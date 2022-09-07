Read full article on original website
Annual Turtle Fest Sept. 10-11 at Gulf State Park Pier
Annual Turtle Fest Sept. 10-11 at Gulf State Park Pier. It’s turtle time at Gulf State Park Pier. The Sept. 10-11 Turtle Fest will be all about the amazing sea turtles in the Gulf of Mexico. You can learn about these marine animals from the experts throughout the day. Activties include games and a scavenger hunt that will take you on an exploration on the pier. Cost is $3 per person for visitors to sightsee on the pier.
Other wealthy school systems will look closely at how O.B. resolves funding issues with state
Other wealthy school systems will look closely at how O.B. resolves funding issues with state. If the normal rules that are applied to state funding for education are followed, the Orange Beach Board of Education instead of getting money from the state could owe as much as $7 million, according to Baldwin County School System Chief Financial Officer John Wilson.
35th Annual Alabama & Florida Coastal Clean-ups are Sept. 17
35th Annual Alabama & Florida Coastal Clean-ups are Sept. 17. Show your support for Alabama and Northwest Florida waterways by participating in the 35th Annual International Coastal Cleanup scheduled for Saturday, September 17 from 8 a.m. ‘til noon. Clean-ups are scheduled at multiple sites along the Alabama coastline as well as at the Perdido Key State Recreation Area.
Waterways Bridge is on ALDOT bid letting list for the third time
Waterways Bridge is on ALDOT bid letting list for the third time. The on-again, off-again Alabama Department of Transportation bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway is on for the third time. The state announced the estimated $80 million bridge project would be on the bid letting list for Sept. 30. It...
KV Memorial Fishing Tourney slated Sept. 23-24 in O.B.
KV Memorial Fishing Tourney slated Sept. 23-24 in O.B. The 11th Annual Kenny Vines Memorial Fishing Tournament, hosted by Tacky Jacks in Orange Beach will be held on Sept. 23-24-25. The tournament includes offshore categories for Billfish (Catch & Release), Swordfish, Tuna, Dolphin, Wahoo and Junior Anglers with proceeds benefiting The Billfish Foundation and local charities. Kenny Vines, KV to his friends, was a passionate fisherman and conservationist who passed away in 2011.
Island Food Pantry Sept. 10 at The Island Church
The Island Church in Orange Beach will host its next Island Mobile Food Pantry on Saturday, Sept. 10. Baldwin County families that would like to receive a 50 pound box of food are asked to call Lisa in the church office at 251-967-4840 to receive more details. The food will be distributed with a drive thru. Participants will be required to pre-register, and families are asked to arrive no later than 8 a.m. Space is limited to the first 200 families that register through the office. The church is located at 25550 Canal Rd.
Clearing Reefs of Lionfish
Freedom Boat Club provided the transportatiaon, and (L to R) Chase Russel, Scott Christenson, and Bruce Bernard provided the expertise when the trio visited 10 artificial reefs off of the coast of Orange Beach and removed more than 70 invasive lionfish. Native to coral reefs in the tropical waters of the South Pacific and Indian Oceans. This species threatens the well-being of Gulf of Mexico coral reefs and other marine ecosystems.
Eco Clean Marine, a local non-profit, will host Oct. 1 trash pick-up at Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores
Eco Clean Marine, a local non-profit, will host Oct. 1 trash pick-up at Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores. A local non-profit, Eco Clean Marine, will host a trash pick-up in Gulf Shores on Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. Volunteers are asked to meet at Tacky Jacks at 9 a.m. to pick up trash around the Waterway Village neighborhood for an hour. (Buckets, gloves, beverages provided).
Phase I of CoastAL should be open by end of September
Phase I of CoastAL should be open by end of September. Phase I of the beachfront CoastAL development in Orange Beach, which includes a retail shop and outdoor bar, should be open by the end of September, according to owner John McInnis of Orange Beach Land Company. In December of...
G.S. to spend $93K on Bodenhamer Center parking lot
G.S. to spend $93K on Bodenhamer Center parking lot. At the Sept. 6 work session, the Gulf Shores City Council will consider awarding a contract to Civil Southeast to design the improvements to the Bodenhamer Center parking lot. The proposal is for $77,800 and in April the city also paid the company $15,200 to Civil Southeast for preliminary survey and design work.
Beginner pickleball play Wednesdays in Gulf Shores
Beginner pickleball play Wednesdays in Gulf Shores. Bama Beach Pickleball Club is back with its beginners’ play day program at Christ Church in Gulf Shores. Play will be from 1 – 4 p.m. every Wednesday and play is limited to those who want to either learn the game or for those who are just starting their pickleball careers and want to play with other beginners to hone their skills. Cost is $3 for club members and $5 for non-members.
Baldwin County Fair scheduled Sept. 20-24 in Robertsdale
Baldwin County Fair scheduled Sept. 20-24 in Robertsdale. The 71st Annual Baldwin County Fair will be held Sept. 20-24 at The Fairgrounds in Robertsdale. Fair hours are Tuesday through Thursday 5 – 11p.m., Friday from 5 p.m. – 1 a.m. and Saturday from 2 -11 p.m. Free parking is offered at The Fairgrounds. For more info, visit baldwincofair.com or call 251-947-3247.
Bama Beach Pickleball Club Raises $20K For Gastric Cancer Foundation
Bama Beach Pickleball Club and Foley Sports Tourism sponsored an Aug. 24-28 pickleball tournament that, with the support of Foley Sports Tourism and a wide range of local sponsors, including lead sponsor Community Senior Life in Orange Beach, raised over $20,000 for The Gastric Cancer Foundation. Many thanks to sponsors and the 30 plus volunteers who helped run the tourney. Under the direction of Eddie McDonald, the pickleball ambassador for Baldwin County, 367 players from 11 states played 699 matches. Playerss’ ages ranged from 14 to 81, and 200 medals were presented in 5 categories. Pictured: Volunteers, players and fans filled the Foley Event Center throughout the five day tourney.
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo hosts Sept. 30 beer tasting
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo hosts Sept. 30 beer tasting. The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will host Zoo Brew: The Sloth Crawl on Friday, Sept. 30 from 6:30 p.m. ‘til 9 p.m. Enjoy an evening of beer tastings, food catered by Safari Club Restaurant, live music by Grits & Greens, meet and greets with animals, and more. All proceeds benefit the Zoo and support sloth conservation efforts in South America.
G.S. Earns Top 10 Grade For Resident Satisfaction
Gulf Shores, Ala. – The City of Gulf Shores has been named a Leading the Way Award Winner by ETC Institute for ranking in the top 10 percent of all U.S. cities in terms of resident satisfaction based on the city’s 2021 Resident Satisfaction Survey.The city earned high marks for quality of services, customer service provided by city employees and return value for local taxes and fees paid. “This is a direct result of our department heads and city staff’s day-to-day execution and commitment to our community. Without their work, we would never be able to deliver these services so exceptionally,” said City Councilman Philip Harris. G.S. also scored high grades for visibility of police in neighborhoods and overall quality of police services. The city plans to continue administering Resident Satisfaction Surveys on a bi-annual basis. The next survey date is spring of 2024. Pictured: City Administrator, Steve Griffin, Gulf Shores Public Engagement Manager, Lindsey Hart, Mayor Robert Craft.
South Bald. Democrats candidates night Sept. 8
A meet the candidates forum sponsored by the South Baldwin Democratic Club will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Foley Civic Center, located at 407 E. Laurel St. in downtown Foley. It will be live streamed on South Baldwin Democrats facebook. Democratic candidates from governor to county commissioner will bring their platforms to the podium. Hosting will be Cartoonist J. D. Crowe, known across Alabama for his humorous cartoons and essays. Crowe won the 2020 FRK Human Rights Award for Editorial Cartoons and regularly speaks on newsworthy state and local issues.
Maidens in Pink Stilettos Cornhole Tourney Sept. 24
Maidens in Pink Stilettos Cornhole Tourney Sept. 24. The 2nd Annual Maidens in Pink Stilettos Cornhole Tournament will be held Sept. 24 at The Boat Bar at The Wharf in Orange Beach. First throw is at 11 a.m. Get your team and your bags ready, and come out to “Toss with a Cause” with the Maidens and its sponsors. Proceeds will benefit Mary’s Shelter and The Lighthouse. All games in the double elimination tourney will be played using ACA rules/scoring. This is a rain or shine event. In addition to a $500 cash prize, there will be second and third place prizes. For additional registration info and sponsor opportunities, email mipsfundraising@Gmail.com or call 251-747-2530. Sponsor forms can be mailed to Kim Hychee, 14730 Summerdale, AL. 36580.
Nov. 9 Autism Pensacola fundraiser a fest highlight
Nov. 9 Autism Pensacola fundraiser a fest highlight. Sonny Throckmorton and Rock Killough will headline The Sunset Cork Room’s Annual Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival (FBISF) fundraiser for Autism Pensacola on Nov. 9 from 6-9 p.m. Yhe FBISF Autism Awareness Night includes a silent auction, with the bid...
Free business cyber security seminar Sept. 27 in G.S.
Free business cyber security seminar Sept. 27 in G.S. The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, Alabama Small Business Development Center and the New Hands to Hands Business Center at the First Presbyterian Church of Gulf Shores are hosting a free cyber security seminar for businesses on Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. at 309 East 21st Ave, Gulf Shores AL 36542. Registration is required at asbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events. Parking is also free, and lunch is provided. Explore a proactive approach to cybersecurity with today’s workforce by identifying threats, myths and applying effective solutions to stay digitally safe.
Registration opens for O.B’s adult Continuing Excellence programs
Registration opens for O.B’s adult Continuing Excellence programs. Registration is open for The City of Orange Beach’s adult Continuing Excellence program at the Orange Beach Recreation Center and other facilities. Although the programs are free, registration is required and must be completed online via ActiveNet. For more program info, email jjlangston@orangebeachal.gov. For ActiveNet questions, email manderson@orange beachal.gov. Programs offered include ballet, tap & jazz, sewing, beginner spanish, beginner portuguese, beginner french and self portrait art. Pictured: Uilma Meehan hosts a party for her Beginner Portuguese class where the students enjoy cultural foods and conversation.
