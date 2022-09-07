ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Bryan City Council votes to decrease tax rate

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The city of Bryan held a special City Council meeting on Tuesday and one popular topic on the agenda was the new tax rate proposal. A tax rate of $0.62900 per $100 valuation was proposed by the city of Bryan going into the City Council meeting. Since the proposed tax rate is greater than the no-new-revenue tax rate of $.594252, this means the city of Bryan will increase property taxes for the 2022 tax year.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Fire Department Update on WTAW

Deputy Fire Chief Jordan Gallagher visits with WTAW’s Chris Dusterhoff about the 2023 fiscal year budget, staffing issues, pay restructuring, recruiting new staff, the community paramedic program, the strategic plan progress, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Listen to “Bryan Fire Department...
BRYAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Bryan, TX
Government
Bryan, TX
Business
City
Bryan, TX
wtaw.com

Brazos County Health District Receives Shipment Of New COVID Vaccine

The Brazos County health district has announced receiving their first supply of the new COVID vaccine that also targets the newer omicron variant. Those boosters are available for those 18 and older during the health district’s normal pandemic vaccination hours. And patients can receive that booster and their flu shot at the same time.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Tax Rate#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Property Tax Rate On
KAGS

New Andy's Frozen Custard College Station location seeks community feedback for 'Aggieland Jackhammer' local specialty

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Ahead of the frozen custard chain's new location in College Station, Andy's Frozen Custard is looking for community feedback on the location's exclusive treat, which will be called the 'Aggieland Jackhammer'. The flavor combinations College Station residents can vote on for the Aggieland Jackhammer include:
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Last dairyman in Grimes County closes barn doors

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County was known as the Land of Milk and Honey after dairy farms began popping up following World War II. But, that statement is only half true today, as the last dairyman in Grimes County closed his barn doors. Art Courville spent the last 49...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
kwhi.com

TWO KILLED IN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 105 IN BRENHAM

Two people were killed after a Thursday morning collision in Brenham. Brenham police responded just after 7 a.m. to the 1800 block of Highway 105 for a two-vehicle crash. Once on scene, police say they found a two-door pickup truck and a four-door passenger car that were involved. Preliminary investigation...
BRENHAM, TX
KWTX

Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
CAMERON, TX
Navasota Examiner

Stolen vehicle, drugs uncovered

A Brazos County Constable Deputy uncovered a stolen vehicle, illegal narcotics and over $70,000 in cash during a traffic stop just outside of Navasota. Brazos County Precinct 3 Deputy, Andrew Drake, was patrolling the 27000 block of Texas State Highway 6 in Navasota when he observed a black 2021 GMC AT4 truck displaying fraudulent paper tags on the rear bumper. Knowing fraudulent dealers victimize unknowing car buyers in this manner, as well as, criminals using this tactic to mask criminal activity, Drake initiated a traffic stop.
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

First rainbow room opens in Grimes County

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An open house was held Thursday for Grimes County’s new rainbow room. It’s located at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Navasota. Rainbow rooms are resource centers for Child Protective Services caseworkers that are stocked with items for children like diapers, food, clothing, toys and other supplies.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Multiple car burglaries in Bryan after Labor Day weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police reported multiple vehicle burglaries in several Bryan neighborhoods today, and they believe the crimes started over Labor Day weekend. When holidays like Labor Day roll around, authorities said its common for thieves to come out and try to tug on people’s car doors. On Sept. 7, Bryan PD received six reports of vehicle burglaries which all happened in different areas in Bryan.
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy