Gigi Hadid Steps Out Solo Following Leonardo DiCaprio Fling: See Photos From Her Night on the Town

By Katherine Schaffstall
In Touch Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IN8WZ_0hltIVDL00

Stepping out. Gigi Hadid attended a private party for her new clothing line by herself following her summer fling with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Gigi, 27, was the guest of honor at the New York City event on Tuesday, September 6, which celebrated the launch of her knitwear brand, Guest in Residence.

The model stunned while rocking a form-fitting champagne corset that she layered over an unbuttoned bubblegum pink button-down. She completed the look with ivory trousers, pointed-toe pumps and a mini leather Miu Miu bag.

The brand’s Instagram account took to their Stories to give fans a glimpse into the party, which was attended by Gigi’s famous friends including Taylor Swift, Tan France and Antoni Porowski. Her family members, including her dad, Mohamed Hadid, and sister Bella Hadid, were in attendance.

One famous face that wasn’t in attendance was Leo, 47. While the Titanic actor recently split from Camila Morrone in late August, multiple sources confirmed to In Touch that he and Gigi have been quietly seeing each other. “Leo and Gigi have hooked up a few times this summer,” one insider revealed.

“They have known each other for several years. They’re super attracted to each other,” the source continued about the pair, adding, “She is exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude.”

The insider added that Leo and Gigi’s romance isn’t serious. “It’s casual and not a constant thing. But they have lots of mutual friends,” they shared. However, a third source noted that the Great Gatsby star and Los Angeles native are only close friends.

The coupling makes sense, as Leo has been known to date models. Before his relationship with Camila, 25, the Revenant star famously dated models including Bar Refaeli, Nina Agdal and Gisele Bündchen.

Prior to her romance with Leo, Gigi dated Zayn Malik on and off from November 2015 until January 2019. They rekindled their romance in November 2020 and Gigi became pregnant a few months later with their daughter, Khai.

The supermodel and One Direction alum, 29, split for a final time in October 2021 after he got into a heated argument with her mom, Yolanda Hadid. They are now focused on being “healthy coparents” to their daughter, a source told In Touch at the time.

Keep scrolling to see photos from Gigi’s celebration.

