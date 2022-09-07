Read full article on original website
Related
readtheleader.com
Madison County commissioner charged fees to perform marriages
A new investigative report by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, working in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, has been released and focuses on a county commissioner in Madison County. The county commissioner violated state law by charging a $50-$60 fee to officiate marriage ceremonies in Madison County. Investigators...
readtheleader.com
Rita Ann Cagle
Rita Ann Cagle, 70, of Holladay, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at her home in Holladay, Tenn. She is survived by her sons, Thomas Joe Cagle of Parsons and Bobby Joe Cagle of Parsons; brother, William Hayes of Holladay, Tenn.; sisters, Kathy Hayes of Holladay, Tenn. and Etta Mallard of Dyersburg, Tenn.; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
readtheleader.com
Adams’ second appeal denied; 2017 conviction upheld
On Friday, Sept. 8, an appellate judge denied all motions for an appeal for Zachary Rye Adams filed by his attorney, Jennifer Thompson. Adams, who was convicted in 2017 for the first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated rape of Holly Bobo is currently serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for his part in the crime.
readtheleader.com
Blake William Watson
Blake William Watson was born Sept. 1, 2000, in Jackson, Tennessee. Blake passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Chester County. A heavy equipment operator for Jones Brothers Construction, he truly enjoyed his job. He also loved riding RZRs, basketball and golf, anything outdoors. He loved to aggravate his brothers, but his greatest love was spending time with his family. Survivors include his parents, Michael and Christy Funderburk; three brothers, Dylan Scott, Lane Funderburk and Kyler Watson; four sisters, Katelyn Funderburk, Kourtlyn Watson, Kaleigh Watson and Caitlyn Allen; his fiance, Caitlon McPeake; his grandparents, Weldon Funderburk, Gail Mayo and Debbie Smith; and nieces and nephews, Madison Scott, Jaylen Scott, Easton Allen, Cason Allen and Emerson Kate Allen. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Pendergrass.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
readtheleader.com
Chester L. Johnson
Chester L. Johnson, 90, of Wildersville, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at his home in Wildersville. He is survived by his wife, Nellie J. Johnson of Wildersville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Buck Johnson; son, Randy Johnson;...
Comments / 0