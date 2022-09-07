The University of Central Missouri will host a managed archery deer hunt this winter, serving a dual purpose of local deer population control and providing data collection in support of research by UCM biology professor Anna Oller, Ph.D., and graduate student Cameron Priester. The UCM hunts will take place Dec. 5-11, 2022, in the lower Pertle Springs area (not including the golf course) and Jan. 2-6, 2023, in lower and upper Pertle Springs (including the golf course). The Mules National golf course will be closed Jan. 2-6 but Traditions restaurant will remain open normal hours.

WARRENSBURG, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO