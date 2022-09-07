ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Metro News

Homicide investigation underway in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Police have started a homicide investigation in Huntington. A body was spotted by a person walking on the railroad tracks near Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue Friday morning at about 7:30. The body was found a short distance from the tracks. Huntington police said they were...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

40-year sentence in Charleston murder case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man is going to prison for 40 years after killing a man in 2019 in Charleston. Jordan Lowrie, 24, was sentenced Thursday by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit following a February guilty plea to second degree murder. Lowrie killed Antwan Curnell, 28, of Dunbar...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Murder investigation underway following Wyoming Street shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department is investigating a homicide following a shooting Friday evening. The incident happened in the 500 block of Wyoming Street. Officers found 49-year-old Norman Sweeney with a single gunshot wound. Authorities pronounced Sweeney dead at the scene. The Criminal Investigation Division is leading...
CHARLESTON, WV
Huntington, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Man arrested after alleged attempted break-in

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County authorities have arrested a man for allegedly attempting to enter a Cross Lanes residence. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Jacob Harrison, of St. Albans, attempted to enter the home on Sun Valley Drive on Thursday when a dog altered the homeowner. A home surveillance camera showed Harrison trying to enter the residence from an outside crawl space. He had additionally gained entry by opening a window.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Police release victim’s name in deadly shooting investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting Friday evening on the city’s West Side. Officers say Norman Sweeney, 49, had suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 killed in shooting on Charleston’s West Side

(UPDATE: 9:10 p.m., September 8, 2022) – Charleston police say officers found Norman Sweeney, 49, with a single gunshot wound. Sweeney was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are developing leads and looking for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleston PD at (304) 348-6400. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person is […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Charleston police investigate shooting death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man is dead after suffering a single gunshot wound on Charleston’s West Side Friday evening. The shooting death, the 12th homicide in Charleston in 2022, occurred in the 500 block of Wyoming Street at around 6:30 p.m. Police said Norman Sweeney, 49, was pronounced...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Accidental shooting leads to arrest in Tornado

TORNADO, W.Va. — A teenager is behind bars following a shooting in Kanawha County that left another teenager hospitalized. Tacoma Barker, 19, was charged Thursday with wanton endangerment, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of...
TORNADO, WV
WSAZ

Troopers investigate cold case in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigation of a cold case resulted Thursday in a heavy law enforcement presence down a rural Boone County road. West Virginia State Police troopers told us they were just outside the town of Jeffrey investigating the case. While troopers wouldn’t tell us which cold case...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman allegedly set fire in Charleston hotel

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was arrested after allegedly starting a fire in a Charleston hotel. According to a criminal complaint, Charleston Police detained a woman in the lobby of the Marriott Hotel on Lee St. The woman admitted to starting taking paper products and setting fire to them in the 8th-floor foyer of the hotel, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Mason County man indicted for murder, burning body

Editor’s Note: Some details from the criminal complaint could be disturbing for some readers. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been indicted in Mason County Circuit Court for murder and allegedly trying to hide the body by burning it. According to Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins, William Lowell Ingram III, 61, of […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

FBI searching for cold case evidence in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police, along with the FBI, are looking for evidence in a cold case in Boone County. The search for human remains is happening in the Jeffery/Hewett Area near an old cold tipple. The WVSP tells 13 News that the search is in relation to a cold case […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man arrested in Dunlow with 77 grams of fentanyl

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—An Ohio man was arrested on drug charges in Dunlow. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says that the Drug Enforcement Unit found a cardboard box containing 77 grams of fentanyl in 10 bags during a traffic stop. They say they also found a handgun, cash, marijuana, and crystal methamphetamine. Timothy Jenkins was […]
DUNLOW, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Man charged in accidental Tornado shooting

UPDATE (7:38 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8): A man has been charged in connection to a shooting this morning in Tornado. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Tacoma Barker, 19, is charged with felony wanton endangerment in the shooting. Deputies say the victim is still in the hospital in stable condition. A criminal complaint […]
TORNADO, WV

