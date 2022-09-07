Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
La Niña Could Bring a Warmer Than Normal Winter to Texas With an Increased Severe Weather Risk
Next week it will finally start to feel like fall in North Texas, but we are already looking at the winter forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently announced that there was a 91% chance that La Niña conditions would stay in place through November with a 53% chance of La Niña continuing through March 2023.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘I'm Going to Go Back in the Water': Young Florida Keys Shark Attack Survivor Speaks
A resilient young boy who lost part of his leg in a brutal shark attack in the Florida Keys last month said he intends to go back in the water at the exact spot of the encounter. Jameson Reeder Jr. and his family were in the Keys and were snorkeling...
Comments / 0