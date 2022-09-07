Read full article on original website
Here’s How Many 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pickups Were Sold In August
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning continues to exceed FoMoCo’s expectations in terms of consumer demand for the all-electric pickup, which far exceeded the automaker’s production capacity from the start. While it works to secure the raw materials it needs to ramp up production in the coming years, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning continues to see sales increase with each passing month. According to The Blue Oval’s August sales report, that trend continued last month, too.
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Gets Special Rebate For Certain Markets
For the 2022 model year, the Ford Mustang Mach-E was available with a $2,500 discount in certain markets for buyers that opted for the automaker’s Options Plan, which is somewhat of a hybrid between a lease and traditional financing. Now, the automaker is offering a similar yet slightly less-enticing discount for the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E as well, according to a dealer bulletin recently seen by Cars Direct.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Fleet Joins London Ambulance Service
Law enforcement and emergency services are showing increasing interest in the Ford Mustang Mach-E as fleet vehicles in an effort to cut back on carbon emissions. As Ford Authority previously detailed, the electric crossover was the first EV to pass Michigan State Police tests, and was spotted in use by the FBI for day-to-day operations. It’s also been used to help train ambulance drivers in the Netherlands as they learn to navigate traffic. Now, a fleet of converted Mustang Mach-E models have joined the London Ambulance Service for rescue operations.
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Outfitted With Wireless Charging Tech
The concept of charging all-electric vehicles wirelessly is nothing new, as that particular idea has been batted around for years now in a number of ways. In fact, the state of Michigan is aiming to build the very first wirelessly charging road in the coming years, while Ford has filed patents for a hands-free charging system and an EV haptic feedback system over the past few months. Now, a company called WiTricity is set to debut a 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E with wireless charging technology at the upcoming Detroit Auto Show.
Upcoming Ford 6.8L V8 May Begin Production Next Year
The forthcoming Ford 6.8L V8 engine has been the subject of various rumors for years, and now, it appears that the new powerplant will finally launch at some point in the coming months. As Ford Authority exclusively reported last week, the refreshed 2023 Ford Super Duty is expected to feature this brand new powerplant. However, while speaking about the automaker’s V8 production issues in Canada last week, Unifor Local 200 president John D’Agnolo also revealed that the Ford 6.8L V8 may actually enter production next year.
2024 Ford Mustang Teaser Shows Start / Stop Button, V8 Rumble: Video
With the all-new, next-generation S650 2024 Ford Mustang set to debut at an event dubbed ‘The Stampede” on Woodward Avenue in just a couple of days, The Blue Oval has been releasing a number of teasers to whet our appetites ahead of that highly-anticipated unveiling. Late last month, that began with a sound clip of the pony car’s V8 powerplant, which was followed by a short video showing off the GT’s badge and trunk with some special luggage inside. Now, FoMoCo is back with yet another short teaser, this time revealing the 2024 Mustang’s start/stop button and giving us a few quick revs from its V8 powerplant.
Ford Dealer In Mexico Debuts New Showroom Concept
Ford has been reinventing its dealership experience across the globe in recent years, unveiling a new “Ford Signature” dealership in Rio de Janeiro back in 2020, as well as launching a fully online car buying platform in Mexico last year. With Ford Mexico set to become a global technology and business hub for the automaker in the coming years, it makes sense that at least one Ford dealer in that country would continue to receive some enhancements – in spite of a solid performance there in some recent studies. Now, that’s precisely what has happened, as a new Signature Ford dealer showroom has opened in Carretera Poza Rica Cazones.
Minor Ford F-150 Lightning Teardown Reveals Interesting Details: Video
It’s certainly interesting to discover what makes a particular car tick, and now that the automotive industry is staring down the age of the electric vehicle, curiosity has led some technicians to tear into the guts of their EVs. As Ford Authority previously reported, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has already been subject to a teardown by some inquisitive gearheads. Now, a Ford F-150 Lightning has found itself under the knife, as the usual suspects that appear on the Hoovie’s Garage YouTube channel took a look under the EV pickup’s skin.
We Render A Ford Mustang Mach-E Sedan, Which Could Happen
The 2024 Ford Mustang is right around the corner, a muscle car that will likely harness an almost absurd amount of power thanks to its formidable V8 engine. The next-gen Mustang could very well be the last Blue Oval product to feature an internal combustion engine as the automaker pivots toward a future of all-electric vehicles. There are rumblings that an electric Mustang could be on the way too. It could be argued that the Mustang Mach-E fills this slot in The Blue Oval’s lineup, but it is a crossover and not a “true” muscle car or coupe. With that in mind, Ford Authority undertook the challenge of rendering a hypothetical Ford Mustang Mach-E sedan to get an idea of what one could look like.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Assembly Plant Launches Beekeeping Program
Ford was recognized as the 2022 Industry Leader for Environmental Efforts, thanks to its focus and repeated emphasis on finding ways to maintain sustainability. The automaker aims to have GHG emissions halved by 2030 in the U.S., and Ford Mexico has spearheaded The Blue Oval’s sustainability initiatives to support those efforts. Notably, the Cuautitlan Assembly plant, which is responsible for production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, has its own water treatment plant that recycles 70 percent of the water used in the facility’s operations and diverts the remaining 30 percent to irrigation. The factory also has a rainwater collection system that captures and provides 25 percent of the plant’s needed water supply. Now, Cuautitlan Assembly aims to increase its green efforts by implementing a large beekeeping program.
Ford Pickup Sales Grew Slightly During Second Quarter 2022
RANGER -52.64% 16,201 34,205 -42.03% 33,840 58,371. F-SERIES +0.26% 158,644 158,235 -17.32% 299,345 362,032. TOTAL +0.99% 194,353 192,440 -11.53% 371,938 420,403. Cumulative deliveries of Ford pickups in the United States increased nearly one percent to 194,353 units in Q2 2022, comprised of:. 19,508 units of the Ford Maverick, and. 16,201...
Ford Bronco Tube Door Installation Looks Pretty Simple: Video
Tube doors are a must for any Ford Bronco owner who wants to experience the open air while driving and still maintain structural integrity and safety of their SUV. Fortunately, there are tube door kits available directly from The Blue Oval as an optional extra. The tube door kits can be installed by a dealer if the vehicle owner prefers, but the good news is that the doors are relatively easy to install for those interested in taking matters into their own hands, as Stage 3 Motorsports demonstrates in a video.
Ford Bronco Three-Inch Cowl Hood From Cervini’s Now Available
The Ford Bronco has been one of the most heavily-customized vehicles on earth since its launch, which isn’t a huge surprise given the fact that it’s so easy to customize. Regardless, owners have a bevy of options to choose from if they want to differentiate their SUV from everyone else’s, including everything from lift kits to exhaust systems and everything in between – a list that even includes entire, turn-key custom builds. Now, Cervini’s has added to that rapidly expanding list with a new three-inch cowl hood for the Ford Bronco that gives it a bit more clearance underneath, as well as a sportier look.
2023 Lincoln Corsair Debuts With Sync 4, ActiveGlide, And New Interior
Ford Authority has reported extensively on the forthcoming, refreshed 2023 Lincoln Corsair over the past several months, outlining a number of changes coming to the luxurious crossover including its revised exterior styling, a redesigned interior, and the deletion of optional turbocharged Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost engine. Now, the 2023 Lincoln Corsair has been officially revealed, giving us a complete look at the newly-refreshed model and all of its updates.
Next-Generation Ford Ranger Gets Five-Star ANCAP Safety Rating
Production and deliveries of the next-generation Ford Ranger are well underway across some parts of the globe, beginning with Ford Manufacturing Thailand (FTM) in May, while production is scheduled to ramp up at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa in October. Order banks for the all-new Ranger opened in Europe this month while the mid-size pickup just launched in six additional countries this week with more than 40 on the slate, but neither it nor the next generation Ford Ranger Raptor will arrive in the U.S. until 2023 for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority reported back in August. Meanwhile, in Australia, the next-generation Ford Ranger has already launched amid some now-resolved teething problems, and will soon be joined by the Ranger Raptor and Everest. However, it has already aced its safety testing recently conducted by the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP).
Ford Ranger Incentive Offers Up To 3.9 Percent APR In September 2022
A Ford Ranger incentive offers 3.9 percent APR financing for 60 months during September 2022. The incentive is available only in some regions. Ford Ranger incentive offers vary by market during September 2022. As such, we’re listing offers for four major U.S. markets below:. New York City: 3.9 percent...
Win This Rapid Red 2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, Plus $25K
The S550 Ford Mustang is nearing the end of its life cycle, with the all-new S650 generation 2024 Mustang set to debut next week. However, the current-gen Shelby GT500 still remains firmly atop the pony car hierarchy with copious amounts of power, style, and corner-carving capacity, making it a highly desirable – and frequently marked-up – vehicle. One lucky person is going to bring home this Rapid Red 2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 courtesy of a sweepstakes hosted by the Shelby American Collection, however, plus $25k in cash to spend however they see fit.
Stock Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Races Hennessey Venom 1000: Video
The Hennessey Venom 1000 is a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 kitted out with one hell of a tune, making it much more powerful than its stock counterparts. We’ve seen one of these high-performance muscle cars show its stuff on the dyno and the track in the past, cranking 1,000 horsepower and 850 pound-feet of torque from its supercharged 5.2L Predator V8. It’s been pitted against other performance vehicles such as the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S, proving that horsepower wins every time. Recently, Hennessey decided to see how the stock Mustang Shelby GT500 stacks up against the Venom 1000, just for comparison’s sake, and the results are pretty interesting.
