition from a variety of entities, including, most recently, a spot on Just Capital‘s 2022 Industry Leader for Environmental Efforts list. Now, Ford is racking up another accolade courtesy of Greenpeace, which ranked it fourth in the organization’s 2022 Decarbonization Study.
fordauthority.com
What If The Ford Fusion Active Turns Out To Be The Evos?
For some time now, rumors of a new Blue Oval model dubbed the Ford Fusion Active have circulated online, and on multiple occasions, Ford Authority spies have spotted prototypes that were believed to be exactly that. However, all of those prototypes wound up being something else, including next-generation Ford Edge or Lincoln Nautilus prototypes, as well as the new, China-only Evos. Thus, it’s possible that the Ford Fusion Active won’t be happening at all, but there’s another possible alternative – the Ford Evos may simply receive a name change to the Fusion Active, and that model may launch in the U.S., after all, even though the automaker previously ruled that out.
fordauthority.com
Upcoming Ford 6.8L V8 May Begin Production Next Year
The forthcoming Ford 6.8L V8 engine has been the subject of various rumors for years, and now, it appears that the new powerplant will finally launch at some point in the coming months. As Ford Authority exclusively reported last week, the refreshed 2023 Ford Super Duty is expected to feature this brand new powerplant. However, while speaking about the automaker’s V8 production issues in Canada last week, Unifor Local 200 president John D’Agnolo also revealed that the Ford 6.8L V8 may actually enter production next year.
fordauthority.com
Minor Ford F-150 Lightning Teardown Reveals Interesting Details: Video
It’s certainly interesting to discover what makes a particular car tick, and now that the automotive industry is staring down the age of the electric vehicle, curiosity has led some technicians to tear into the guts of their EVs. As Ford Authority previously reported, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has already been subject to a teardown by some inquisitive gearheads. Now, a Ford F-150 Lightning has found itself under the knife, as the usual suspects that appear on the Hoovie’s Garage YouTube channel took a look under the EV pickup’s skin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Tube Door Installation Looks Pretty Simple: Video
Tube doors are a must for any Ford Bronco owner who wants to experience the open air while driving and still maintain structural integrity and safety of their SUV. Fortunately, there are tube door kits available directly from The Blue Oval as an optional extra. The tube door kits can be installed by a dealer if the vehicle owner prefers, but the good news is that the doors are relatively easy to install for those interested in taking matters into their own hands, as Stage 3 Motorsports demonstrates in a video.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Three-Inch Cowl Hood From Cervini’s Now Available
The Ford Bronco has been one of the most heavily-customized vehicles on earth since its launch, which isn’t a huge surprise given the fact that it’s so easy to customize. Regardless, owners have a bevy of options to choose from if they want to differentiate their SUV from everyone else’s, including everything from lift kits to exhaust systems and everything in between – a list that even includes entire, turn-key custom builds. Now, Cervini’s has added to that rapidly expanding list with a new three-inch cowl hood for the Ford Bronco that gives it a bit more clearance underneath, as well as a sportier look.
fordauthority.com
Win This Rapid Red 2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, Plus $25K
The S550 Ford Mustang is nearing the end of its life cycle, with the all-new S650 generation 2024 Mustang set to debut next week. However, the current-gen Shelby GT500 still remains firmly atop the pony car hierarchy with copious amounts of power, style, and corner-carving capacity, making it a highly desirable – and frequently marked-up – vehicle. One lucky person is going to bring home this Rapid Red 2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 courtesy of a sweepstakes hosted by the Shelby American Collection, however, plus $25k in cash to spend however they see fit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Pickup Sales Grew Slightly During Second Quarter 2022
RANGER -52.64% 16,201 34,205 -42.03% 33,840 58,371. F-SERIES +0.26% 158,644 158,235 -17.32% 299,345 362,032. TOTAL +0.99% 194,353 192,440 -11.53% 371,938 420,403. Cumulative deliveries of Ford pickups in the United States increased nearly one percent to 194,353 units in Q2 2022, comprised of:. 19,508 units of the Ford Maverick, and. 16,201...
fordauthority.com
No. 4 Nascar Mustang Finishes Dead Last At Kansas September 2022: Video
Kansas Speedway was not kind to the Nascar Mustang teams on September 11th, 2022, but was especially hard on the No. 4 Ford Mustang of Kevin Harvick. When it was all said and done, Harvick’s No. 4 Mustang was scored 36th, or dead last in the Cup Series field.
fordauthority.com
Patent Filing Suggests Ford Vehicles Could Get Automatic Rear Defroster
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an automatic rear defroster, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on June 11th, 2019, published on September 6th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11433742. The Ford Authority Take. After experimenting with ways to eliminate fog from auto glass, Ford has...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Transit XLT In New Blue Mist Color: Real World Photo Gallery
The 2023 Ford Transit XLT dropped the Blue Jeans exterior hue that was previously offered for the 2022 model year, making way for two new blue paint color options. One of these new colors is a darker hue known as Blue Metallic, while the other is much lighter and called Blue Mist. Recently, Ford Authority snapped some photos of a 2023 Ford Transit XLT wearing the subtle Blue Mist exterior color.
fordauthority.com
Next-Generation Ford Ranger Gets Five-Star ANCAP Safety Rating
Production and deliveries of the next-generation Ford Ranger are well underway across some parts of the globe, beginning with Ford Manufacturing Thailand (FTM) in May, while production is scheduled to ramp up at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa in October. Order banks for the all-new Ranger opened in Europe this month while the mid-size pickup just launched in six additional countries this week with more than 40 on the slate, but neither it nor the next generation Ford Ranger Raptor will arrive in the U.S. until 2023 for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority reported back in August. Meanwhile, in Australia, the next-generation Ford Ranger has already launched amid some now-resolved teething problems, and will soon be joined by the Ranger Raptor and Everest. However, it has already aced its safety testing recently conducted by the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP).
Comments / 0