Read full article on original website
Related
kittsonarea.com
NWRL requests increased funding from county, Hallock and Karlstad
Over the last several years, the Northwest Regional Library system has been deficit spending due to its reserves being so high. Although the reserves are still in decent standing — 52 percent of the organization’s operating budget — officials agree that deficit budgeting needs to stop. Jim...
AG Week
American Crystal Sugar reaches tentative agreement with union
MOORHEAD, Minn. — American Crystal Sugar Co. on Thursday, Sept. 8, reached a tentative four-year collective bargaining agreement with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers union. BCTGM leaders will recommend passage of the agreement when it is presented to their members on Sept. 13, American Crystal Sugar...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Pennington County Sheriff: Explosion reported near Thief River Falls
(Thief River Falls, MN) -- No injuries were reported after an explosion at a mobile home just outside Thief River Falls Thursday. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office says they received several 911 calls reporting the explosion, and when they arrived they found an active fire. Thief River Falls EMS, Police...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Woman killed in Grand Forks County construction zone crash
GRAND FORKS - A woman was killed in a crash on I-29 in Grand Forks County last night. It happened in a construction zone 8 miles north of Manvel just after 6:30pm. Troopers say the woman was driving a car that collided head-on with a pickup. She died at the scene. Two men from Montana who were in the pickup suffered potential injuries. Both men were wearing seatbelts and their airbags deployed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
trfradio.com
Charges Pending Following Reported Job-Site Theft
Charges are pending following a report of theft in Pennington County. Dustin Paul Turcotte, 39, of Saint Cloud faces charges including Theft & Trespassing. A complainant reported to county authorities Thursday that “some people” could be seen stealing from a job site east of Thief River Falls. According...
KNOX News Radio
Fatality reported in ND construction zone
A two vehicle crash in a construction zone on I-29 north of Manvel has claimed the life of a female driver. The North Dakota Patrol says the victim was traveling north in a Toyota Corolla around 6:30 p.m. when she collided head-on with a southbound pickup. The Toyota came to rest in the median – where it started on fire. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Daily Telegram
'There's a murderer living amongst you' -- Family of slain North Dakota man continue quest for justice
GRAND FORKS – It's been nearly 15 years since 38-year-old Joel Lovelien was beaten to death outside a Grand Forks bar. His family is still seeking justice. Erika Lovelien, Joel’s sister, and Judy Salo, Joel and Erika’s mother, say Joel was loved by his family and co-workers.
trfradio.com
Explosion Reported at a Mobile Home Outside Thief River Falls
Authorities are investigating a reported explosion at a mobile home yesterday just outside Thief River Falls. According to Investigator Scott Mekash, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office received numerous 911 calls. The incident is being investigated by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KNOX News Radio
GFPD: Attempted kidnapping & bartender threatened
Grand Forks police are investigating what they call an attempted kidnapping over the weekend. Authorities say a female and her juvenile child were in the downtown area around 5:30 Sunday evening when they were approached by a female suspect who appeared to be having a mental health crisis. According to police the suspect attempted to grab the child. After a short physical altercation that included the deployment of pepper spray the mother and child were able to get way. The officers located the suspect and transported the woman to Altru for a mental health check and exposure to pepper spray. The case has been forwarded to the Grand Forks State’s Attorney for review.
Comments / 0