LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are asking for help identifying a man and a woman caught stealing packages from porches in the Hartland neighborhood. Both thefts happened the morning of Aug. 14 on Broadhead Place. In one theft, the victim’s doorbell camera captured a woman with distinctive tattoos stealing mail. In the other, a man got out of a white passenger car and loads up what he can carry from another victim’s porch.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO