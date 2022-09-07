ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montauk, NY

longisland.com

Suffolk DA: Montauk Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Manslaughter

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced the sentencing of 50-year-old Joseph Grippo for Manslaughter in the First Degree for fatally bludgeoning an ex-girlfriend’s love interest. Grippo was sentenced today to 20 years in prison plus 5 years post release supervision. “No amount of incarceration will bring...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
danspapers.com

Montauk Man Gets 20 Years for Killing Ex’s Lover

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. An ex-convict from Montauk who admitted killing the 38-year-old man who was the killer’s ex-girlfriend’s love interest in 2019 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison plus 5 years post release supervision. Judge Stephen Braslow sentenced 50-year-old Joseph...
MONTAUK, NY
Daily Voice

Bay Shore Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Shooting Into Home Occupied By Children

A 43-year-old Long Island man was sentenced for kidnapping and for shooting into homes, narrowly missing a toddler in one incident. Robert Oliver was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty to charges including second-degree kidnapping and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
BAY SHORE, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Huntington Station grand larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who stole allegedly money from a Huntington Station store this month. Two males and a female allegedly stole approximately $2,600 from a cashier while making a purchase...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Serious Accident Closes Flanders Road

Update September 9, 2:15 p.m. : Pedestrian Struck On Flanders Road Flanders Road was open by 2:10 p.m. after a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Southampton... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A Prospect Avenue resident told Southampton Village Police on August 29 that the previous day his...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

East Hampton DWI Arrests For The Week Of September 8

Steven P. Thompson, 36, of Bay Shore was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on August 21, at 2:41 a.m. and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor. According to police, at... more. Jinsop R. Parra-Gutama, 30, of East Hampton was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on August 16, at 12:08 a.m. and charged with misdemeanor DWI. According to police, at 11:41 p.m., police pulled him over while he was driving east on Cedar Street after seeing his driver’s side window was shattered and the driver side mirror broken in what appeared to have been a prior accident. Police said he appeared to have been drinking and arrested him. John Brown, 43, of East Hampton was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on August 23 at 9:28 p.m. and charged with misdemeanor ... 1 Sep 2022 by Staff Writer.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Police Reports For The Week Of September 18

MONTAUK — The owner of a Montauk Highway store contacted Town Police on August 9 to report that on July 30, an end-of-day inventory check revealed a brown dress valued... more. SPRINGS — A 43-year-old East Hampton man was charged with harassment in the second degree on July 5...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
News 12

ALERT CENTER: 2 arrested for drug, gun possession in Greenport

Police say a two people have been arrested for drug and gun possession in Greenport. According to police, police executed a search warrant at a Greenport residence on Thursday morning. During the search, a large quantity of drugs were seized as well as a loaded handgun. Police say two residents...
GREENPORT, NY
longisland.com

West Babylon Man Charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney has announced the indictment of Treyvius Tunstall, a 22-year-old man accused of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, after he allegedly attacked an employee and customers inside, as well as in the parking lot, of a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Patchogue.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Public Safety
longisland.com

Wanted for Trying to Steal a Ferrari in Montauk

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and East Hampton Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who damaged a vehicle and stole a bicycle in Montauk. A man attempted to steal an unlocked 1987 Ferrari 328 GTS, causing damage to the vehicle’s electrical components, from the parking lot of Montauk Manor, located at 236 Edgemere St., on August 21 at approximately 4 a.m. The man then stole a blue Salsa Bucksaw bicycle from a bike rack affixed to a 2008 Toyota. The stolen bicycle has a value of approximately $5,000.
MONTAUK, NY

