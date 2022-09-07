ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up

By Thea Glassman
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zRmbW_0hltDrpW00

A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained , they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately.

At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote, not deep — but didn’t have a lifeguard. Then, she had to pee. “I said jokingly to them ‘ok dudes, shallow end, no drowning!’ and went to the lobby bathroom for maybe 5 minutes, then came back to watch them,” she recounted.

This didn’t seem like a big deal at all to her but then, weeks later, the boys told their dad that she left them unattended in the pool . “I got pretty defensive when he brought it up, but perhaps I am the a-hole,” she wrote. “I grew up a latchkey kid in the 90s, and am often surprised at the lack of independence both boys demonstrate … neither of them walk to or from school a few blocks away, they can’t be left home alone for an hour to run errands, or go to the corner store by themselves … it seems odd to me. But I accept that I may be old and wrong.”

The Reddit user is struggling with whether or not she’s in the wrong here. On the one hand, she’s annoyed with the boys for telling on her. She’s also irked at her partner for disappearing for 40 minutes.

“[It’s not like] I left them in a burning car or something when I just had to pee,” she added. “They are 9 and 13 and both decent swimmers! Argh! But maybe I’m wrong. AITA ?”

This is a tricky situation because obviously pool safety is very important . Drowning is the leading cause of injury death for U.S. children ages 1-4 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s also the third leading cause of unintentional injury death in children and adolescents ages 5-19. Every year, more than 2,000 children under the age of 5 are brought to hospital emergency rooms for submersion injuries, per The Pool Safety Foundation.

With that said, was it okay to leave a 9-year-old and a 13-year-old alone in a pool for a small amount of time? Many people argued that, because of their age and the fact that she was only gone for five minutes, she was not TA here. “Let’s be real here: neither of them are toddlers, one of them is a teenager,” a user commented. “It is not unreasonable for them to watch each other for a few minutes in a shallow pool while you use the bathroom. If the expectation is that they must always be supervised 100% of the time no matter what, then let your partner be responsible for supervising them.”

An overwhelming question remained — why was the dad gone for so long? And if he was so concerned about pool safety, should there have been a conversation before he disappeared?

“I have serious concerns about the Dad who disappears for ages with no discussion beforehand then goes mad because you needed the bathroom,” one person noted. “It is his responsibility to supervise the children and any expectation for you to do so should have clear expectations and boundaries in place. It sounds like he treated you like a babysitter, I hope this is not a pattern.”

There was definitely some confusing fine print here when it comes to her partner. For starters, why was she under scrutiny in the first place, leading up to the trip? That seems like such an odd pressure to put on her. Several commenters suggested that there are some fundamental issues underlying this family dynamic.

“You need to take some time to consider if you want a future with your partner raising dependent kids. The children and him were upset you took a bathroom break,” a user wrote. “The whole point of raising children is to guide them to be fully functional adults (at least to me). At 13 and 9, the kids could have problem solved if they didn’t feel safe and gotten out of the pool to wait. They didn’t, they passed the blame on to you. It’s not a pattern yet, but it could be.”

What do you think? Was it okay for her to leave her stepkids in the pool unattended?

These are some of the coolest (and safest!) bunk beds for kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NePav_0hltDrpW00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 7

Bonnie Taylor
2d ago

I used to get dropped off at the pool at 9AM and be there with my friend ALL DAY, till 5:30 PM. There are lifeguards. They aren't 2 years old! What's the problem? And why did it take dad 40 minutes to put swim trunks on? Who was with him?????!!!!!!

Reply
5
Carole Campbell
2d ago

Well step-mom may be seeing dad as he really is, inconsiderate and demanding. I would have told kids when dad didn't show up after 15 minutes that it was time to go to room. Forget it they were old enough alone or not. If dad had a good reason when they appeared I would have said I had to go to the bathroom so we came up. Then leave it to dad to return to pool with them. THIS is going to be the pattern of your marriage, either decide you accept his behavior or leave now, it will only get worse.

Reply
4
Riff-raff 559
2d ago

she should've told him she went looking for him cuz the boys were ignoring her to get out of the water so she could go pee. (turn the tables on those little burgers),🇲🇽🇺🇲😉👍

Reply
2
Related
SheKnows

A Teen Stood Up to Her Parents After Years of Being Her Step-Sister’s Caregiver & Reddit is Cheering Her On

Raising a family with multiple kids — and especially in a blended family — it makes sense that parents will want to put an emphasis on the new siblings learning to value one another and care for one another. And, when needed, being asked to step in and babysit or help out with younger siblings is part of being a part of a family and a good way to learn responsibility. However, one teen Redditor shared how her parents went too far in making her disabled sibling’s care her responsibility — and she’s struggling to set boundaries as she reaches adulthood and considers whether her role went above and beyond what someone should expect from another child.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stepmother#Bunk Beds
SheKnows

A Dad is Insisting That His Wife Make Him Dinner During Her Maternity Leave & Her Retaliation Makes Complete Sense

A new mom took to Reddit to share an experience she’s having with her husband that is causing collective blood boiling. She started out by explaining that she gave birth five weeks ago and is currently on maternity leave. Her husband “John” doesn’t seem to quite understand what maternity leave entails — namely a time designed for a mom to recuperate and take care of her very small child. “Recently, he’s been riding me about not having dinner ready when he gets home,” she wrote. “He works from 8-5:30, so it’s not a completely unreasonable time for dinner, but it’s not...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Distractify

Mom Says Son Came Home “Starving” on First Day of School Because Other Student Ate His Lunch

There's something utterly primal about another being swooping in and eating our food. Sure, an argument can be made that there are plenty of metaphors for that in the workplace, the creative arts, or in the world of cutthroat business deals. But there are certainly folks out there who will have no problem literally taking the food of another person, just ask people in jail or in school.
KIDS
Tyla

Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day

A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

Help! My Parents Gave Me a Name That Makes Everyone Think I’m Racist.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I am a middle-aged white woman with an East Indian name. I am concerned about appropriation and walking around basically embodying a living micro-aggression. While my parents and I have close connections to India, and my Indian godparents suggested the name, nobody knows that when they meet me. They just meet a white woman with an Indian name.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
OK! Magazine

Kellyanne Conway's 17-Year-Old Daughter Comes Out As Gay, Introduces Girlfriend In TikTok Video

Kellyanne Conway's daughter Claudia has publicly come out as gay on social media.In some TikTok videos, which were uncovered by Radar, Claudia, 17, gave fans a glimpse inside her love life by introducing her followers to girlfriend Valentina Olson, a singer-songwriter.“I just want to say, I am part of the LGBTQ community and this is my best friend Valentina, she’s an ally!" Claudia said in the clip. In various videos, the new couple are seen kissing, hanging out in a hot tub and taking a sunset stroll on the beach. As OK! previously reported, Claudia made headlines for her tense...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Cafe owner wants female employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when they are on their period

A cafe owner wants female employees to wear a red sticker on shift when they're on their period.Australia-based managed Anthony said: "We thought it would be a good idea to wear like red stickers if you're going through a period” in order to identify when the employees would need “extra space”. The motivation for his idea comes after two employees had an altercation in front of customers.Anthony said the female staff member involved said her reaction was due to "women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in AustraliaGreat Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘Don’t tell my 14 year-old to carry a rapist’s baby’: Joe Rogan shuts down guest during abortion debate

Joe Rogan defended his teenage daughter's "right to choose" if she was the victim of rape during a heated podcast debate about abortion.When Seth Dillon, the founder of satiritcal news site the Babylon Bee, said that some people "born of rape" express a pro-life view, Mr Rogan hit back."You don’t have the right to tell my 14-year-old daughter she has to carry [a] rapist’s baby," the star said on The Joe Rogan Experience.Sign up for our newsletters.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kylie Jenner Says She’s ‘Waiting’ to Change Her Baby’s Name Officially — & It’s Not Going to Be ‘an Animal’ This Time

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby boy has a new name — and it has nothing to do with animals this time! The Kylie Cosmetics founder gave a few more details about her baby boy’s name on an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden Thursday, revealing that they are “waiting” to change the boy’s name officially. “We haven’t officially, legally changed the name,” Kylie told Corden during the interview. “His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting.” It makes sense — going through all the legal loops to officially...
PETS
Slate

My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense

On the surface, kicking your breastfeeding sister out of a restaurant sounds awful. But hear this Reddit user out. He took to the “AITA” forum to share his story, and there are so many people who took his side in this situation. The user explained that he had planned to purpose to his girlfriend Jessy during a family dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant. The spot, he said, is very high end, has a strict dress code, and doesn’t allow children under 14. He made the booking 10 months in advance and put his credit card down for 12 people. In the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

SheKnows

66K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy