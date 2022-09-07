SALT LAKE CITY — L.R.L. says she was 16 years old when she was forced into an arranged marriage with a first cousin nearly 11 years older than her. She was born and raised a member of "the Order," a polygamous Utah sect often referred to as "the Kingstons" by outsiders, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in 3rd District Court. Her parents were brother and sister and her father had over 300 children by at least 14 wives, it alleges.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO