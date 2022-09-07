Read full article on original website
Cops: Riverhead man who assaulted hospital security guard in July faces felony assault charge
Riverhead Town Police with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Office today arrested a Riverhead man who allegedly assaulted a security guard while a patient at Peconic Bay Medical Center in July. Police said in a press release Derek Tuck, 44, was arrested at at 11 West Main Street...
Bay Shore Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Shooting Into Home Occupied By Children
A 43-year-old Long Island man was sentenced for kidnapping and for shooting into homes, narrowly missing a toddler in one incident. Robert Oliver was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty to charges including second-degree kidnapping and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Wanted for Huntington Station grand larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who stole allegedly money from a Huntington Station store this month. Two males and a female allegedly stole approximately $2,600 from a cashier while making a purchase...
Serious Accident Closes Flanders Road
Update September 9, 2:15 p.m. : Pedestrian Struck On Flanders Road Flanders Road was open by 2:10 p.m. after a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Southampton... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A Prospect Avenue resident told Southampton Village Police on August 29 that the previous day his...
FBI, Homeland Security Raid Southampton Estate Believed To Be Owned By Russian Billionaire
The FBI and agents from the Department of Homeland Security raided a Southampton estate on September 1 for reasons the departments have not disclosed. The estate at 19 Duck Pond... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A Prospect Avenue resident told Southampton Village Police on August 29 that the previous day his...
Suffolk County Police Department Murders Featured on In Pursuit With John Walsh
Last night, the Suffolk County Police Department Homicide Squad was featured on In Pursuit with...
East Hampton DWI Arrests For The Week Of September 8
Steven P. Thompson, 36, of Bay Shore was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on August 21, at 2:41 a.m. and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor. According to police, at... more. Jinsop R. Parra-Gutama, 30, of East Hampton was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on August 16, at 12:08 a.m. and charged with misdemeanor DWI. According to police, at 11:41 p.m., police pulled him over while he was driving east on Cedar Street after seeing his driver’s side window was shattered and the driver side mirror broken in what appeared to have been a prior accident. Police said he appeared to have been drinking and arrested him. John Brown, 43, of East Hampton was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on August 23 at 9:28 p.m. and charged with misdemeanor ... 1 Sep 2022 by Staff Writer.
East Hampton Police Reports For The Week Of September 18
MONTAUK — The owner of a Montauk Highway store contacted Town Police on August 9 to report that on July 30, an end-of-day inventory check revealed a brown dress valued... more. SPRINGS — A 43-year-old East Hampton man was charged with harassment in the second degree on July 5...
ALERT CENTER: 2 arrested for drug, gun possession in Greenport
Police say a two people have been arrested for drug and gun possession in Greenport. According to police, police executed a search warrant at a Greenport residence on Thursday morning. During the search, a large quantity of drugs were seized as well as a loaded handgun. Police say two residents...
Southampton Village Pays $15,000 In Attorneys’ Fees To Settle FOIL Lawsuit Over Police Data
The Southampton Village Board agreed to pay $15,000 and release Village Police license plate reader data to resolve a Freedom of Information lawsuit brought last year by a group dedicated... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A Prospect Avenue resident told Southampton Village Police on August 29 that the previous day his...
Bronx man dead after suffering medical episode, crashing van on LI
A Bronx man died after he suffered an apparent medical episode and crashed his van on Long Island Wednesday, Suffolk County police said.
West Babylon Man Charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney has announced the indictment of Treyvius Tunstall, a 22-year-old man accused of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, after he allegedly attacked an employee and customers inside, as well as in the parking lot, of a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Patchogue.
Jury selection begins in Thomas Valva murder trial
In just a few hours, jury selection is set to begin in Riverhead for the murder trial of 8-year-old Thomas Valva.
Wanted for Trying to Steal a Ferrari in Montauk
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and East Hampton Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who damaged a vehicle and stole a bicycle in Montauk. A man attempted to steal an unlocked 1987 Ferrari 328 GTS, causing damage to the vehicle’s electrical components, from the parking lot of Montauk Manor, located at 236 Edgemere St., on August 21 at approximately 4 a.m. The man then stole a blue Salsa Bucksaw bicycle from a bike rack affixed to a 2008 Toyota. The stolen bicycle has a value of approximately $5,000.
3 dead after car crashes into utility pole by Long Island firehouse
Three men were killed when the car they were in crashed into a utility pole on Long Island Thursday evening, Suffolk County police said.
