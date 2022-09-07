Read full article on original website
Wisner, Washington intersection in Jackson to close for sewer repair
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Jackson have another closure that could impact their commute. According to officials with the city, the intersection of S. Wisner Street and W. Washington Avenue will be closed Tuesday after the sanitary sewer system underneath collapsed and created a small sinkhole. The closure is...
Boos Recreational Center in Jackson to close for construction, renovations
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Boos Recreation Center will be closed Monday due to construction inside the building and at Loomis Park. The city said it will be closed “until further notice.”. Events scheduled at the Boos Center will be moved to two locations - the Martin Luther King...
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Dimondale, home considered a total loss
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple fire departments worked to put out the flames at a home in Dimondale. The crews responded Friday morning to a home on Pleasant River Drive, just east of N Waverly Road. N Waverly Road south of McCue Road was closed during the fire, but it...
Busy street in Jackson reopens following construction project
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - South West Avenue in Jackson reopened to traffic Thursday following a lengthy construction project. The street was closed to replace a water main and lead service lines between Carlton Boulevard to Michigan Avenue. The project also involved repaving South West Avenue and improving the sidewalks. Additionally,...
Midland apartments for older adults getting much-needed upgrades
MIDLAND, Mich. – An affordable housing complex for older adults on low incomes has been getting some much-needed upgrades to both the kitchens and bathrooms. Built in 1968, Cleveland Manor Apartments became the first affordable housing option for Midland County’s senior citizens. Some are thrilled that the renovation...
Heavy police presence outside Lansing apartments on S. Washington Ave.
There is a heavy police presence outside an apartment complex in Lansing.
Major Barry County highway opens after closure caused by disabled trailer
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — It's not unusual for crashes to force West Michigan roads and highways to close for extended periods of time. It is unusual for a crash to keep a road closed for more than 24 hours, but the Michigan Department of Transportation confirmed Wednesday that is what's happening at M-66 and M-79 south of Nashville.
thelivingstonpost.com
Overturned semi closes I-96 entrance ramp at Pinckney Road for 4 hours
On Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an overturned semi-tractor trailer on the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96 from Pinckney Road (D-19) in Marion Township. The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 48-year-old Commerce Township man was...
Changes could be on the way for EMS ambulance services in Eaton County
Changes could be coming to the Eaton County EMS very soon, and some community leaders say if the changes are made, they could put residents in grave danger.
Take a step into a Lansing woman’s homegrown paradise
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week in the garden, 6 News Meteorologist Jim Geyer stopped by Carla Iansiti’s home for a tour of her garden. Carla has just about everything you could imagine in her garden, but this year, companion gardening has been big for the “Spartan Tree Hugger.” “So, I have basil, in with […]
Meridian Township police seek missing girl
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a missing juvenile girl last seen in the Okemos and East Lansing area. According to authorities, Cerrina Cole left home Aug. 31 and the last contact she had with her family was Sunday. She is described as standing 4 feet, 11...
Police looking for owner of two pigs wandering in Shiawassee County
ARGENTINE TWP, Mich - Shiawassee Central Dispatch posted pictures of two pigs that were found wandering on Braden Road and County Line Road in Byron. If you have any information on who may own the pigs please call Argentine Twp. Police at 810-735-5317. Send pictures of your pets to this...
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Mastodon unearthed in Kent Co. a ‘pretty rare’ find
The Grand Rapids Public Museum and University of Michigan researchers have solved a little more of the mystery surrounding a set of mastodon bones unearthed near the Kent-Newaygo county line.
Bay City truck driver awarded for saving toddler's life
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City truck driver received a national award for saving the life of a toddler wandering along U.S. 31 in the Ludington area last week. The Truckload Carriers Association named truck driver Dallas Steiger a Highway Angel after he pulled over and led the toddler to safety outside the child's home in Mason County's Sherman Township on Aug. 31.
‘Bright Walls’ paints the town one last time
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s bittersweet, but Bright Walls is hosting its grand finale this weekend. While the festival is ending, the murals are sure to brighten the Jackson community for many years to come. Organizers say that this is it’s last year because they are simply running out...
‘We travel!’ - Ingham County Sheriff’s Office retrieves wanted fugitive from Iron County
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies transported a wanted fugitive more than 400 miles back to Mason after they had fled to the Upper Peninsula. They were retrieved from Iron County, located on the west side of the Upper Peninsula, about 10 miles northeast of the Michigan-Wisconsin border.
Owners selling White Horse Tavern after almost 50 years in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A long-time family-owned mid-Michigan restaurant is now looking for a potential buyer. The White Horse Tavern has served the Flint community for almost 50 years. “We never dreamed that it would be the success that it is but a lot of that was attributed to my...
Eaton Theatre in Charlotte to close for a week to keep theater open long term
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A struggling theater is closing for a week in an attempt to stay open for the long term. The Eaton Theatre in Charlotte has already raised ticket prices twice since January. Prices have risen from $5 to $6.50, but that hasn’t brought in enough money.
