Elsie, MI

WILX-TV

Wisner, Washington intersection in Jackson to close for sewer repair

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Jackson have another closure that could impact their commute. According to officials with the city, the intersection of S. Wisner Street and W. Washington Avenue will be closed Tuesday after the sanitary sewer system underneath collapsed and created a small sinkhole. The closure is...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Busy street in Jackson reopens following construction project

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - South West Avenue in Jackson reopened to traffic Thursday following a lengthy construction project. The street was closed to replace a water main and lead service lines between Carlton Boulevard to Michigan Avenue. The project also involved repaving South West Avenue and improving the sidewalks. Additionally,...
JACKSON, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flushing, MI
City
Elsie, MI
WNEM

Midland apartments for older adults getting much-needed upgrades

MIDLAND, Mich. – An affordable housing complex for older adults on low incomes has been getting some much-needed upgrades to both the kitchens and bathrooms. Built in 1968, Cleveland Manor Apartments became the first affordable housing option for Midland County’s senior citizens. Some are thrilled that the renovation...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Major Barry County highway opens after closure caused by disabled trailer

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — It's not unusual for crashes to force West Michigan roads and highways to close for extended periods of time. It is unusual for a crash to keep a road closed for more than 24 hours, but the Michigan Department of Transportation confirmed Wednesday that is what's happening at M-66 and M-79 south of Nashville.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Overturned semi closes I-96 entrance ramp at Pinckney Road for 4 hours

On Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an overturned semi-tractor trailer on the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96 from Pinckney Road (D-19) in Marion Township. The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 48-year-old Commerce Township man was...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Take a step into a Lansing woman’s homegrown paradise

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week in the garden, 6 News Meteorologist Jim Geyer stopped by Carla Iansiti’s home for a tour of her garden. Carla has just about everything you could imagine in her garden, but this year, companion gardening has been big for the “Spartan Tree Hugger.” “So, I have basil, in with […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Meridian Township police seek missing girl

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a missing juvenile girl last seen in the Okemos and East Lansing area. According to authorities, Cerrina Cole left home Aug. 31 and the last contact she had with her family was Sunday. She is described as standing 4 feet, 11...
EAST LANSING, MI
abc12.com

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Bay City truck driver awarded for saving toddler's life

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City truck driver received a national award for saving the life of a toddler wandering along U.S. 31 in the Ludington area last week. The Truckload Carriers Association named truck driver Dallas Steiger a Highway Angel after he pulled over and led the toddler to safety outside the child's home in Mason County's Sherman Township on Aug. 31.
BAY CITY, MI
WILX-TV

‘Bright Walls’ paints the town one last time

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s bittersweet, but Bright Walls is hosting its grand finale this weekend. While the festival is ending, the murals are sure to brighten the Jackson community for many years to come. Organizers say that this is it’s last year because they are simply running out...
JACKSON, MI
WNEM

Owners selling White Horse Tavern after almost 50 years in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A long-time family-owned mid-Michigan restaurant is now looking for a potential buyer. The White Horse Tavern has served the Flint community for almost 50 years. “We never dreamed that it would be the success that it is but a lot of that was attributed to my...
FLINT, MI

