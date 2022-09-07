ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

CCS projecting low scores when state releases school report cards next week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Leaders within Columbus City Schools announced their projections on performance one week before the state of Ohio releases school ratings and report cards. In most of the five categories measured by the Ohio Department of Education this year, CCS is expecting low scores. "It shows...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Traffic
Columbus, OH
Traffic
City
Columbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus churches among downtown buildings being targeted by suspected vandal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three Columbus churches near downtown are cleaning up pieces of broken stained glass after a suspected vandal is captured on camera targeting the houses of worship. "Someone threw a paver, through the window," said Reverend Stephen Applegate, interim Priest in Charge at Trinity...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Zoo hosting Community Days for for Franklin County residents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As a thank you to the community for its support, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be hosting a series of Franklin County Community Days. On Sept. 11-13 and Oct. 2-3, the zoo will offer half-priced admission to all Franklin County residents. Community Days also will celebrate local community partners and their service to Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
GAHANNA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus City Schools#School Board#K12#Ccs
myfox28columbus.com

Mayor Ginther asks for patience during process of Donovan Lewis investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther sat down with ABC 6/FOX 28 as the community continues to search for answers during the Donovan Lewis investigation. As emotions remain heavy with some community members, Ginther says there has been progress within Central Ohio. "We have made more reforms in the last few years than any time in our city's history," Ginther said.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police issue warning about 2 work-related scams

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police Economic Crime Unit issued a warning Thursday of two scams targeting Columbus residents. Columbus police said the trending scams have come to the attention of officers in recent weeks. In one came, employees receive a text from someone who they...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

City of Circleville issues dead woman notice to demolish property in response to complaint

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A dead woman in Circleville now has two weeks left to respond to a "Notice of Demolition Order" issued by the city's Public Service Department. City leaders issued the order after neighbors started calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers regarding a hazardous property on Hayward Street. The three-bedroom home once owned by Nora Copley was destroyed by fire last March. According to the Pickaway County Auditor, Copley is still the owner of record.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police chief issues new policy for serving warrants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is changing its policy on when an arrest warrant can be executed after an officer shot and killed 20-year-old unarmed Black man in the middle of the night. Chief Elaine Bryant sent a memo on Thursday to all sworn personnel that “no pre-planned arrest warrants shall […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Teen injured in shooting at splash pad in south Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say a 16-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting late Friday night at a splash pad in the south Linden area. According to a release, around 11:30 p.m., several juveniles were listening to music in front of a community splash pad in the 1400 block of Brooks Avenue.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Health leaders urge Ohioans to keep up with vaccinations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health held a press conference Thursday regarding COVID-19 vaccines. On Wednesday, Columbus Public Health announced that a limited amount of bivalent COVID-19 booster shots were available. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Director of the Ohio Department of Health, was joined by Dr....
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy