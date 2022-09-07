Read full article on original website
The Abstract Athlete art exhibition highlights former athletes, veterans turned artists
Sneaker Freaks to hold its 10th anniversary sneaker convention Saturday
Men's Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin's four saves
4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
Football: Smith-Njigba to be a game-time decision among 7 on status report
myfox28columbus.com
CCS looking to bring armed officers back to schools, possible school district police force
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new year may come with a new test for Columbus City Schools regarding school safety. Leading up to the first day of school, the district's head of security quit after he told school board members they needed armed officers in the schools. Now, the...
Owners of east Columbus apartment complex face possible sanctions for code violations
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An apartment complex on the city's east side is facing multiple contempt motions filed by the City of Columbus after continued code violations and lack of security. Paxe Latitude, the owners of the Latitude Five25 Apartments on Sawyer Boulevard, reportedly violated multiple terms of a May...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Fire Union says it's preparing for Intel, influx of calls to Licking County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Since the announcement that Intel would be building in Central Ohio, the area has been flooded with all the changes on the way. Despite the facility landing in Licking County, the Columbus Fire Union is raising concerns about what it means for its department and the city of Columbus.
myfox28columbus.com
CCS projecting low scores when state releases school report cards next week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Leaders within Columbus City Schools announced their projections on performance one week before the state of Ohio releases school ratings and report cards. In most of the five categories measured by the Ohio Department of Education this year, CCS is expecting low scores. "It shows...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus churches among downtown buildings being targeted by suspected vandal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three Columbus churches near downtown are cleaning up pieces of broken stained glass after a suspected vandal is captured on camera targeting the houses of worship. "Someone threw a paver, through the window," said Reverend Stephen Applegate, interim Priest in Charge at Trinity...
WSYX ABC6
Hilliard mom expresses concerns after bus driver leaves kindergartener at wrong stop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Hilliard mom said she feels thankful her son is safe after a bus driver left him at the wrong stop. “There’s no room for error when you’re dealing with somebody’s life and especially a child’s life," Lindsay Aungst said. According...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Zoo hosting Community Days for for Franklin County residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As a thank you to the community for its support, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be hosting a series of Franklin County Community Days. On Sept. 11-13 and Oct. 2-3, the zoo will offer half-priced admission to all Franklin County residents. Community Days also will celebrate local community partners and their service to Franklin County.
Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
myfox28columbus.com
Baby drowns in apartment complex pond, site of at least 6 previous deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A one-year-old boy died in a retention pond at an east Columbus apartment complex that has seen at least six others die in the same water over the last 11 years. The child, who has not been identified, died at the Hartford on the Lake...
myfox28columbus.com
Women speak out about safety while running; "Gender or race shouldn't matter"
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of local runners honored a mother and teacher who was kidnapped and murdered during her morning jog in Tennessee. It was a memorial run for Eliza Fletcher, a young mother and wife who was abducted and killed last week while on her morning jog in Memphis.
myfox28columbus.com
Mayor Ginther asks for patience during process of Donovan Lewis investigation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther sat down with ABC 6/FOX 28 as the community continues to search for answers during the Donovan Lewis investigation. As emotions remain heavy with some community members, Ginther says there has been progress within Central Ohio. "We have made more reforms in the last few years than any time in our city's history," Ginther said.
Intel holds groundbreaking ceremony for new facility in central Ohio - Live Coverage
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — The groundbreaking for Intel’s semiconductor manufacturing facility in central Ohio has officially begun. The company is holding a ceremony in Licking County Friday, nine months after it announced its plans to invest $20 billion into the central Ohio area and build multiple factories in the county.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police issue warning about 2 work-related scams
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police Economic Crime Unit issued a warning Thursday of two scams targeting Columbus residents. Columbus police said the trending scams have come to the attention of officers in recent weeks. In one came, employees receive a text from someone who they...
myfox28columbus.com
City of Circleville issues dead woman notice to demolish property in response to complaint
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A dead woman in Circleville now has two weeks left to respond to a "Notice of Demolition Order" issued by the city's Public Service Department. City leaders issued the order after neighbors started calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers regarding a hazardous property on Hayward Street. The three-bedroom home once owned by Nora Copley was destroyed by fire last March. According to the Pickaway County Auditor, Copley is still the owner of record.
Columbus police chief issues new policy for serving warrants
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is changing its policy on when an arrest warrant can be executed after an officer shot and killed 20-year-old unarmed Black man in the middle of the night. Chief Elaine Bryant sent a memo on Thursday to all sworn personnel that “no pre-planned arrest warrants shall […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Teen injured in shooting at splash pad in south Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say a 16-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting late Friday night at a splash pad in the south Linden area. According to a release, around 11:30 p.m., several juveniles were listening to music in front of a community splash pad in the 1400 block of Brooks Avenue.
WSYX ABC6
Student arrested after bringing gun, marijuana to school in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after bringing a gun and marijuana to school in east Columbus. Officials said a security officer at Mason Run High School called Columbus police just before noon about a student having a gun and marijuana in his backpack. Darrell...
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Council looking for ways to help teen thieves caught up in city car thefts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City council members now working with community partners to identify problems and find solutions for parents looking to stop their kids from breaking in and stealing cars around Central Ohio. "We need to dig deep to provide resources to the parents who may be...
myfox28columbus.com
Health leaders urge Ohioans to keep up with vaccinations
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health held a press conference Thursday regarding COVID-19 vaccines. On Wednesday, Columbus Public Health announced that a limited amount of bivalent COVID-19 booster shots were available. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Director of the Ohio Department of Health, was joined by Dr....
