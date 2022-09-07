ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

Three dead after shooting in eastern Kentucky

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A shooting in Paintsville Friday morning left three people dead, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s office. Kentucky State Police says it was called to a house on Depot Road in response to a shooting. The Johnson County Sheriff says the call first came in around 10:40 and Paintsville Police responded before requesting backup from the sheriff’s office and KSP.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, KY
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Richmond, KY
Wave 3

Aerial search underway for Ky. women still missing after flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than six weeks after deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County. Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff both lived in the Lost Creek community, which was among the hardest hit places in the area. The two were swept away by floodwaters.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Kentucky State Police#The Richmond Post#Ksp Post 7
WTVQ

Police: 2 Lexington men found with large amount of drugs, open beer bottles in car

CANNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Lexington men after officers say they found open alcohol containers and numerous drugs on Tuesday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a Nissan was seen in Cannon crossing railroad tracks and then the yellow line. The vehicle also had the driver’s side taillight out. A deputy then stopped the car and smelled marijuana coming from inside.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington man wanted for domestic violence-related assaults

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Lexington man wanted for kidnapping and several domestic violence-related assaults is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Aaron Beckner has three active warrants for assault 2nd (domestic violence), one for kidnapping, and a fifth for intimidating a participant in the legal process.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Knox County man captured after running from police two different times

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he got away from them ... twice. In a post on the Knox County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, deputies report back on August 10th, they tried to stop Christopher Stoots, 42, of Flat Lick on Alex Creek Road. Police say he took off and later ran away on foot.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxlexington.com

Missing Lexington man found, Golden Alert canceled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police have canceled the Golden Alert for Kenneth Higgins. He has been located. The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Authorities said Kenneth Higgins, 31, was last seen on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. in the Patchen Drive...
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

Lexington, Kentucky Man Sentenced to Prison for Armed Fentanyl Trafficking

LEXINGTON, KY (September 9, 2022) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Lexington man, Titus Mayhorn, 34, was sentenced on Wednesday to 250 months in prison, by U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell, for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police need help identifying pair seen stealing packages

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are asking for help identifying a man and a woman caught stealing packages from porches in the Hartland neighborhood. Both thefts happened the morning of Aug. 14 on Broadhead Place. In one theft, the victim’s doorbell camera captured a woman with distinctive tattoos stealing mail. In the other, a man got out of a white passenger car and loads up what he can carry from another victim’s porch.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Missing person reported in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff shared a release Tuesday afternoon about a missing person in the London area. Hank Vaughn Jr., 31, was last seen heading to a London business on September 4 around 12:30 p.m. He is described as a 6′2″, 185 pound white man...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Money doesn’t fall from trees, but two dozen homeowners feel like they threw their money away after a tree contractor cashed their checks and didn’t do the work. Mike Hebert only lost a $350 deposit, but when he found customer after customer who faced...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Woman arrested outside Coach Calipari’s home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was arrested outside UK head coach John Calipari’s house on Tuesday, according to police. Both UK and Lexington police were called to Calipari’s house in Lexington Tuesday morning for a case of trespassing. The two agencies arrested Emily Williams outside the gate...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy