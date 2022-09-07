Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Bryan City Council votes to decrease tax rate
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The city of Bryan held a special City Council meeting on Tuesday and one popular topic on the agenda was the new tax rate proposal. A tax rate of $0.62900 per $100 valuation was proposed by the city of Bryan going into the City Council meeting. Since the proposed tax rate is greater than the no-new-revenue tax rate of $.594252, this means the city of Bryan will increase property taxes for the 2022 tax year.
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Approves $1 Million In Incentives To Apply To $6 Million Dollar Conversion Of The LaSalle Hotel To A Marriott Property
A multimillion dollar renovation of downtown Bryan’s LaSalle Hotel to a Marriott property is expected to be completed in time for the start of next year’s Texas A&M football season. That is after the Bryan city council Tuesday night unanimously voted to give the LaSalle’s new owner $1.1...
wtaw.com
Bryan ISD School Board Continues To Seek Rezoning To Build A New Transportation And Maintenance Center
When voters in Bryan ISD approved a bond package in November 2020, the district’s new transportation and maintenance center was supposed to be built and opened in July 2022. After three proposed sites were rejected, Bryan ISD school board members approved buying land from Blinn College at Leonard Road and Harvey Mitchell Parkway.
wtaw.com
Bryan Fire Department Update on WTAW
Deputy Fire Chief Jordan Gallagher visits with WTAW’s Chris Dusterhoff about the 2023 fiscal year budget, staffing issues, pay restructuring, recruiting new staff, the community paramedic program, the strategic plan progress, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Listen to “Bryan Fire Department...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Health District Receives Shipment Of New COVID Vaccine
The Brazos County health district has announced receiving their first supply of the new COVID vaccine that also targets the newer omicron variant. Those boosters are available for those 18 and older during the health district’s normal pandemic vaccination hours. And patients can receive that booster and their flu shot at the same time.
wtaw.com
C.C. Creations Holds A Groundbreaking Of Their $33 Million Dollar Custom Shirt Printing Facility
The largest custom screen printer in Texas is Bryan/College Station’s C.C. Creations. With Tuesday’s groundbreaking of a $33 million dollar facility in north Bryan, owner and CEO Kenny Lawson expects to jump nationally from eighth to number three. Lawson says their first climate controlled facility is called the...
wtaw.com
College Station Firefighters Respond To Three Structure Fire Alarms In A 22 Hour Period
College Station firefighters respond to three alarms of structure fires in a 22 hour period during the second half of the holiday weekend. Sunday night in the Barracks neighborhood, CSFD responded to what turned out to be smoke generated from a dryer’s lint filter at a home on Cullen Trail.
wtaw.com
TxDOT Gets An Explanation For Thursday Morning’s Traffic Jam At Wellborn Road And Harvey Mitchell Parkway
The Texas department of transportation’s (TxDOT) Bryan district office gets an explanation about Thursday morning’s traffic jam at Wellborn Road and Harvey Mitchell Parkway. The contractor told TxDOT when they started shifting northbound traffic on Harvey Mitchell to new lanes Wednesday night, the contractor determined some restriping had...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest A Landowner For Interfering With A BTU Tree Trimming Crew
Bryan police report a BTU tree trimming crew was threatened twice by a landowner. According to the BPD arrest report, the crew left the first time after 67 year old Dwight Rabe threatened them with a gun. The crew was not able to retrieve their equipment until after Rabe went...
wtaw.com
A Man Awaiting Seven Criminal Trials In Brazos County Courts Is Arrested For Abandoning Puppies
A Bryan man who is awaiting seven criminal trials in Brazos County courts returns to jail on charges of leaving five puppies in a laundry basket outside a convenience store three months ago. 28 year old Tyler Thayer remains in jail following his arrest September 1 on the new charges...
New Andy's Frozen Custard College Station location seeks community feedback for 'Aggieland Jackhammer' local specialty
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Ahead of the frozen custard chain's new location in College Station, Andy's Frozen Custard is looking for community feedback on the location's exclusive treat, which will be called the 'Aggieland Jackhammer'. The flavor combinations College Station residents can vote on for the Aggieland Jackhammer include:
KBTX.com
Last dairyman in Grimes County closes barn doors
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County was known as the Land of Milk and Honey after dairy farms began popping up following World War II. But, that statement is only half true today, as the last dairyman in Grimes County closed his barn doors. Art Courville spent the last 49...
wtaw.com
Grimes County Man Charged With The April 2021 Mass Shooting At Kent Moore Cabinets Tells The Trial Judge He “Has Never Given His Consent To Be Held”
The Grimes County man charged with the April 2021 mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan and shooting a DPS trooper near Iola has issued a nine page declaration of his innocence. Larry Bollin’s letter demands that the trial judge dismiss the murder charge and that he “has never...
kwhi.com
TWO KILLED IN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 105 IN BRENHAM
Two people were killed after a Thursday morning collision in Brenham. Brenham police responded just after 7 a.m. to the 1800 block of Highway 105 for a two-vehicle crash. Once on scene, police say they found a two-door pickup truck and a four-door passenger car that were involved. Preliminary investigation...
KWTX
Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Arrested For Driving With An Invalid License Has Six Prior Convictions And Is Awaiting Two Trials
A Bryan man is arrested for driving with an invalid license with six prior convictions and awaiting trials in two other cases. 31 year old Anthony Tabares was booked into the Brazos County jail for the 23rd time in 13 years following his arrest Monday during the midnight hour near Henderson Park.
Navasota Examiner
Stolen vehicle, drugs uncovered
A Brazos County Constable Deputy uncovered a stolen vehicle, illegal narcotics and over $70,000 in cash during a traffic stop just outside of Navasota. Brazos County Precinct 3 Deputy, Andrew Drake, was patrolling the 27000 block of Texas State Highway 6 in Navasota when he observed a black 2021 GMC AT4 truck displaying fraudulent paper tags on the rear bumper. Knowing fraudulent dealers victimize unknowing car buyers in this manner, as well as, criminals using this tactic to mask criminal activity, Drake initiated a traffic stop.
KBTX.com
First rainbow room opens in Grimes County
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An open house was held Thursday for Grimes County’s new rainbow room. It’s located at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Navasota. Rainbow rooms are resource centers for Child Protective Services caseworkers that are stocked with items for children like diapers, food, clothing, toys and other supplies.
wtaw.com
Traffic Stop By A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Leads To An Arrest For Possessing “Criminal Instruments” And Driving With An Invalid License With Three Convictions
A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy stopped a pickup last Friday during the noon hour for having an outdated tag and not having a front license plate. The arrest report also stated that the truck matches the description of one that was used in recent tire and wheel thefts. And...
KBTX.com
Multiple car burglaries in Bryan after Labor Day weekend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police reported multiple vehicle burglaries in several Bryan neighborhoods today, and they believe the crimes started over Labor Day weekend. When holidays like Labor Day roll around, authorities said its common for thieves to come out and try to tug on people’s car doors. On Sept. 7, Bryan PD received six reports of vehicle burglaries which all happened in different areas in Bryan.
