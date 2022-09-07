ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, CA

Deputy accused of killing man and woman surrenders to police, California cops say

By Don Sweeney
 2 days ago

An Alameda County deputy accused of killing a man and woman in a Dublin home has surrendered to police, California officials say.

Devin Williams Jr., 24, who police said in a news release should be considered armed and dangerous , fled the scene of the shooting deaths early Wednesday, Sept. 7..

He surrendered to the California Highway Patrol in Coalinga later in the day , KNTV reported.

Officers responding to a 911 call found the bodies of a man and woman who had been shot to death inside a Dublin home at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, police said.

The caller told police two people had been shot and the gunman had fled in a vehicle, the release said. The man and woman were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams is a former Stockton Police Department officer who joined the Alameda sheriff’s office in 2021, KTVU reported.

Police ask that anyone with information call Lt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department 510-225-5936.

Dublin is a city of 72,000 between San Ramon and Pleasanton east of San Francisco Bay.

