Gulf Shores, Ala. – The City of Gulf Shores has been named a Leading the Way Award Winner by ETC Institute for ranking in the top 10 percent of all U.S. cities in terms of resident satisfaction based on the city’s 2021 Resident Satisfaction Survey.The city earned high marks for quality of services, customer service provided by city employees and return value for local taxes and fees paid. “This is a direct result of our department heads and city staff’s day-to-day execution and commitment to our community. Without their work, we would never be able to deliver these services so exceptionally,” said City Councilman Philip Harris. G.S. also scored high grades for visibility of police in neighborhoods and overall quality of police services. The city plans to continue administering Resident Satisfaction Surveys on a bi-annual basis. The next survey date is spring of 2024. Pictured: City Administrator, Steve Griffin, Gulf Shores Public Engagement Manager, Lindsey Hart, Mayor Robert Craft.

GULF SHORES, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO