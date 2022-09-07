Read full article on original website
Metro News
Homicide investigation underway in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Police have started a homicide investigation in Huntington. A body was spotted by a person walking on the railroad tracks near Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue Friday morning at about 7:30. The body was found a short distance from the tracks. Huntington police said they were...
Metro News
40-year sentence in Charleston murder case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man is going to prison for 40 years after killing a man in 2019 in Charleston. Jordan Lowrie, 24, was sentenced Thursday by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit following a February guilty plea to second degree murder. Lowrie killed Antwan Curnell, 28, of Dunbar...
wchsnetwork.com
Murder investigation underway following Wyoming Street shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department is investigating a homicide following a shooting Friday evening. The incident happened in the 500 block of Wyoming Street. Officers found 49-year-old Norman Sweeney with a single gunshot wound. Authorities pronounced Sweeney dead at the scene. The Criminal Investigation Division is leading...
WSAZ
Boone County resident hopeful cold case investigation brings closure
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A cold case investigation in Boone County is leaving residents with more questions than answers. Many viewers reached out Thursday about a heavy police presence near Jeffrey. Typically, in the woods just behind Hewett Creek Road, the only sound is of a babbling brook or...
wchsnetwork.com
Man arrested after alleged attempted break-in
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County authorities have arrested a man for allegedly attempting to enter a Cross Lanes residence. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Jacob Harrison, of St. Albans, attempted to enter the home on Sun Valley Drive on Thursday when a dog altered the homeowner. A home surveillance camera showed Harrison trying to enter the residence from an outside crawl space. He had additionally gained entry by opening a window.
WSAZ
Police release victim’s name in deadly shooting investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting Friday evening on the city’s West Side. Officers say Norman Sweeney, 49, had suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the...
1 killed in shooting on Charleston’s West Side
(UPDATE: 9:10 p.m., September 8, 2022) – Charleston police say officers found Norman Sweeney, 49, with a single gunshot wound. Sweeney was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are developing leads and looking for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleston PD at (304) 348-6400. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person is […]
Metro News
Charleston police investigate shooting death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man is dead after suffering a single gunshot wound on Charleston’s West Side Friday evening. The shooting death, the 12th homicide in Charleston in 2022, occurred in the 500 block of Wyoming Street at around 6:30 p.m. Police said Norman Sweeney, 49, was pronounced...
OH man, WV woman sentenced for multi-state drug trafficking ring
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Columbus man and a Huntington woman have been sentenced in connection to drug trafficking in the Mountain State. During a press conference Sept. 7, 2022, United States Attorney Will Thompson said Brayan Luces, 25, of Columbus, Ohio and Kimberly Ann Combs, 45, of Huntington were the last of 19 people […]
Metro News
Accidental shooting leads to arrest in Tornado
TORNADO, W.Va. — A teenager is behind bars following a shooting in Kanawha County that left another teenager hospitalized. Tacoma Barker, 19, was charged Thursday with wanton endangerment, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of...
WSAZ
Troopers investigate cold case in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigation of a cold case resulted Thursday in a heavy law enforcement presence down a rural Boone County road. West Virginia State Police troopers told us they were just outside the town of Jeffrey investigating the case. While troopers wouldn’t tell us which cold case...
Man arrested after breaking into Cross Lanes home, ‘pilfering’ through mailboxes
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after deputies say he broke into a home in Cross Lanes. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a residence on Sun Valley Dr. in Cross Lanes where a homeowner told them he was alerted by his dog and saw a man break into his […]
Woman allegedly set fire in Charleston hotel
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was arrested after allegedly starting a fire in a Charleston hotel. According to a criminal complaint, Charleston Police detained a woman in the lobby of the Marriott Hotel on Lee St. The woman admitted to starting taking paper products and setting fire to them in the 8th-floor foyer of the hotel, […]
Mason County man indicted for murder, burning body
Editor’s Note: Some details from the criminal complaint could be disturbing for some readers. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been indicted in Mason County Circuit Court for murder and allegedly trying to hide the body by burning it. According to Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins, William Lowell Ingram III, 61, of […]
FBI searching for cold case evidence in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police, along with the FBI, are looking for evidence in a cold case in Boone County. The search for human remains is happening in the Jeffery/Hewett Area near an old cold tipple. The WVSP tells 13 News that the search is in relation to a cold case […]
Deputies concerned for missing Kanawha County woman’s safety
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Kanawha County woman is still missing. The sheriff’s office says that 26-year-old Alyssa Smith was reported missing on Aug. 3, and since so much time has passed without contact, they are now concerned for her safety. They say that deputies and detectives have not been able to locate Alyssa, even after […]
wchstv.com
Deputies seek public assistance in Cabell County shoplifting investigation
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for help from the public to identify two individuals accused of shoplifting in Cabell County. A theft reported at the Barboursville Walmart has resulted in an investigation, according to a social media post from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone...
Ohio man arrested in Dunlow with 77 grams of fentanyl
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—An Ohio man was arrested on drug charges in Dunlow. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says that the Drug Enforcement Unit found a cardboard box containing 77 grams of fentanyl in 10 bags during a traffic stop. They say they also found a handgun, cash, marijuana, and crystal methamphetamine. Timothy Jenkins was […]
Huntington Woman Sentenced to Prison for Straw Firearm Purchase
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Whitney Kathlyn Hershey, 35, of Huntington, was sentenced today to one year and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for making false statements in the acquisition of firearms. According to court documents and statements made in court, Hershey...
UPDATE: Man charged in accidental Tornado shooting
UPDATE (7:38 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8): A man has been charged in connection to a shooting this morning in Tornado. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Tacoma Barker, 19, is charged with felony wanton endangerment in the shooting. Deputies say the victim is still in the hospital in stable condition. A criminal complaint […]
Comments / 1