BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The city of Bryan held a special City Council meeting on Tuesday and one popular topic on the agenda was the new tax rate proposal. A tax rate of $0.62900 per $100 valuation was proposed by the city of Bryan going into the City Council meeting. Since the proposed tax rate is greater than the no-new-revenue tax rate of $.594252, this means the city of Bryan will increase property taxes for the 2022 tax year.

BRYAN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO