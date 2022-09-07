Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Three dead after shooting in eastern Kentucky
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A shooting in Paintsville Friday morning left three people dead, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s office. Kentucky State Police says it was called to a house on Depot Road in response to a shooting. The Johnson County Sheriff says the call first came in around 10:40 and Paintsville Police responded before requesting backup from the sheriff’s office and KSP.
clayconews.com
DISCOVERY OF HUMAN SKELETAL REMAINS IN BURNED STRUCTURE ON HIGHWAY 52 W IN LEE COUNTY, KENTUCKY
BEATTYVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Richmond Post 7 was contacted just after 9:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in reference to possible human remains discovered in Lee County. The initial investigation indicates human skeletal remains were located in a burned structure on...
UPDATE: 3 dead after Paintsville, Kentucky shooting; victims’ families speak out
UPDATE (Sept. 10, 2022, at 1:10 a.m.): Kentucky State Police are still investigating a triple murder in Paintsville, Kentucky. 13 News spoke with family members of the victims Friday night and they say this was heartbreaking when they heard the news. Officials say they responded to the shooting Friday morning. Three people were found in […]
foxlexington.com
Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
Missing Somerset man found safe
The Somerset Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 37-year-old man.
clayconews.com
State Police Seeking Assistance locating two Wanted Fugitives Following Pursuit in Madison County, Kentucky
RICHMOND, KY (September 8, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond is asking for the public’s assistance with locating two wanted fugitives after a vehicle pursuit in Madison County on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The incident occurred just before 4:00 P.M. when...
Wave 3
Aerial search underway for Ky. women still missing after flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than six weeks after deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County. Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff both lived in the Lost Creek community, which was among the hardest hit places in the area. The two were swept away by floodwaters.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies suspect who died after stand-off situation in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the suspect who died after a stand-off situation with police on Tates Creek Road has been released. It’s the second police shooting in Lexington in just over a week. According to the coroner’s office, the man has been identified as 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
Trucker found deceased in vehicle in Rowan County
An investigation is underway in Rowan County after a trucker was found deceased in his vehicle.
WTVQ
Police: 2 Lexington men found with large amount of drugs, open beer bottles in car
CANNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Lexington men after officers say they found open alcohol containers and numerous drugs on Tuesday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a Nissan was seen in Cannon crossing railroad tracks and then the yellow line. The vehicle also had the driver’s side taillight out. A deputy then stopped the car and smelled marijuana coming from inside.
foxlexington.com
Lexington man wanted for domestic violence-related assaults
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Lexington man wanted for kidnapping and several domestic violence-related assaults is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Aaron Beckner has three active warrants for assault 2nd (domestic violence), one for kidnapping, and a fifth for intimidating a participant in the legal process.
wymt.com
Knox County man captured after running from police two different times
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he got away from them ... twice. In a post on the Knox County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, deputies report back on August 10th, they tried to stop Christopher Stoots, 42, of Flat Lick on Alex Creek Road. Police say he took off and later ran away on foot.
foxlexington.com
Missing Lexington man found, Golden Alert canceled
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police have canceled the Golden Alert for Kenneth Higgins. He has been located. The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Authorities said Kenneth Higgins, 31, was last seen on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. in the Patchen Drive...
clayconews.com
Lexington, Kentucky Man Sentenced to Prison for Armed Fentanyl Trafficking
LEXINGTON, KY (September 9, 2022) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Lexington man, Titus Mayhorn, 34, was sentenced on Wednesday to 250 months in prison, by U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell, for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.
wymt.com
Mountain Parkway back open in Clark County after deadly accident
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a serious incident in Clark County. We’re told it happened in the eastbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway at the 4 mile marker, not far from the entrance to the parkway at I-64. The Clark County Coroner told us...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police need help identifying pair seen stealing packages
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are asking for help identifying a man and a woman caught stealing packages from porches in the Hartland neighborhood. Both thefts happened the morning of Aug. 14 on Broadhead Place. In one theft, the victim’s doorbell camera captured a woman with distinctive tattoos stealing mail. In the other, a man got out of a white passenger car and loads up what he can carry from another victim’s porch.
wymt.com
Missing person reported in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff shared a release Tuesday afternoon about a missing person in the London area. Hank Vaughn Jr., 31, was last seen heading to a London business on September 4 around 12:30 p.m. He is described as a 6′2″, 185 pound white man...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Money doesn’t fall from trees, but two dozen homeowners feel like they threw their money away after a tree contractor cashed their checks and didn’t do the work. Mike Hebert only lost a $350 deposit, but when he found customer after customer who faced...
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
WKYT 27
Woman arrested outside Coach Calipari’s home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was arrested outside UK head coach John Calipari’s house on Tuesday, according to police. Both UK and Lexington police were called to Calipari’s house in Lexington Tuesday morning for a case of trespassing. The two agencies arrested Emily Williams outside the gate...
