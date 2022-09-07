LIE Lanes to Be Closed for Resurfacing Work

The westbound Long Island Expressway will be closed to traffic between State Route 454/Veterans Memorial Highway and Route 231 in the Towns of Islip, Smithtown, and Huntington from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., weeknights, beginning Wednesday night.

The state Department of Transportation said the closing will allow a pavement resurfacing project to go forward. All traffic will be detoured onto the North Service Road.

Additionally, one westbound lane will be closed between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. The closures are expected to continue for approximately three weeks, weather permitting.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

