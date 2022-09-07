Blake William Watson was born Sept. 1, 2000, in Jackson, Tennessee. Blake passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Chester County. A heavy equipment operator for Jones Brothers Construction, he truly enjoyed his job. He also loved riding RZRs, basketball and golf, anything outdoors. He loved to aggravate his brothers, but his greatest love was spending time with his family. Survivors include his parents, Michael and Christy Funderburk; three brothers, Dylan Scott, Lane Funderburk and Kyler Watson; four sisters, Katelyn Funderburk, Kourtlyn Watson, Kaleigh Watson and Caitlyn Allen; his fiance, Caitlon McPeake; his grandparents, Weldon Funderburk, Gail Mayo and Debbie Smith; and nieces and nephews, Madison Scott, Jaylen Scott, Easton Allen, Cason Allen and Emerson Kate Allen. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Pendergrass.

JACKSON, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO