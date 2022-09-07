Read full article on original website
Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now
SALT LAKE CITY — Despite much of the West seeing record rainfall in August, heightened wildfire conditions have returned to the region, coupled with abnormally high temperatures. Most of the fire activity is confined to the West, where at least 56 fires are burning more than 1,000 acres and...
Storms return to Utah after hot, smoky stretch. How much rain will the state receive?
SALT LAKE CITY — September has already been one for the record books. Salt Lake City's six hottest September days dating back to 1874 were set in the first week of the month, while a seventh day also matched the previous record of 100 degrees. Many new daily and all-time monthly heat records were also set in other parts of the state, as a part of a massive regional heat wave.
US housing slump is here to stay. What does that mean for Utah, the West?
SALT LAKE CITY — As the Federal Reserve continues to wage its war on record high inflation rates, it appears higher interest rates are likely here to stay for at least the next year or even longer — which means the U.S. housing market slump isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond. Here's why that's a problem
SALT LAKE CITY — One fish, two fish, Utah wildlife biologists say don't illegally dump any fish. State wildlife officials are reminding people to not illegally dump fish into ponds after wildlife officials found hundreds of goldfish in a wildlife management pond in the Uinta Mountains last week — and exotic fish at other ponds in the state earlier this year.
10 former Kingston members allege abuse, exploitation in new lawsuit
SALT LAKE CITY — L.R.L. says she was 16 years old when she was forced into an arranged marriage with a first cousin nearly 11 years older than her. She was born and raised a member of "the Order," a polygamous Utah sect often referred to as "the Kingstons" by outsiders, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in 3rd District Court. Her parents were brother and sister and her father had over 300 children by at least 14 wives, it alleges.
When you find a check that expired years ago, can you get it cashed?
BRIGHAM CITY — Ever find an uncashed check stuffed in a birthday card sent to you years ago from a relative? A Utah woman recently found a refund check worth hundreds of dollars from her old phone company. Problem is, it expired 16 years ago. Checks are very old-school,...
Search and rescue crews recover body of man at Flaming Gorge
FLAMING GORGE RESERVOIR — Search and rescue crews have recovered the body of a man who may have drowned at Flaming Gorge Saturday night, Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey said. The man is described as being 35 years old, Bailey said. He had been boating with friends at the...
